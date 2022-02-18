2022 Ducati World Premiere: Episode 7, “Elegance, Unlimited” with The XDiavel Nera

What do you get when you grab an Italian mixing bowl, toss in equal parts craftsmanship, design and innovation, and slap the result onto a steel-tubing trellis frame with laid-back ergonomics?

If you ask Ducati and Italian furniture manufacturer Poltrona Frau, they’ll answer with their newly revealed project, fresh off the belt: The xDiavel Nera, an Italian motorcycle sporting high-end Italian accoutrements.

The Nera ain’t just a simple trick pony, either. With Ducati’s favourite power cruiser already setting high standards for power and performance (and price point), and the addition of a partner that has already upholstered for the premium automotive, aviation, rail transport and offshore navigation sectors, this new ‘techno-cruiser’ addition to the 2022 Ducati World Premiere series has good reason to be at the front of the line.

Let’s start with Poltrona Frau’s contribution to the bike.

Accoutrements à la Pelle Frau®

Ducati’s press release tells us that the Nera comes with a dedicated set of seats made of Pelle Frau®, Poltrona Frau’s uber-soft leather, saddled by hand into the options of the base special seat, a wider option with backrest – even generic additions like an exclusive key ring (protected by a leather pouch), license holder and document holder – all in whichever colour you choose.

Oh, we didn’t mention the colours? There are five in total: Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India, and Selva.

As if playing matchy-matchy weren’t enough, Ducati’s also given us a ‘dedicated jet helmet’ to sync up to the Nera’s eye-catching, black-on-black bodywork – though we’re told you’ll have to order that separately.

Moving on to the juicy bits.

Power, Please.

The xDiavel Nera runs on the model’s Testastretta DVT engine – a 1,262cc, liquid-cooled piece of pretty capable of punching out 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 kgm at 5,000 rpm with full Euro5 compliancy ensuring “smooth delivery at low revs and a full curve up to the highest revs.”

But How Does She Ride?

Thanks to the more relaxed ergonomics of the xDiavel’s chassis model and the lower positioning (now down to 755 mm), riders have the option to relax back and enjoy a moderate cruise, or make use of the three-option footpeg positioning unit, kick things up a notch and yoink into the sunset (the ‘Ducati Power Launch’ helps just a bit for that particular fun factor…)

The press release tells us that this bike handles exceptionally well, too – courtesy of the increased ‘agility and controllability of the front axle’ via Team Red tinkering with the tubular steel trellis frame, the suspension and the chassis figures…but what I personally find to be boatloads of fun with this particular bike is the rear tyre they slapped on this gal.

The rear sports a 240 mm wide tyre mounted on a rim with an 8” channel.

Don’t see where this is going?

How about the fact that Ducati’s cruiser is now capable of a maximum lean angle of 40°?

We’re not saying you should take it to a track, but hey…it’s a heck of a difference to the cruisers I grew up around, and I’ll be waiting to see it in action.

Other Features

Brembo monobloc M50 calipers (with two 320 mm discs at the front and a single 265 mm disc at the back), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL) all soups this beastie up to bristling, with the Nera’s Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) measuring the pitch and yaw of the machine (and other algorithms) to further tune the ABS Cornering to perfection.

As for lighting, we’ve been given a sexy LED light with a daytime running light (DRL) system on the front, with everything complementing the “two-level dashboard with colour animation TFT screen and dedicated key-on,” complete with “a hands-free system, to be able to use the motorcycle with the key in the pocket or bag.”

Eager to get your hands on this beauty unit? We’re told there will be only 500 in the fleet, with the machines being made available as of March.

Look for the it on the website, sitting pretty next to the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel S.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, check below for the other episodes in this year’s series, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.



*All media sourced from Ducati’s press release*