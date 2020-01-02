2020 BMW F 850 GS
Contents
The 2020 BMW F 850 GS is an adventure touring motorcycle that is one of the best middle-weight motorcycles in its class. The bike can do pretty much anything. It’s a model designed to be a well-rounded machine that can take on the dirt as well as the street with ease.
The model features an 853cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder inline engine that makes a 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has the grunt to do what it needs to on the low end of the rev range and the power at the top end, too.
The F 850 GS is at home on the pavement but it can also take to an off-road trail or lane with ease. It’s a tough bike designed for any environment and that’s how BMW arrives at the price tag of $13,345. The bike is a carryover from the previous year.
The motorcycle is available in Light White with Blue and White Accents, Racing Red, and Pollux Metallic Matte.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW F 850 GS in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 13,345
- Key Features:
- ABS (Disengageable)
- On-Board Computer
- 2 Ride Modes (Rain/Road)
Key Specs
- Engine type: 853cc Liquid cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine
- Power: 90 hp
- Wet weight: 476 lbs (216 kg)
- Seat height: 34.4 Inch
2020 BMW F 850 GS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|853cc Liquid cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine
|Power
|90 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|84 mm x 77 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.7 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-plate wet clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mm
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum 2-sided swing arm, WAD strut (travel related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Dual floating disc brakes, dual-piston floating calipers, diameter 305 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, single-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|90/90 – 21 54V
|Tires Rear
|150/70 – 17 69V
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|15 L (4 US gal.)
|Color
|Light White with Blue & White Accents
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90.8 in (2,305 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.3 in (922 mm)
|Overall Height
|53.4 in (1,356 mm)
|Wheelbase
|62.7 in (1593 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|9.8 in (248 mm)
|Seat Height
|35 in (889 mm)
|Curb Weight
|476 lbs (216 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year
|Extension
2020 BMW F 850 GS Features
Enduro tire equipment.
Optional off-road tires are available for the cross-spoke wheels at no cost.
Engine guard.
A thick plastic black skid plate protects the engine of the F 850 GS from rocks and damage on off-road trips. For a sportier look, an aluminum engine guard is available as an accessory.
Aluminum handlebar.
The wide aluminum handlebar sits comfortably in the hand and supports the easier handling of the BMW F 850 GS. The anodized surface highlights the bike’s profile.
No Comment