KTM Secures Funding Under New Ownership, Electric Duke Emerges

After a long, rather intensive time for Pierer Mobility, KTM is officially out of the red and under new ownership!

KTM’s stunt rider has released images of what appears to be the electric Duke lineup promised back in 2022

Our good Bavarian House of Motorrad has just shown off a gorgeous concept at the enlightening Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Aprilia’s All Stars event is officially live as of June 1st!

KTM Succeeds in Paying Off Debts

A symbolic image showing KTM and Bajaj merging. Media sourced from Marketfeed.

Bajaj Takes Over Remaining Stake in Pierer Mobility

Our favourite Austrian bike brand has been bleedin’ a little too much orange as of late… but by this most recent account, that’s all about to change.

According to an update sourced from Motorcycle.com, a rather large, enormously convenient deal has been struck that will see Indian automotive giant Bajaj Auto acquiring the remaining 50.1% stake in Pierer Mobility.

For those curious and still keeping score, Stefan Pierer previously stepped down from his role of CEO at KTM (though he remained involved with Pierer Industries and the Pierer Mobility board), and while KTM began to set a new course amidst restructuring, MV Agusta was sold back to the Sardarov family, leaving KTM AG to enter the matter of debt consolidation.

Recently, Pierer Mobility confirmed that it has secured a substantial financial lifeline, receiving a €450 million ($507.4 million USD) loan, topped off by an additional €150 million ($169.1 million USD) bond from Bajaj.

This crucial €600 million (US$676.5 million) injection was exactly what KTM needed to get out of the red, and will purportedly be used to satisfy the 30% cash quota owed to KTM’s creditors. We’re also told that Bajaj previously provided the equivalent of $225.6 million USD to help get KTM production lines up and running again.

All told, this agreement is expected to be finalized by May 2026, pending the usual regulatory approvals. Remember, with Bajaj Auto already holding a 49.9% stake in Pierer Mobility, this new agreement will see Pierer Industrie AG transfer its remaining 50.1% share to Bajaj, effectively giving the Indian company full 100% control.

More About Stefan Pierer

Another significant piece of this puzzle is the complete departure of Stefan Pierer from KTM’s leadership.

According to Motorcycle.com, Stefan is set to step down from the executive board of Pierer Mobility this June with the completion of KTM’s whole restructuring process.

In the midst of all of these changing winds, Verena Schneglberger-Grossmann has been appointed to Pierer Mobility’s executive board as Chief Legal Officer, stepping in to support the current CEO, Gottfried Neumeister.

What Does This Mean for Pierer Mobility’s Previous Bike Lines?

Pierer Mobility is the parent company of three brands: KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas. As of the completion of this deal, Pierer Mobility – and all three motorcycle companies under it – will be under the proverbial Bajaj ‘brolly, so riders can look forward to life injected once more into these bike lines.

We know that Bajaj currently handles the production of the group’s sub-400cc models, like the popular KTM 390 Adventure and Husqvarna’s stylish Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401. Based on projections of the above, it’s plausible that we could see Bajaj lean toward this segment, potentially shifting focus away from some of the larger, more expensive bikes like the formidable 1390 Super Duke.

KTM’s joint venture with CFMOTO, which produces motorcycles in the 790cc to 950cc range, is also a bit of a grey zone at present. KTM had been the European distributor for CFMOTO’s bikes, but that arrangement is set to end on June 1st, leaving room for further potential with Bajaj.

Electric Everything: Is KTM Working on an Electric Duke Lineup?

A view of the new electric Duke prototype released by KTM’s stunt rider. Media sourced from The Pack and Rok’s own release to social media platforms.

KTM’s Stunt Rider and Bike Builder Releases Electric Duke Image

Just when tariffs and power grid overloads had us thinking that the EV scene couldn’t get any more interesting, our good riding community has been witness to a slew of images showing what very well might be that electric duke promise made by KTM back in 2022.

According to a report from The Pack, KTM’s own Rok Bagoroš – KTM’s official stunt rider, bike builder, and a prominent YouTuber – shared a video on his Instagram showcasing what appears to be a Team Orange E-Duke prototype on display at the KTM Motohall.

As someone who has been closely linked with KTM since 2011 and is renowned for his skills on single-cylinder machines, Rok’s posts certainly carry more significance than most, especially considering that this glimpse comes at an interesting time for KTM (see the entire previous article).

In short, there are three potentials for this prototype reveal:

KTM (or, for that matter, Bajaj)is considering a renewed focus and future direction in the EV segment KTM’s tumultuous times mean that these images are now available to the public – nothing more, nothing less. Rok’s pulling our leg.

While official information from KTM remains under wraps, The Pack notes that some media colleagues have published a few intriguing technical details that are floating around. These rumored specs paint a picture of a nimble electric naked.

Here’s the list:

Motor: 10 kW

Battery: 5.5 kWh

Range (Expected): 100+ km

Chassis: Trellis frame

Suspension: USD forks and an offset rear shock absorber

Swingarm: Aluminium

Again, we don’t want to place too much weight on speculative rumors, but SHOULD this beastie be on its way to a market release, the expected launch for such a machine is reportedly sometime around 2026, possibly even 2027.

