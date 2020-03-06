2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse
The 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse brings the attitude packed alongside all the amenities of the Roadmaster. Powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin, the Dark Horse has the same 126 lbs-ft of torque, but a more rowdy exhaust note.
Standard amenities include individually controlled passenger and rider heated seats, heated grips, highway bars, a 7 inch infotainment screen and system that comes standard with navigation, and a powerful stereo system with 4 speakers. ABS, TPMS, cruise control, and LED lights all around complete the features package.
Where the attitude comes from is matte paint options, passenger long pegs instead of footboards, and a blacked out engine with subtle buffed steel highlights showing through.
The 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $28,999 US/$35,499 CDN
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 28,999 US/$35,499 CDN
- Key Features:
- Cruise control
- ABS
- Low Seat Height
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1890cc, Thunder Stroke® 116, v-twin
- Torque: 126 ft-lb
- Wet weight: 394 kg
- Seat height: 25.5 in
Key Competitors
2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Thunder Stroke® 116, v-twin
|Torque
|126 ft-lb
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color
|Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, White Smoke
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.1 in (2,593.3 mm)
|Overall Width
|39.4 in (1,000 mm)
|Overall Height
|58.7 in (1,491 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (673 mm)
|Wet Weight
|868 lbs / 900 lbs (394 kg / 408 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features
THUNDER STROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
The Thunder Stroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.
RIDE CONFIDENTLY
Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND
The largest, fastest, most customizable system on two wheels, it features turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.
37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.
OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW VENTS
New redesigned lowers provide the rider with significantly more cooling airflow for superior riding comfort.
SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES
The standard extended reach, gunfighter style, Rogue seat guarantees you’ll travel further in comfort.
PREMIUM AUDIO
High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.
FEATURES FOR THE WIN
Amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips to make the most of every ride.
PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD
A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.
