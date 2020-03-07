2020 Indian Chieftain Elite

The 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite is, quite simply, the best Chieftain you can get. No compromises, no corners cut, no detail to minute. Powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin, the Elite has 126 lbs-ft of torque and isn’t afraid to use every single one.

The standard equipment of the Chieftain Elite speaks to its premium placement. Each motorcycle is unique in its own way, as the paint is done by hand and takes a full 25 hours to complete. The infotainment system and audio systems have both be uprated, and there are now 4 speakers and 400 Watts of power. All lights are full LED.

To top it all off, the Chieftain Elite has bespoke footboards and wheels that no other Indian model will receive, making each one a work of art.

The 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $34,999 US/$42,999 CDN.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 34,999 US/$42,999 CDN.
  • Key Features:
    • Cruise control
    • ABS
    • Low Seat Height

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,900cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin
  • Power: 126 ft-lb
  • Wet weight: 365 kg
  • Seat height: 25.6 in

Key Competitors

2020 Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1,900cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin
Power 126 ft-lb
Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
Compression Ratio 11:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H
Tires Rear
Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L)
Color Thunder Black Vivid Crystal Over Wildfire Red Candy

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm)
Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm)
Overall Height 56.7 in (144 cm)
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm)
Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm)
Wet Weight 804 lbs / 836 lbs (365 kg / 379 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2020 Indian Chieftain Elite Features

EVERY STROKE OF PAINT, DONE BY HAND

No two bikes look the same. That’s because it takes a team of experts nearly 25 hours to complete a two-toned, candy paint design on each bike.

PREMIUM 400-WATT AUDIO

Integrated speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio with crystal clarity.

PATHFINDER LED LIGHTS

Powerful LED headlight illuminates the road for safe riding, day or night.

POWERED BY THE THUNDER STROKE 116

Our award-winning V-Twin has 126 ft-lb of torque and power to spare, in every gear.

NEW STREAMLINED LOOK

With its strong edges, slick lines, and bold and superior silhouette, the Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite will sure to get looks on and off the road.

LOADED WITH PREMIUM STYLE

Pinnacle mirrors, aluminum billet floorboards, Rogue two-up seats and a tinted, flare windshield come standard.

REMOTE-LOCKING HARD SADDLEBAGS

All cargo is protected inside spacious, weatherproof saddlebags. You can lock/unlock them via a console-mounted button or with the bike’s key fob.

19” FRONT WHEEL

An open fender, inspired by the Indian Motorcycle fenders of the 1920s and 1930s, showcase a 10-spoke, precision machined wheel that completes the custom look.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD

With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.

2020 Indian Chieftain Elite Photos

2020 Indian Chieftain Elite
2020 Indian Chieftain Elite
2020 Indian Chieftain Elite
2020 Indian Chieftain Elite

2020 Indian Chieftain Elite Videos

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links

