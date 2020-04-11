2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse

The 2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse is one of the meanest cruisers that Indian makes. Powered by a 1,819cc liquid-cooled 49-degree v-twin that Indian dubs the Thunder Stroke 111, 79 HP and 119 lbs-ft of torque are available to your right wrist. A 6-speed transmission drives power to the rear wheel.

The Dark Horse models of the Indian lineup all share one thing in common: they feature blackout paint jobs.

The Chief Dark Horse is a power cruiser, meant for effortless cruising down the freeway and highways. It has twin exhausts that bellow out a throaty note. However, it does feature a few high tech touches, such as a highly engineered aluminum frame that reduces unsprung weight to allow for agile handling. There are three selectable rider modes: Tour, standard, and sport.

The most intriguing thing about the Chief lineup and the Thunder Stroke 111 in particular. If the bike detects that you are in stop-and-go traffic, or moving slowly, such as during a commute, it will deactivate the rear cylinder and run only on the front cylinder. However, when you demand power, it will kick the rear cylinder back to life so you have it all at your command.

The 2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse starts at $18,499 US/$21,999 CDN.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 18,499 US/$21,999 CDN

18,499 US/$21,999 CDN Key Features: Cruise control ABS Low Seat Height

Key Specs Engine type : 1,819 cc, liquid-cooled 49-degree v-twin

: 1,819 cc, liquid-cooled 49-degree v-twin Power: 119 ft-lb

119 ft-lb Wet weight: 334 kg

334 kg Seat height: 26 in Key Competitors Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

Yamaha VMAX

2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,819 cc, liquid-cooled 49-degree v-twin Power 119 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Primary Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® Elite 3 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 101.7 in (2,583 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.3 in (1,176 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 56 in (142 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Wet Weight 736 lbs / 768 lbs (334 kg / 348 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse Features

THUNDER STROKE 111 V-TWIN ENGINE The award-winning Thunder Stroke 111 produces 119 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in every gear.

EXHAUST THAT ROARS Turns heads with dual exhaust pipes that deliver a rich, throaty note.

CORNER CARVING HANDLING Engineered to perform with a lightweight cast aluminum frame that delivers easy, nimble control.

PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK FINISHES Blacked-out from end to end, and now with premium gloss black details, the Chief Dark Horse makes an impressive statement.

CLOAKED IN BLACK A part of Indian Motorcycle’s legacy since 1947, the iconic illuminated headdress is now blacked out.

ICONIC TANK BADGE The smoke gray tank badge celebrates classic Indian Motorcycle styling.

CUSTOMIZABLE RIDE Choose between three modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport.

STOP-AND-GO WITH EASE Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.

A HIGHER STANDARD Cruise control, internally wired handlebars, and keyless ignition so you never have to fumble for your keys again.



2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse Photos

2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse Videos

