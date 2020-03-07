2020 Indian Roadmaster
Contents
The 2020 Indian Roadmaster is a touring motorcycle that has been honed to perfection through years of evolution and development. Powered by a Thunder Stroke 116 engine, there is more than enough torque at 126 lbs-ft to be able to conquer any highway, interstate, or freeway.
As a premium touring bike, the Roadmaster comes packed with features and amenities. Individually controlled passenger and rider heated seats, heated grips, highway bars, a 7 inch infotainment screen and system that comes standard with navigation, and a 200 Watt four speaker sound system for both rider and passenger to listen to music on the road.
The passenger also has a backrest built into the top box on the back of the motorcycle, which is part of its impressive 37 gallons of storage capacity. Standard electronics and driver aids include ABS, TPMS, electronic cruise control, electronically controllable rear shock adjustment (air ride system), and LED lights all around.
The 2020 Indian Roadmaster starts at $29,999 US/$36,499 CDN.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Indian Roadmaster in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 29,999 US/$36,499 CDN.
- Key Features:
- Cruise control
- ABS
- Low Seat Height
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1811 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin
- Power: 126 ft-lb
- Wet weight: 405 kg
- Seat height: 26.5 in
2020 Indian Roadmaster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1811 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin
|Power
|126 ft-lb
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Dunlop® Elite 3 130/90B16 73H
|Tires Rear
|
Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color
|Thunder Black Pearl, Burgandy Metallic, Pearl White Over Titanium Metallic, Titanium Smoke Over Thunder Black Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|104.6 in (2,656 mm)
|Overall Width
|39.4 in (1,000 mm)
|Overall Height
|58.7 in (1,491 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (673 mm)
|Wet Weight
|893 lbs / 926 lbs (405 kg / 420 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2020 Indian Roadmaster Features
THUNDER STROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
The Thunder Stroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.
RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE
Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND
The largest, fastest, most customizable system on two wheels, it features turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.
37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.
OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW VENTS
New redesigned lowers gives the rider significantly more cooling airflow for superior riding comfort.
PREMIUM TOURING SEAT
A plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee you’ll go further in comfort.
PREMIUM AUDIO
High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.
A HIGHER STANDARD
Top-of-the-line riding amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips.
PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD
A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.
No Comment