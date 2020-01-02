2020 BMW R nineT Scambler
The 2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and crafts it into a bike that looks like a scrambler motorcycle. The bike features retro-inspired styling and is mostly the same as the regular R nine-T but with some aesthetic changes like a different exhaust and a saddle brown seat.
The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The air-cooled engine does the job fine, but what really sets this bike apart is its styling. This machine isn’t a true scrambler, but it can take on some gravel roads. It’ll do that while being really, really good looking, too.
The R nineT Scrambler is honestly at home on city streets just like any other R nineT. It harkens back to BMW’s heritage while still looking forward. The motorcycle also has a price tag of $12,995, which isn’t too terrible for a machine like this.
The motorcycle is available in Stereo Metallic Matte, Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Aurum, and Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 12,995
- Key Features:
- ABS
- LED Lighting
- Disc Brakes
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 110 hp
- Wet weight: 463 lbs (210 kg)
- Seat height: 33.5 Inch
2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Power
|110 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|101 mm x 73 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.0 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive 2.91:1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic forks, Ø 43 mm
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by hook wrench, rebound damping adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R 19
|Tires Rear
|170/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 L (4.5 US gal.)
|Color
|Stereo Metallic Matte, Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Aurum, and Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|85.7 in (2,175 mm)
|Overall Width
|34.3 in (870 mm)
|Overall Height
|52.4 in (1,330 mm)
|Wheelbase
|60.1 in (1,527 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|33.5 in (850 mm)
|Curb Weight
|463 lbs (210 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year
|Extension
2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Features
Safety included – thanks to ABS and ASC
Typical Scrambler. Typical BMW Motorrad. When it comes to safety, reliability and quality, the BMW R nineT Scrambler is on top. The R nineT Scrambler is fitted with BMW Motorrad ABS as standard. The ASC also ensures increased safety when accelerating.
Stitched seat in patented leather style.
The stitched seat in leather style is waterproof and has high-quality processing, with a focus on an authentic surface and the associated visual.
