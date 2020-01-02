2020 BMW R nineT /5
The 2020 BMW R nineT /5 takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and turns it into a bike developed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary /5 series motorcycles. The retro-inspired styling for the rider who wants something that looks classic but offers modern technology and features.
The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The modern engine makes this motorcycle simple to own and ride. This motorcycle is more than just a style statement, it’s a true performer.
The R nineT /5 is at home in city streets. It’s also at home on a twisty road. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to push the envelope of what the R nineT can be. The motorcycle also comes with a pretty easy to swallow price tag of $12,495.
The motorcycle is available in a beautiful Lupine Blue metallic paint job.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 12,495
- Key Features:
- ABS
- LED Lighting
- Disc Brakes
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 110 hp
- Wet weight: 465 lbs (211 kg)
- Seat height: 31.7 Inch
2020 BMW R nineT /5 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Power
|110 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|101 mm x 73 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.0 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive 2.91:1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 L (4.5 US gal.)
|Color
|Lupine Blue metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.9 in (2,105 mm)
|Overall Width
|35.5 in (900 mm)
|Overall Height
|48.8 in (1,240 mm)
|Wheelbase
|58.8 in (1,493 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|31.7 in (805 mm)
|Curb Weight
|465 lbs (211 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year
|Extension
2020 BMW R nineT /5 Standard Features
- ABS
- ASC (Automatic Stability Control)
- Modular Frame Concept
- Adjustable Rear Suspension
- Telesopic Fork
- Disc Brakes
- Speedometer
- Smoked Turn Signal Lenses
- LED Tail Light
- Cast Alloy Wheels
- 2-Section Dual Seat
- Painted Steel Tank
- Steering Damper
