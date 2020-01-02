2020 BMW R nineT /5

The 2020 BMW R nineT /5 takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and turns it into a bike developed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary /5 series motorcycles. The retro-inspired styling for the rider who wants something that looks classic but offers modern technology and features.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The modern engine makes this motorcycle simple to own and ride. This motorcycle is more than just a style statement, it’s a true performer.

The R nineT /5 is at home in city streets. It’s also at home on a twisty road. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to push the envelope of what the R nineT can be. The motorcycle also comes with a pretty easy to swallow price tag of $12,495.

The motorcycle is available in a beautiful Lupine Blue metallic paint job.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R nineT /5 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 12,495

12,495 Key Features: ABS LED Lighting Disc Brakes

Key Specs Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 110 hp

110 hp Wet weight: 465 lbs (211 kg)

465 lbs (211 kg) Seat height: 31.7 Inch Key Competitors Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Kawasaki Z900RS ABS

Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power 110 hp Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.5 US gal.) Color Lupine Blue metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.9 in (2,105 mm) Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm) Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm) Wheelbase 58.8 in (1,493 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm) Curb Weight 465 lbs (211 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Standard Features

ABS

ASC (Automatic Stability Control)

Modular Frame Concept

Adjustable Rear Suspension

Telesopic Fork

Disc Brakes

Speedometer

Smoked Turn Signal Lenses

LED Tail Light

Cast Alloy Wheels

2-Section Dual Seat

Painted Steel Tank

Steering Damper

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Photos

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube