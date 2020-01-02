2020 BMW F 850 GS

The 2020 BMW F 850 GS is an adventure touring motorcycle that is one of the best middle-weight motorcycles in its class. The bike can do pretty much anything. It’s a model designed to be a well-rounded machine that can take on the dirt as well as the street with ease.

The model features an 853cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder inline engine that makes a 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has the grunt to do what it needs to on the low end of the rev range and the power at the top end, too.

The F 850 GS is at home on the pavement but it can also take to an off-road trail or lane with ease. It’s a tough bike designed for any environment and that’s how BMW arrives at the price tag of $13,345. The bike is a carryover from the previous year.

The motorcycle is available in Light White with Blue and White Accents, Racing Red, and Pollux Metallic Matte.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 13,345

13,345 Key Features: ABS (Disengageable) On-Board Computer 2 Ride Modes (Rain/Road)

Key Specs Engine type: 853cc Liquid cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine

853cc Liquid cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine Power: 90 hp

90 hp Wet weight: 476 lbs (216 kg)

476 lbs (216 kg) Seat height: 34.4 Inch

2020 BMW F 850 GS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 853cc Liquid cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine Power 90 hp Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 77 mm Compression Ratio 12.7 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-plate wet clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mm Suspension Rear Cast aluminum 2-sided swing arm, WAD strut (travel related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, dual-piston floating calipers, diameter 305 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, single-piston floating caliper Tires Front 90/90 – 21 54V Tires Rear 150/70 – 17 69V Fuel Tank Capacity 15 L (4 US gal.) Color Light White with Blue & White Accents ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90.8 in (2,305 mm) Overall Width 36.3 in (922 mm) Overall Height 53.4 in (1,356 mm) Wheelbase 62.7 in (1593 mm) Ground Clearance 9.8 in (248 mm) Seat Height 35 in (889 mm) Curb Weight 476 lbs (216 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW F 850 GS Features

Enduro tire equipment. Optional off-road tires are available for the cross-spoke wheels at no cost. Engine guard. A thick plastic black skid plate protects the engine of the F 850 GS from rocks and damage on off-road trips. For a sportier look, an aluminum engine guard is available as an accessory. Aluminum handlebar. The wide aluminum handlebar sits comfortably in the hand and supports the easier handling of the BMW F 850 GS. The anodized surface highlights the bike’s profile.

2020 BMW F 850 GS Photos

2020 BMW F 850 GS Videos