KTM’s 2022 Announcement

It’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time the idea of an electric Duke has surfaced. Pierer Mobility, KTM’s parent company, had already announced back in 2022 during an investor relations presentation that an electric Duke was on the way. This E-Duke was supposed to be part of KTM’s broader plans for an electric future… but now, with the company’s financial landscape shifting and Bajaj playing a more significant role, the bike’s deadline – or mass-production potential – remains to be seen.

Personally, I think that an E-Duke could be a significant player as the EV world continues to evolve…especially if it manages to hit that coveted range-to-price-point ratio.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este: BMW’s Stunning Supersport Concept

A view of the BMW RR Concept. Media sourced from BMW’s press release published to Roadracing World,

BMW’s Next-Gen Sneak Peek = Sexy.

If you thought BMW Motorrad was resting on its laurels in the superbike arena, think again.

They sure as heck ain’t keeping options limited for this year – and the new concept displayed at this year’s highly prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este proved that in spades.

According to Roadracing World’s coverage, BMW unveiled its latest creation for the superbike segment: the BMW Motorrad Concept RR. This purported “firework of superlatives” provided a surprisingly early – and sexy – glimpse into the future generation of BMW’s iconic RR models.

Of course, there was no better person to talk about the significance of this reveal than the Head of BMW Motorrad himself:

“Never before has BMW Motorrad provided such an early glimpse into a future generation of the RR models…Guided and inspired by the BMW Motorrad factory superbike M 1000 RR, with which BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlioğlu was able to dominantly win the FIM World Superbike Championship last year, the Concept RR offers a true firework of superlatives for both street and track use. [The BMW Motorrad Concept RR] represents BMW Motorrad’s leadership claim to offer the highest engineering level and maximum performance in this segment.” – Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad ( Roadracing World )

A view of the BMW RR Concept. Media sourced from BMW’s press release published to Roadracing World,

More About the BMW Motorrad Concept RR

The heart of this BMW Motorrad Concept RR is the Bavarian’s water-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine – a powerhouse of a heart that already delivers more than 230 hp (169 kW), and complemented by electronic control and regulation systems pulled straight from the WSBK M 1000 RR, including advanced engine management, traction control, and engine brake systems.

BMW Motorrad engineers have also set new benchmarks in lightweight construction with this bike, utilizing “innovative manufacturing techniques and high-tech materials.” We’re expecting extensive use of carbon, with the embossed RR logo on the tail and an illuminated RR symbol on the underside of the delicate aluminum tail adding panache to the rigorous list of performance componentry.

We’re also told that Aerodynamics was a key focus for the Concept RR. Challenges purportedly included tests dealing with “riding stability at very high speeds,” “maximum cornering speeds,” and “minimal air resistance for optimal top speed.”

All of the above were successful due to BMW choosing to compact the bike’s package while reducing external attachments and enhancing the precision of airflow through the RR.

Add integrated winglets and high-performance brakes, and we’ve really been given a heck of a gander at a VERY nice package, eh?

Attend for Free: Aprilia All-Stars Returns to the Grid for 2025!

A view of a previous iteration of Aprilia All-Stars. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

Event Scheduled at Misano Circuit for June 1

It’s that time of year again; Aprilia’s racing DNA is about to descend upon the Misano World Circuit!

Woohoo!

According to Roadracing World, this year’s Aprilia All Stars event will take place on Sunday, June 1st.

We keep covering this event because, unlike others in our industry, this extraordinary event is completely free and open to all motorcycle and motorsport fans, making it one of the most eagerly awaited dates on the racing calendar!

Having grown year after year, the 2025 edition promises to be a day for the history books, packed to the brim with iconic bikes, superstar riders, adrenaline-fueled action, and entertainment out the wazoo. This is also every rider’s chance to get up close and personal with the RS-GP machines that regularly shake up the MotoGP World Championship grid.

Those who decide to attend will have the unique opportunity to meet this year’s “stars” of Aprilia Racing, including the following:

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin

Marco Bezzecchi

Lorenzo Savadori

Trackhouse team riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura

Aprilia legend Max Biaggi

In true Aprilia All Stars tradition, these six fantastic gents will soon join thousands of fans to celebrate the most successful European manufacturer in MotoGP history: An impressive 298 GP victories!

One of the highlights of the event is the adrenaline-fueled Race of Stars, which is back and promises to show off the thrill of RS 660 Factory bikes going head-to-head against each other.

Other perks include the following:

A pillion ride for a flying lap of the circuit with an Aprilia Racing rider.

A guided tour of the MotoGP pit garage led by Aprilia Racing technicians, offering an insider’s view of the sport’s most advanced technology.

An exclusive VIP Hospitality pass, including a terrace lunch at the Aprilia Terrace alongside riders and celebrity guests.

A front-row place in the spectacular final on-track parade, just behind the MotoGP stars.

A chance to experience the Race of Stars from inside the pit garage – right at the heart of the action.

Access to the Racing Museum, a must-see for Aprilia enthusiasts

Shopping areas featuring Aprilia Racing apparel and merchandise

How to Attend Aprilia All-Stars 2025

Bookings are officially open at Aprilia.com

