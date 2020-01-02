2020 BMW R nineT Scambler

The 2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and crafts it into a bike that looks like a scrambler motorcycle. The bike features retro-inspired styling and is mostly the same as the regular R nine-T but with some aesthetic changes like a different exhaust and a saddle brown seat.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The air-cooled engine does the job fine, but what really sets this bike apart is its styling. This machine isn’t a true scrambler, but it can take on some gravel roads. It’ll do that while being really, really good looking, too.

The R nineT Scrambler is honestly at home on city streets just like any other R nineT. It harkens back to BMW’s heritage while still looking forward. The motorcycle also has a price tag of $12,995, which isn’t too terrible for a machine like this.

The motorcycle is available in Stereo Metallic Matte, Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Aurum, and Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R nineT Scrambler in one place.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 12,995
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • LED Lighting
    • Disc Brakes

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power: 110 hp
  • Wet weight: 463 lbs (210 kg)
  • Seat height: 33.5 Inch

Key Competitors

  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan
  • Ducati Scrambler Icon

2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
Power 110 hp
Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm
Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Telescopic forks, Ø 43 mm
Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by hook wrench, rebound damping adjustable
Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 R 19
Tires Rear 170/60 R 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.5 US gal.)
Color Stereo Metallic Matte, Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Aurum, and Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 85.7 in (2,175 mm)
Overall Width 34.3 in (870 mm)
Overall Height 52.4 in (1,330 mm)
Wheelbase 60.1 in (1,527 mm)
Ground Clearance
Seat Height 33.5 in (850 mm)
Curb Weight 463 lbs (210 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
Extension

2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Features

Safety included – thanks to ABS and ASC

Typical Scrambler. Typical BMW Motorrad. When it comes to safety, reliability and quality, the BMW R nineT Scrambler is on top. The R nineT Scrambler is fitted with BMW Motorrad ABS as standard. The ASC also ensures increased safety when accelerating.

Stitched seat in patented leather style.

The stitched seat in leather style is waterproof and has high-quality processing, with a focus on an authentic surface and the associated visual.

2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Photos

2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler Videos

