2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

The 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse brings the attitude packed alongside all the amenities of the Roadmaster. Powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin, the Dark Horse has the same 126 lbs-ft of torque, but a more rowdy exhaust note.

Standard amenities include individually controlled passenger and rider heated seats, heated grips, highway bars, a 7 inch infotainment screen and system that comes standard with navigation, and a powerful stereo system with 4 speakers. ABS, TPMS, cruise control, and LED lights all around complete the features package.

Where the attitude comes from is matte paint options, passenger long pegs instead of footboards, and a blacked out engine with subtle buffed steel highlights showing through.

The 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $28,999 US/$35,499 CDN

Model Overview

Key Specs Engine type : 1890cc, Thunder Stroke® 116, v-twin

: 1890cc, Thunder Stroke® 116, v-twin Torque: 126 ft-lb

126 ft-lb Wet weight: 394 kg

394 kg Seat height: 25.5 in Key Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Thunder Stroke® 116, v-twin Torque 126 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in (2,593.3 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 58.7 in (1,491 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Wet Weight 868 lbs / 900 lbs (394 kg / 408 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features

THUNDER STROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The Thunder Stroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.

RIDE CONFIDENTLY Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND The largest, fastest, most customizable system on two wheels, it features turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.

37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.

OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW VENTS New redesigned lowers provide the rider with significantly more cooling airflow for superior riding comfort.

SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES The standard extended reach, gunfighter style, Rogue seat guarantees you’ll travel further in comfort.

PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.

FEATURES FOR THE WIN Amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips to make the most of every ride.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.



2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Photos

2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Videos

