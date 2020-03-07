2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite

The 2020 Roadmaster Elite is Indian’s top of the line touring motorcycle. As with all Roadmaster models, the Elite is powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin with 126 lbs-ft of torque, but on the Elite, it has special red highlights hand-painted on.

The body’s paint is much the same, taking 30 or more hours to painstakingly apply the multiple layers of two-tone candy with hand painted pinstripes. Premium leather commonly seen in luxury brand cars cover the seats, which are individually heated for both rider and passenger. Full aluminum floorboards for both passenger and rider, pinnacle mirrors, and a top of the line 600 Watt stereo system are just some of the features brought forth for the Elite.

The electronics for the Elite include standard ABS, TPMS, stability control, and a 7 inch infotainment system with navigation, that includes traffic and weather warnings. The Elite is also the only Roadmaster that gets a historically valanced front fender, and chromed headlight surround up front. LED lights reign supreme at all corners.

The 2020 Roadmaster Elite starts at $38,999 US/$46,999 CDN.

ENGINE Engine 1811 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin Power 126 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black Vivid Crystal Over Gunmetal Flake ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 105.4 in (2,676 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.7 in (1,440 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Wet Weight 919 lbs / 951 lbs (417 kg / 431 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

MADE FOR THE FEW Each Roadmaster Elite undergoes a 30-hour paint process finished by hand, featuring a brilliant two-tone candy with custom off-set red pinstripes. A limited number of these works of art will be made for a truly one-of-a-kind riding experience.

RESPECT THE PAST, EMBRACE THE PRESENT An iconic valanced fender and illuminated headdress combine with a 19” precision machined wheel to complete the custom look.

BUILT TO OUTPERFORM The Thunder Stroke 116 engine, featuring premium red design details, produces 126 ft-lb of torque providing a responsive ride at any speed.

PREMIUM 600-WATT AUDIO Integrated Powerband Plus speakers in the front fairing and rear saddlebags deliver surround sound audio with crystal clarity.

THE NECESSITIES, AND MORE Control at your fingertips. With the push of a backlit button, activate rider and passenger heated handgrips, or raise or lower the flare windshield to your preferred position.

END-TO-END ELITE AMENITIES Pinnacle mirrors, genuine leather accents, and spacious aluminum select floorboards combine style and function. Pathfinder LED lighting with driving lights illuminates the road for safe riding, day or night.

CONTROLLED COMFORT A plush, genuine leather 2-up heated seat, with controls for both the passenger and driver, plus passenger armrests to get you and your passenger there in comfort.

RIDE COMMAND CONTROLS IT ALL Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Use new connected traffic and weather overlays to plan every ride to avoid traffic and poor weather conditions, keeping you on the road longer.

37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Keep your cargo protected inside spacious, weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags and trunk. You can lock /unlock them via a console mounted button or with the bike’s key fob.



