Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) Features

1. Control of the Engine Output Characteristics

The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α) system provides the rider a choice of three factory preset and three rider (or user) defined and combined settings of the Power Mode Selector, Motion Track Traction Control, Anti-lift Control, Engine Brake Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems.

These presets provide the rider a quick and easy way to set the Hayabusa’s performance characteristic to their liking.

Three factory preset modes (A, B, and C) have been carefully created so the SDMS-α can set S.I.R.S. for optimal performance.

Factory preset mode A is for active, sporty use.

Factory preset mode B is for general, all-around riding

Factory preset mode C is for comfort and touring.

The rider can create three user-defined settings (U1, U2, and U3). These unique setting allow the rider to tune S.I.R.S. to their riding style or to their favorite road. It is then a quick and easy process for the rider to set the S.I.R.S. to use those settings.

Using the mode and select switches on the left handlebar the rider can change modes and settings that are then displayed on the TFT LCD panel located at the center of the instrument cluster.

The Power Mode Selector (PW) permits selection between three different engine output characteristic modes to match the riding conditions or the rider’s preference.

Mode 1 provides the sharpest throttle response up to maximum engine power.

This characteristic would be well suited for use by experienced riders riding on good road conditions.

Mode 2 provides a softer throttle response with a more linear power delivery up to maximum engine power.

This characteristic would be well suited for use by most riders riding on average road conditions.

Mode 3 provides the softest throttle response with a more gentle power curve with reduced maximum output.

This characteristic would be well suited for riders with less experience or by all riders riding on poor road conditions (wet or dirty surface with limited traction).

2. Control of the Engine Acceleration Characteristics

The Motion Track Traction Control System (TC) was designed to provide greater stability and help enable the rider to control the Hayabusa with confidence in varying riding conditions by limiting rear wheel spin.

Adopted directly from the traction control system Suzuki developed for MotoGP racing, the Hayabusa’s TC system features smooth control that does not interfere when enjoying a more aggressive, sporty ride.

The TC system offers 10 mode settings and can also be switched off. The higher the mode number the more the system is sensitive to rear wheel spin and the faster it will intervene, limiting wheel spin.

The ECM continually monitors front and rear wheel speed, engine RPM, plus throttle position and gear position, and lean angle data from the IMU. When the system determines that loss of traction is imminent, the ECM adjusts engine power to prevent wheel spin.

The TC modes are displayed on the TFT LCD display and can be changed on-the-fly using the left handlebar switch. When the system is trimming power to prevent wheel spin, the TC icon in the center of the instrument cluster will illuminate and flash.

The Anti-lift Control System (LF) adds control reassurance to riders by helping prevent the front wheel from lifting off the ground when accelerating.

The rider can choose from 10 modes, or turn the system off. The higher the setting, the greater the amount of control supplied. When in Mode 10, for example, it is virtually impossible to lift the front wheel, even with a passenger on the back and the throttle wide open.

Hayabusa’s dual-core 32-bit ECM processes data such as engine speed, throttle position, gear position, clutch switch and front and rear wheel speed sensors, as well as the IMU, to determine the appropriate amount of engine output to deliver in response to the rider operating the throttle and the LF system mode setting.

The LF mode settings are displayed on the TFT LCD display and can be changed using the left handlebar switch.

The Launch Control System (LC) helps ensure efficient launch and acceleration from a standing start. Launch Control for the Hayabusa offers three modes from which the rider can choose to match his or her level of experience or confidence.

LC Mode 1 limits engine speed on launch to 4,000 RPM for smooth, softer acceleration from a stop.

LC Mode 2 lets the engine rev to 6,000 RPM for a moderate, stronger acceleration characteristic from a stop.

LC Mode 3 limits the engine speed to 8,000 RPM for the strongest and quickest acceleration from a stop.

The LC mode settings are displayed on the TFT LCD display and can be changed using the left handlebar switch.

3. Control of the Engine Deceleration Characteristics

The Engine Brake Control System (EB) is a new three mode (and OFF setting) system that provides control over the effective strength of engine braking to match the rider’s preference.

The higher the setting, the more the system provides the rider with smoother, more controllable behavior by cancelling out the effect of engine braking to help eliminate rear tire sliding or skipping when decelerating after releasing the throttle grip or downshifting.

