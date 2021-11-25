Ducati World Premiere: Episode Five, “The Evolution of Speed”

The Queen of Supersport Gets A New Software System

Ducati has given us an updated track beast to reckon with – and they promise the ride will not only be more accessible and intuitive for all levels but will boast better lap times.

Featuring “the most significant development since its inception,” Ducati’s 2022 Panigale V4 and V4 S are now Euro-5 compliant and tout a big update in the electronics department, as well as adjustments made to the aerodynamics ergonomics, engine, chassis…basically everything.

We’re told Ducati even slapped the Panigale V4 S on a track against the 2021 model, putting their money where their mouth was by letting the new unit speak for itself.

She spoke, alright; the press release tells us that “the first tester improved his best lap on the new 2022 Panigale V4 S by 0.9 seconds, and the second by 1.2 seconds, while Michele Pirro was faster by half a second, lapping just three seconds from his best time in Race 1 at Vallelunga during last year’s Italian Superbike ​​Championship where he raced on the high-performing SCX compound.”

Let’s dig into the docket for the new specs.

Chassis & Aerodynamics

We’ve apparently got an updated bit of bodywork, with the press release stating that Ducati engineers made some adjustments to improve the 2022 Panigale V4’s cooling system, revamping the extraction sockets.

The machine also sports “more compact and thinner double-profile design wings with increased efficiency: this update guarantees the same vertical load, up to 81 lbs at 186 mph (37 kg at 300 km/h).”

All of this is locked onto the obligatory aluminum frame, of which the engine, as per usual, is a stressed member for better maneuverability.

Ergonomics

New seat and tank surfaces aid the rider by allowing better grip, while the new redesigned tank shape makes the rider more comfy anchoring when braking.

“Thanks to these new ergonomics, the rider is also completely integrated into the bike and therefore more comfortable when riding in general; even the contact area of ​​the arms when leaning completely outside the curves has been enhanced.”

Engine

Here’s where most of the homework has been logged.

We’re told the ratios in the gearbox have been tweaked in a big way, with first, second, and sixth gear lengthened; first gear has been lengthened by 11.6%, second by 5.6%, and sixth gear by 1.8%, with “the smaller jump in speed between the first two ratios allowing the DQS, equipped with a new calibration, to work more effectively, offering better performance…[to] tackle the tightest corners in first gear, enjoying greater engine braking and better acceleration out of corners.”

As for a reason for the longer sixth gear, simple enough: Longer gear, speedier bike on a straightaway (better, we’re told, than even the 2021 model variant).

Ducati has also installed a new torque management strategy with dedicated mapping, placing the iconic Desmosedici Stradale engine in the way of 210 hp @ 12,500 rpm, with 90.6 lb-ft of torque @ 11,000 rpm – a little gift from Ducati to complement that lengthy sixth gear…

The biggest perk, though, has to be the Power Modes.

Ducati’s given us four engine configurations in total for the 2022 Panigale: Full, High, Medium, and Low.

While the Panigale V4 has always had High, Medium, and Low Power Modes, we’re told that the Full Power Mode now boasts the concept of “torque curves without electronic filters, except for first gear.”

High and Medium Power Modes have been tweaked as well, now “guaranteeing the rider the possibility of always having optimal thrust when opening the throttle,” thanks to the new Ride by Wire map management system.

Low Power Mode, we’re told, now cuts the bike’s potential by 60hp, allowing for a smooth throttle response when drilling the twisties on a track day.

To complement all of this, the Ducati Performance catalog houses racing exhaust systems “to offer everyone the opportunity to ride with a full racing exhaust even on circuits with tighter noise limits.”

“A new DP3 exhaust system is available, completely in titanium, developed in collaboration with Akrapovič, which falls within the 105 dB noise limit (102 dB with the dB killer fitted). The new exhaust is equipped with high silencers alongside the tail and ensures a power increase of 18 hp, bringing the maximum value to 228 hp, while the maximum torque value rises to 96.6 lb-ft (131 Nm), with an overall weight reduction of 11 lbs. (5 kg).”

“This new exhaust is added to the more compact full racing version already available in the catalog, that extends under the engine and is also made entirely from titanium by Akrapovič, which at the same performance levels reduces weight by 13.2 lbs. (6kg) and has a noise level of 109 dB which drops to 107 dB when the dB-killer is installed.”

Electronics

The cutting-edge package used for the 2022 Panigale V4 is “based on the use of a 6-axis inertial platform capable of instantly detecting roll, yaw, and pitch angles of the motorcycle in space.”

This includes controls to manage the four riding modes: Race A, Race B, Sport, and Street.

Ducati’s also given us a new dash, complete with ‘Track Evo’ – an info mode developed via MotoGP riders’ suggestions to work alongside the existing Road and Track settings.

“In the ‘Track Evo’ screen, the tachometer moves on a horizontal scale positioned in the highest part of the instrument, which is the most visible, and the indication of the gear engaged is in the center of the screen. On the right area, there are four sectors of different colors, each dedicated to an electronic control (DTC, DWC, DSC, EBC).”

“These sectors light up individually when the electronics are working on a certain parameter, remaining on for the time necessary for the rider to identify which indicator is activated. This signaling mode facilitates the user’s task in understanding the control that has actually worked to allow him to intervene more precisely and punctually on the choice of the optimal level and to obtain better performance more quickly.”

The press release states that the Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S will both be available in North America as of February of next year, with the Panigale V4 starting at $23,295 USD ($26,495 CAD) and the Panigale V4 S at $29,995 USD ($33,895 CAD), respectively.

