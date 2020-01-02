2020 BMW R nineT /5

The 2020 BMW R nineT /5 takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and turns it into a bike developed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary /5 series motorcycles. The retro-inspired styling for the rider who wants something that looks classic but offers modern technology and features.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The modern engine makes this motorcycle simple to own and ride. This motorcycle is more than just a style statement, it’s a true performer.

The R nineT /5 is at home in city streets. It’s also at home on a twisty road. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to push the envelope of what the R nineT can be. The motorcycle also comes with a pretty easy to swallow price tag of $12,495.

The motorcycle is available in a beautiful Lupine Blue metallic paint job.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R nineT /5 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 12,495
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • LED Lighting
    • Disc Brakes

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power: 110 hp
  • Wet weight: 465 lbs (211 kg)
  • Seat height: 31.7 Inch

Key Competitors

  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
  • Kawasaki Z900RS ABS
  • Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
Power 110 hp
Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm
Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm
Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable
Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.5 US gal.)
Color Lupine Blue metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 82.9 in (2,105 mm)
Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm)
Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm)
Wheelbase 58.8 in (1,493 mm)
Ground Clearance
Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm)
Curb Weight 465 lbs (211 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
Extension

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Standard Features

  • ABS
  • ASC (Automatic Stability Control)
  • Modular Frame Concept
  • Adjustable Rear Suspension
  • Telesopic Fork
  • Disc Brakes
  • Speedometer
  • Smoked Turn Signal Lenses
  • LED Tail Light
  • Cast Alloy Wheels
  • 2-Section Dual Seat
  • Painted Steel Tank
  • Steering Damper

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Photos

2020 BMW R nineT /5 Videos

