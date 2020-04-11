2020 Indian Challenger

The 2020 Challenger is Indian’s entry into the muscle bagger arena. A 1,770 cc, liquid cooled 60 degree v-twin named the PowerPlus provides 122 HP and 128 lbs-ft of torque, making this the most powerful motorcycle in Indian’s bagger lineup.

With so much power, stopping power is important. That is why Indian worked with Brembo to create bespoke brakes for the model, with 4 piston dual calipers and discs up front, and 2 piston single caliper and disc out back. Suspension is also reworked, with an inverted fork up front and a hydraulically assisted monoshock at the rear to give the Challenger a sporting but comfortable ride.

The Challenger features standard ABS, cruise control, traction control, and Indian Ride Command 7 inch infotainment system with 100 Watts of power for the front fairing-mounted speakers.

The 2020 Indian Challenger starts at $21,999 US/$26,999 CDN.

Model Overview

2020 Indian Challenger Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1770 cc, PowerPlus, liquid cooled 60 degree v-twin Power 128 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 52 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Primary Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color Titanium Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Wet Weight 796 lb (361 kg)/831 lb (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE The all-new Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus, our biggest liquid-cooled engine, packs a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque for reliable, exhilarating power.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.

Accordion Title Waterproof saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage space protect against all the elements.

CONTROLLED COMFORT. EVERY RIDE. EVERY DAY. Class-leading wind protection and control at your fingertips with a power-adjustable windscreen on a chassis-mounted fairing.

FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort for longer with electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, and keyless ignition.

LIGHT THE WAY Full LED lighting illuminates the road to ensure every ride is a safe one.

BEATS FOR THE STREETS High-output speakers in the fairing deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio, while a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat. Screen shows optional navigation upgraded with traffic and weather overlays.

A MODE FOR EVERY RIDE Riders can customize the bike’s throttle mapping and traction control by selecting one of three ride modes—Rain, Standard, and Sport. The result: one motorcycle with three distinct performance personalities.



2020 Indian Challenger Photos

2020 Indian Challenger Videos

