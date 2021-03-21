Updated For 2021: The Suzuki DR650S

The DR650S is a formidable dual-sport motorcycle that many riders will agree is one of the best dual-sport machines on the market. It joins the 2021 Suzuki line-up with a handful of new updates, though nothing terribly drastic. But for real dual-sport aficionados, the absence of any significant update is no bad thing, since the DR650S is fine just the way it is.

For 2021, the DR650S draws power from a rocksteady 644 cc, air and oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, which produces confident power to the tune of around 43 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque. Now, compared with other Japanese motorcycles of similar specifications, the DR650S may be lacking. However, given the price tag, it offers excellent value for money.

Aside from a reliable engine and a strong steel semi-double cradle frame, the DR650S also features a number of premium components, such as aluminum spoked rims, a height-adjustable front fork, an adjustable seat height, a long comfortable seat, and aluminum footpegs. Technologically, it’s far from being the most advanced motorcycle on the market, but this Suzuki motorcycle’s simple, no-frills attitude is its secret to success.

For 2021, the DR650S is available exclusively in a Solid Special White No. 02 color option.

The 2021 Suzuki DR650S starts from $6,799 USD / $6,699 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $6,799 USD / $6,699 CAD

$6,799 USD / $6,699 CAD Key Features: Compact and powerful 644cc, SOHC, four-stroke, air and oil-cooled, engine Convenient electric start Stainless steel exhaust system

Main Specs Engine: 644 cc 4-stroke, air-cooled single-cylinder engine

644 cc 4-stroke, air-cooled single-cylinder engine Power: 43 HP

43 HP Torque: 47.2 lb-ft

47.2 lb-ft Kerb Weight: 366 lbs (166 kg)

366 lbs (166 kg) Seat Height: 34.8 in (885 mm) Competitors Yamaha Tenere 700

Honda XR650L

Kawasaki KLR 650

2021 Suzuki DR650S Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 644cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder, SOHC Bore x Stroke 100.0 mm x 82.0 mm (3.93 in. x 3.23 in.) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Mikuni BST40, single carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Transmission 5-speed constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Final Drive Chain, DID525V9, 110 links Chassis Suspension Front Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Disc brake, single floating rotor Brakes Rear Disc brake, single rotor Tires Front 90/90-21 M/C 54S, tube type Tires Rear 120/90-17 M/C 64S, tube type Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L (3.4 US gal.), 12.0 L (3.2 US gal.) CA model Color Solid Special White No. 2 Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (CDI) Spark Plug NGK DR8EA or DENSO X24ESR-U Headlight 12V 60/55W (H4) Tail Light 12V 21/5W Dimensions Overall Length 2255 mm (88.8 in.) Overall Width 865 mm (34.1 in.) Overall Height 1195 mm (47.0 in.) Ground Clearance 265 mm (10.4 in.) Wheelbase 1490 mm (58.7 in.) Seat Height 885 mm (34.8 in), With optional lowering kit: 845 mm (33.2 in.) Curb Weight 166 kg (366 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2021 Suzuki DR650S Features

Key Features The compact and powerful, 644cc, SOHC, four-stroke, air- and oil-cooled engine features the Suzuki Advanced Cooling System (SACS). Piston-jet cooling and an engine oil cooler create consistent performance in a variety of conditions. The engine is tuned with an emphasis on performance in the low- to mid-rpm range, while a gear-driven balancer shaft minimizes vibration for a comfortable ride. Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)-coated aluminum cylinder is used for durability, light weight, and excellent heat dissipation. Digitally-mapped DC-CDI ignition system provides accurate spark timing for efficient combustion. A convenient electric starter (supplemented with a zero-maintenance automatic decompression system) provides easy, quick starting. Large Mikuni 40mm carburetor provides a smooth intake flow and quick throttle response. The stainless steel exhaust system is light and corrosion resistant and is tuned specifically for strong low- and mid-range power. Easy-pull, rack-and-pinion activated clutch provides precise operation and feel. A smooth-shifting five-speed transmission is complemented by a sealed O-ring drive chain.



Engine Features A lightweight, compact, rigid semi-double cradle frame provides agile handling on- and off-road. Innovative, height-adjustable* front fork provides smooth and progressive action. Large diameter, thin-walled tubes reduce unsprung weight, while maintaining high rigidity. A link-type rear suspension with piggyback style, aluminum-body shock absorber provides stable performance. The height adjustable* shock features adjustable spring preload and compression damping to personalize the suspension for rider, load, and terrain. Front and rear suspensions provide generous 260mm (10.2-inch) wheel travel for superb performance over rough terrain. Lightweight 290mm (11.4-inch) front floating disc brake with two-piston caliper and 240mm (9.4-inch) rear disc brake with two-piston caliper provide reliable stopping power. Aluminum rims with stainless steel spokes are standard and built for durability and strength. The wheels are fitted with 90/90-21 front and 120/90-17 dual-sport rear tires that offer excellent on- and off-road traction. Hollow-type wheel axles and an aluminum, beam-style swingarm reduce unsprung weight. A long, comfortable seat, aluminum footpegs, and grab handles allow you to carry a passenger with ease. *Seat and suspension height is adjustable by your Suzuki Dealer, using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory kit.



Electrical Features DR650S is powered by a lightweight and compact, low-maintenance battery. A fully equipped lighting system comes with a bright 60/55-watt halogen headlight.



Additional Features Seat height may be lowered by 40 mm (1.6 inches) using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory kit. The kit includes a shorter side stand to match the chassis height adjustment. Further seat height reduction is possible with the fitment of the Suzuki Accessory low-profile seat. Other Genuine Suzuki Accessories include a cargo rack and skid plate, and a selection of Suzuki apparel is available. 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).* *Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.



