Updated For 2021: The Suzuki DR650S
The DR650S is a formidable dual-sport motorcycle that many riders will agree is one of the best dual-sport machines on the market. It joins the 2021 Suzuki line-up with a handful of new updates, though nothing terribly drastic. But for real dual-sport aficionados, the absence of any significant update is no bad thing, since the DR650S is fine just the way it is.
For 2021, the DR650S draws power from a rocksteady 644 cc, air and oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, which produces confident power to the tune of around 43 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque. Now, compared with other Japanese motorcycles of similar specifications, the DR650S may be lacking. However, given the price tag, it offers excellent value for money.
Aside from a reliable engine and a strong steel semi-double cradle frame, the DR650S also features a number of premium components, such as aluminum spoked rims, a height-adjustable front fork, an adjustable seat height, a long comfortable seat, and aluminum footpegs. Technologically, it’s far from being the most advanced motorcycle on the market, but this Suzuki motorcycle’s simple, no-frills attitude is its secret to success.
For 2021, the DR650S is available exclusively in a Solid Special White No. 02 color option.
The 2021 Suzuki DR650S starts from $6,799 USD / $6,699 CAD.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
Competitors
2021 Suzuki DR650S Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine
|644cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder, SOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|100.0 mm x 82.0 mm (3.93 in. x 3.23 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Mikuni BST40, single carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|5-speed constant mesh
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Final Drive
|Chain, DID525V9, 110 links
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Disc brake, single floating rotor
|Brakes Rear
|Disc brake, single rotor
|Tires Front
|90/90-21 M/C 54S, tube type
|Tires Rear
|120/90-17 M/C 64S, tube type
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.0 L (3.4 US gal.), 12.0 L (3.2 US gal.) CA model
|Color
|Solid Special White No. 2
|
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (CDI)
|Spark Plug
|NGK DR8EA or DENSO X24ESR-U
|Headlight
|12V 60/55W (H4)
|Tail Light
|12V 21/5W
|
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2255 mm (88.8 in.)
|Overall Width
|865 mm (34.1 in.)
|Overall Height
|1195 mm (47.0 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|265 mm (10.4 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1490 mm (58.7 in.)
|Seat Height
|885 mm (34.8 in), With optional lowering kit: 845 mm (33.2 in.)
|Curb Weight
|166 kg (366 lb.)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
2021 Suzuki DR650S Features
Key Features
The engine is tuned with an emphasis on performance in the low- to mid-rpm range, while a gear-driven balancer shaft minimizes vibration for a comfortable ride.
Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)-coated aluminum cylinder is used for durability, light weight, and excellent heat dissipation.
Digitally-mapped DC-CDI ignition system provides accurate spark timing for efficient combustion.
A convenient electric starter (supplemented with a zero-maintenance automatic decompression system) provides easy, quick starting.
Large Mikuni 40mm carburetor provides a smooth intake flow and quick throttle response.
The stainless steel exhaust system is light and corrosion resistant and is tuned specifically for strong low- and mid-range power.
Easy-pull, rack-and-pinion activated clutch provides precise operation and feel.
A smooth-shifting five-speed transmission is complemented by a sealed O-ring drive chain.
Engine Features
Innovative, height-adjustable* front fork provides smooth and progressive action. Large diameter, thin-walled tubes reduce unsprung weight, while maintaining high rigidity.
A link-type rear suspension with piggyback style, aluminum-body shock absorber provides stable performance. The height adjustable* shock features adjustable spring preload and compression damping to personalize the suspension for rider, load, and terrain.
Front and rear suspensions provide generous 260mm (10.2-inch) wheel travel for superb performance over rough terrain.
Lightweight 290mm (11.4-inch) front floating disc brake with two-piston caliper and 240mm (9.4-inch) rear disc brake with two-piston caliper provide reliable stopping power.
Aluminum rims with stainless steel spokes are standard and built for durability and strength.
The wheels are fitted with 90/90-21 front and 120/90-17 dual-sport rear tires that offer excellent on- and off-road traction.
Hollow-type wheel axles and an aluminum, beam-style swingarm reduce unsprung weight.
A long, comfortable seat, aluminum footpegs, and grab handles allow you to carry a passenger with ease.
*Seat and suspension height is adjustable by your Suzuki Dealer, using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory kit.
Electrical Features
A fully equipped lighting system comes with a bright 60/55-watt halogen headlight.
Additional Features
Further seat height reduction is possible with the fitment of the Suzuki Accessory low-profile seat.
Other Genuine Suzuki Accessories include a cargo rack and skid plate, and a selection of Suzuki apparel is available.
12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).*
*Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.
2021 Suzuki DR650S Photos
