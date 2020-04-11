2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The 2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse is the bad boy muscle bagger on the block. Sharing the same 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus engine, the Dark Horse has 122 HP and 128 lbs-ft of torque.

Where the bad boy attitude comes from is the completely blacked out engine and profile of the motorcycle in matte paint. The front headlight gets a darker surround and flared front fairing to give it a menacing look. ABS, cruise control, and Indian Ride Command 7 inch infotainment system with navigation all come standard.

New for driver aids is the Bosch powered Smart Lean Technology system, which provides a 6 axis traction and stability control package that makes it incredibly hard to lose the bike in a corner by using dynamic ABS, vectored torque, and dynamic traction to help you bring the bike back into line.

The 2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse starts at $27,499 US/$33,999 CDN.

Model Overview

Key Specs Engine type : 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus

: 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus Power: 122 HP

122 HP Wet weight: 361 kg

361 kg Seat height: 26.5 in Key Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus Power 122 HP Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Primary Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color Thunder Black Smoke, Sandstone Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Wet Weight 796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE The all-new PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-twin engine packs 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque. Select one of three ride modes for distinct performance personality.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.

BLACKED OUT. ALL OUT. Cloaked in black from fender to fender, the Challenger Dark Horse has a commanding presence.

STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE With its menacing LED running lights, a central headlamp, and a redesigned and modernized Indian Motorcycle headdress enhancing the front fender, the Challenger presents an unmistakable profile day or night.

FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort longer with electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, and keyless ignition.

LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology™, keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with a 6-axis Bosch IMU, enabling Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control.

MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS The high-output, 6.5” speakers deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio, while the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat.

MORE SCREEN. MORE CONTROL. Ride Command offers a seven-inch screen and connected traffic and weather overlays in addition to intuitive destination search. Other features include key vehicle information, Bluetooth® and USB, and an all-new quad-core processor for unrivaled computing power.



2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Photos

2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Videos

