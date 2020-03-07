2020 Indian Roadmaster

The 2020 Indian Roadmaster is a touring motorcycle that has been honed to perfection through years of evolution and development. Powered by a Thunder Stroke 116 engine, there is more than enough torque at 126 lbs-ft to be able to conquer any highway, interstate, or freeway.

As a premium touring bike, the Roadmaster comes packed with features and amenities. Individually controlled passenger and rider heated seats, heated grips, highway bars, a 7 inch infotainment screen and system that comes standard with navigation, and a 200 Watt four speaker sound system for both rider and passenger to listen to music on the road.

The passenger also has a backrest built into the top box on the back of the motorcycle, which is part of its impressive 37 gallons of storage capacity. Standard electronics and driver aids include ABS, TPMS, electronic cruise control, electronically controllable rear shock adjustment (air ride system), and LED lights all around.

The 2020 Indian Roadmaster starts at $29,999 US/$36,499 CDN.

Model Overview

2020 Indian Roadmaster Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1811 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin Power 126 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® Elite 3 130/90B16 73H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black Pearl, Burgandy Metallic, Pearl White Over Titanium Metallic, Titanium Smoke Over Thunder Black Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 104.6 in (2,656 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 58.7 in (1,491 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (673 mm) Wet Weight 893 lbs / 926 lbs (405 kg / 420 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Roadmaster Features

THUNDER STROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The Thunder Stroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.

RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND The largest, fastest, most customizable system on two wheels, it features turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.

37+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.

OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW VENTS New redesigned lowers gives the rider significantly more cooling airflow for superior riding comfort.

PREMIUM TOURING SEAT A plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee you’ll go further in comfort.

PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.

A HIGHER STANDARD Top-of-the-line riding amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise-control, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.



