2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is the evil brother of the base Chieftain. It’s mean, lean, and ready to rip up some highway pavement. The only engine option is a Thunder Stroke 116 with 126 lbs-ft of torque.

The Chieftain Dark Horse shares almost all the features of the base Chieftain, namely cruise control, ABS, TPMS, and Indian’s Ride Command 7 inch glove compatible infotainment system, which can link to a smartphone via bluetooth and play your music through a 100 Watt fairing-mounted speaker system. For the Dark Horse, the infotainment system also features a dynamic equalizer to balance out against wind and road noise intelligently. You also get LED lighting head to tail, and a GPS system built into Ride Command.

Unlike almost any other Dark Horse model, the Chieftain Dark Horse features three color options: Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Red Smoke, and Titanium Grey Smoke.

The 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $27,999 US/$34,499 CDN

Model Overview

2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1811 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 Power 119 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, Titanium Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 54.5 in (1385 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Wet Weight 798 lbs / 830 lbs (362 kg / 376 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Features

STYLED WITH AN EDGE A sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and a gunfighter style Rogue seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RIDE COMMAND The largest, fastest, most customizable system on two wheels, it features turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive destination search capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle information, plus connected traffic and weather overlays to keep you on the road longer.

MODERN. MEAN. LED lighting from nose to tail and a lowered stance complete the custom-inspired look.

THUNDER STROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The blacked-out Thunder Stroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and responsive ride at any speed.

AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.

CORNER CARVING CONFIDENCE A strong, expertly designed cast aluminum frame gives you confidence-inspiring stability and easy handling at all speeds.

PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. Featuring a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise. Model shown has PowerBand Audio upgrades.

A HIGHER STANDARD The Chieftain Dark Horse comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS and tire pressure monitoring.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Photos

2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Videos