The rider can also switch EB off to experience the full effect of the engine braking during deceleration.

The EB mode settings are displayed on the TFT LCD display and can be changed using the left handlebar switch.

4. Control over the Engine at Steady Speeds

The Hayabusa’s Cruise Control System maintains the selected road speed without the rider having to hold the throttle open – a welcome feature for long-distance riding that can reduce rider fatigue.

Cruising speed can be set from approximately 20 MPH to 125 MPH (31 km/h to 200 km/h) while riding at 2,000 to 7,000 RPM is second gear or higher.

The cruise speed setting appears on the TFT LCD display and a button on the right handlebar control can be pressed to activate or put the cruise control into standby.

The rocker-style mode-selector switch on the left handlebar control lets the rider adjust the speed up or down, and a handy resume function re-engages the system and accelerates to the most recent speed setting after canceling.

Suzuki’s Active Speed Limiter is a first in the motorcycle industry, as this highly practical system allows the rider to set a speed limit the bike will not exceed, eliminating concerns about speeding or driving faster than intended.

With the Active Speed Limiter engaged, the rider can accelerate freely up to the preset speed, but not exceed it. The rider can decelerate normally by backing off the throttle.

The system can be temporarily overridden with one quick twist of the throttle, making it easy to accelerate beyond the set limit to pass other vehicles. It can be deactivated completely at the press of a button after releasing the throttle grip.

5. Control over Engine Operations

The dual mode Bi-directional Quick Shift System (QS) allows the rider to shift up or down quickly and easily, without operating the clutch or throttle. To ensure smooth upshifts QS adjust ignition timing when accelerating or riding at a steady speed. When decelerating, QS adjusts throttle settings, automatically blipping the throttle when downshifting.

QS Mode 1 reacts quickly to the rider moving the shift lever to replicate a racing-style response.

QS Mode 2 offers a lighter reaction to the rider’s shift that is well suited for casual riding.

Performance of the Hayabusa’s new SACS-style assist & slipper clutch ensures even smoother up and down shifts when using QS or manual clutch operation.

The Suzuki Easy Start System lets the rider start the motorcycle with a momentary press of the starter button. There is no need to pull in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral, and the starter motor automatically disengages the instant the engine fires up.

The Low RPM Assist System seamlessly increases engine speed to smooth the power delivery when launching from a standing start or riding at low speeds to help ensure better control and operation in stop-and-go traffic. The system also minimizes the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle during take-off.

6. Control over Braking

The Combined Brake System provides stopping confidence to the Hayabusa rider as operating the front brake lever provides braking power to both the front and rear brakes.

Using the brake pedal (with the right foot) operates the rear brake only.

The Motion Track Anti-lock Brake System (MT-ABS) combines IMU-measured, spatial information of the Hayabusa’s posture in conjunction with front and rear wheel speeds. This allows the ABS** to not only activate in a straight line but also when the vehicle is leaning or turning.

By reducing the impact of sudden braking force, the Hayabusa is less likely to try to push itself upright or lose traction, instead maintaining the turning radius and lean angle to better follow the rider’s intended line through the corner.

Even if the rider is startled and brakes heavily in a corner, MT-ABS assists in helping maintain stability while stopping or slowing the motorcycle.

The MT-ABS system cannot be switched off – it is always active.

The Slope Dependent Control System prevents rear wheel lift when braking when travelling downhill. The ABS unit continually measures brake pressure while the IMU constantly monitors vehicle posture of the vehicle even as the Hayabusa is traveling downhill. When the rider operates a brake lever or pedal when riding downhill, the electronic control unit adjusts brake pressure to prevent rear wheel lift, providing more stable braking.

The Hill Hold Control System helps hold the Hayabusa when it is stopped on an incline, providing confidence so riders can focus on smoother takeoffs up the hill.

When stopping upward on a hill and applying the brakes, this system automatically operates the rear brake for around 30 seconds to prevent the motorcycle from rolling back down the hill even if the rider releases the brake lever or pedal.

When the rider releases the brake lever or foot pedal, the ECM detects the rider’s intention to ride forward and releases the rear brake pressure smoothly.

The rider can also disengage the Hill Hold System by squeezing the front brake lever twice or use the left handlebar control and the instrument cluster with the system off.

An “H” mark lights on the instrument cluster when the system is engaged, and flashes when the system is disengaged.