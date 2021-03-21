The Classic Suzuki Metric Cruiser: The Boulevard C50 and C50T

“Classic rumble, modern comfort” – that’s the tagline that goes with the latest Boulevard model from the 2021 Suzuki line-up. For fans of metric cruisers, the Boulevard line is one of the most respected. For years, these Suzuki motorcycles have given riders a comfortable and commanding ride experience, and for 2021, the story continues thanks to updates to both the C50 and C50T models.

Both of these Japanese motorcycles are powered by Suzuki’s narrow, 805cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled 45-degree V-twin engine that produces 53 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque and tuned for exceptional low rpm torque. That brawny power is transferred to the rear wheel via a reliable five-speed transmission that provides confident gear changes—making the Boulevard C50 an ideal entry-level cruiser option.

The C50T variant is very much the same as the base model C50, though it features a number of touring-focused upgrades, such as a classic tall touring windshield, a studded seat, and studded leather saddlebags.

For both the C50 and C50T the primary upgrades for the new year are in the styling department, with the addition of new graphics and color options.

For 2021, the Boulevard C50 is available in two color options: Candy Daring Red or Solid Iron Gray. The C50T is available exclusively in Suzuki’s Pearl Brilliant White color scheme.

The 2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 starts from $8,349 USD / $9,599 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $8,349 USD / $9,599 CAD

$8,349 USD / $9,599 CAD Key Features: Commanding 805cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 45-degree, V-twin engine Brushed stainless steel components Classic dual-pipe exhaust system

Main Specs Engine: 805 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 45˚, V-twin

805 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 45˚, V-twin Power: 53 HP

53 HP Torque: 52 lb-ft

52 lb-ft Kerb Weight: 611 lbs (277 kg)

611 lbs (277 kg) Seat Height: 27.6 in (700 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

Honda Shadow Aero

Indian Scout Sixty

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 / C50T Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 805cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 45˚, V-twin Bore x Stroke 83.0 mm x 74.4 mm (3.268 in. x 2.929 in.) Compression Ratio 9.4:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with SDTV Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Transmission 5-speed constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Final Drive Shaft drive Chassis Suspension Front Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link style, solo shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Disc brake Brakes Rear Drum brake Tires Front 130/90-16 M/C (67H), tube type Tires Rear 170/80-15 M/C (77H), tube type Fuel Tank Capacity 151.5 L (4.1 US gal.) Color Candy Daring Red or Solid Iron Gray Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (transistorized) Spark Plug NGK DR7EA or DENSO XX22ESR-U Headlight 12V 60/55W H4 Tail Light LED Dimensions Overall Length 2500 mm (98.4 in.) Overall Width 955 mm (37.6 in.) Overall Height 1110 mm (43.7 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.5 in.) Wheelbase 1655 mm (65.2 in.) Seat Height 700 mm (27.6 in.) Curb Weight 277 kg (611 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 / C50T Features

Key Features New Candy Daring Red or new Solid Iron Gray paint with updated graphics augment the Boulevard’s classic posture. Fifty cubic inch (805cc), 45-degree V-twin engine rumbles through dual pipes as it smoothly puts down power that’s at home in town or out on the highway. With a light pull, the clutch feeds engine power to the smooth-shifting five-speed transmission and out to the clean shaft drive. Riders settle in behind wide, buckhorn-style handlebars, with feet comfortably on forward-mount floorboards, while sitting on a plush seat that’s a short 27.6 inches above the ground. The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank complements the large, valance fenders that hover over the wide 15-inch rear and 16-inch front tires mounted on spoke-style chrome wheels. Brushed, stainless steel covers shield the stout front fork, whereas a hidden, link-style rear shock smooths the ride while giving the bike an old-school, hard-tail look.



Engine Features Narrow, 805cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-valve-per-cylinder, 45-degree, V-twin engine is tuned for exceptional low rpm torque. Sculpted engine features polished aluminum and chrome covers that complement the visually striking cylinders with symmetrical cooling fins. Offset crankpins bring optimally balanced firing intervals and create a signature V-twin rumble. Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) electronic fuel-injection system maintains optimum air velocity in the intake tract for smooth low- to mid-rpm throttle response. Auto Fast Idle System (AFIS) automatically sets the throttle-valve opening during cold engine starts by monitoring coolant temperature. Cutting-edge 3D-mapped digital ignition system using a throttle-position sensor helps boost the hallmark big V-twin low-down torque. Chromed and staggered dual exhaust system mounted on the right side of the engine is tuned for responsive torque delivery, providing a deep, rumbling exhaust note. A wide-ratio five-speed transmission features a high fifth-gear ratio for relaxed highway cruising. Low-maintenance shaft drive is clean-running and has minimal torque reaction as it efficiently transmits power to the wide 15-inch rear tire.

Chasiss Features Strong, double-cradle steel frame supports a chassis ready for cruising or a full-on tour. New-generation styling incorporates visual cues from American cruiser heritage: rich paintwork, glittering chrome, and deep front and rear fenders with sculpted ends. Link-type rear suspension is shaped to mimic the hard-tail lines of a traditional cruiser, connecting a truss-style swingarm and a single shock absorber with seven-way spring preload adjustability, providing 4.1 inches of smooth and responsive suspension travel. A kicked-out, 33-degree rake and long 65.2-inch wheelbase provide a smooth, comfortable ride. Stout telescopic front forks deliver generous 5.5 inches of smooth wheel travel. Wide handlebars, forward-mounted floorboards, and leather-textured seats provide a comfortable ride around town and on the highway. A wide 15-inch rear tire and matching 16-inch front tire are mounted to bright, spoke-style wheels for a classic cruiser look. Hydraulic front disc and drum-type rear brakes provide strong, reliable braking performance. The wide, deeply cushioned seat has a low 27.6-inch seat height that’s ideal for comfortable cruising and confident stops. Wide passenger seat makes for comfortable two-up rides. Its stepped location on the rear fender allows passengers to see over the rider’s shoulder. The instrument cluster includes a convenient gear-position indicator, a large fuel meter, and a clock. A bright multi-reflector headlight is paired with a durable, efficient, and compact LED tail light. Rear turn signals are mounted at the base of the rear fender to allow room for adding saddlebags.



Additional Features A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for Boulevard owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel. 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).* *Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 / C50T Photos

2021 Suzuki Boulevard C50 / C50T Videos

