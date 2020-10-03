The 2021 Suzuki Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

Get Excited About the 2021 Suzuki Lineup

Suzuki has some new models for the 2021 model year and that should get you pretty excited. This comes after a big year last year with the return of the Katana nameplate and the addition of some real winners on the adventure bike side of things.

This year is the company celebrates its 100th anniversary, and that means there are some special edition sportbikes to choose from. If those don’t suit your fancy, there should be something else in the company’s lineup that will pique your interest. Let’s dive in.

2021 Suzuki Sportbikes

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition

To help honor the 100th anniversary of the company with some special new models, and we’ll start with the GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition. The motorcycle features a new, special livery and all that you would expect from a GSX-R at the pinnacle of Suzuki’s lineup.

The motorcycle features a 999cc four-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that’s mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. There’s Brembo brakes, some modern sport suspension, LED lighting, and the bike makes about 200 hp. It’s as ready for the racetrack as Suzuki motorcycles come.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary Edition

Love the 100th Anniversary vibe, but don’t want the literbike? Don’t worry, Suzuki made a 100th Anniversary GSX-R750, too. This bike harkens back to the sportbike that changed the landscape of motorcycling about 35 years ago—the original 1985 GSX-R750.

This new bike features all that you want to see on the middle-range GSX-R, including a 750cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected four-cylinder engine. That engine mates to a six-speed constant mesh transmission and the bike also gets Brembo brake calipers at the front, a Nissin brake caliper in the rear, an LED taillight, and sports suspension.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Edition

If you’re more of a 600 kind of rider, then guess what? Suzuki has you covered, too. The 100th Anniversary edition of the GSX-R is here for 2021. The GSX-R600 features a very similar 100th Anniversary livery.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a 599cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that’s fuel-injected. That engine connects to a six-speed constant mesh transmission. At the front you’ll find the same Brembo stoppers as is on the GSX-R750, and at the rear, you find the same Nissan caliper. The motorcycle may have a slightly smaller engine, but it’s just as much of a thrill.

2021 Suzuki Dual Sport Motorcycles

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S

There are few dual-sport motorcycles as well-loved as the Suzuki DR-Z400S. This bike is a fantastic middleweight dual-sport that can take you practically anywhere in the world. It’s the simplicity and can-do attitude of this motorcycle that makes it such a popular choice. Suzuki made some minor updates for the 2021 model year include new colors and graphics.

The motorcycle features a 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that still uses an old-school carburetor. It gets a five-speed transmission. The bike may be a bit of a dinosaur when it comes to its powertrain, but it’s a proven system and one that few people are calling for an upgrade for.

2021 Suzuki Supermoto Motorcycles

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Ah, the supermoto version of the venerable DR-Z400SM. This bike takes what everyone loves about the standard DR-Z400S and turns it into a supermoto. This street-focused motorcycle is every bit as capable as the regular dual-sport but outfitted for the concrete jungle.

The motorcycle features the same 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that’s carburetted. The five-speed transmission is also the same. The final drive, however, is a bit different (the chain is 110 links instead of 112), and the bike is a little shorter and trimmer with street tires and a don’t mess with me attitude.

The Rest of the Suzuki Lineup

Much of the lineup from the 2020 model year should reappear for the 2021 model year. This means you’ll have some killer V-Stroms, Boulevards, the Katana, etc. Suzuki has a fantastic lineup at the moment.

However, Suzuki hasn’t updated its website, so beyond the five motorcycles listed above, things are a bit up in the air at the movement. The company could drop a few of its models at the end of 2020. That said, most of the 2020 bikes should return, and that means you can read our 2020 Suzuki lineup article to see that full lineup and get all the info you need.