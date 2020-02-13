Best Modular Helmets [2020 Edition]

Our Top Picks
This is the third year for our recommended modular helmet article. We’ve updated it for 2020. There have been plenty of new modular helmets out there, but you’ll notice some familiar lids here as well as a newcomer. That’s simply due to the fact that Shoei, Scorpion, and Schuberth make awesome modular helmets.
All of the helmets listed here are helmets that we tested and reviewed. This doesn’t mean we didn’t consider other new products we have not had a chance to test yet. After looking over the features specs and opinions of our and other reviewers, these are the helmets that we know to be of the best quality. They’re the helmets that we’d all be comfortable buying and recommending to you, good reader.
All modular helmets offer plenty of versatility, but protection, comfort, features, and style are what placed these particular helmets in their places below. All of these lids are close to each other in terms of which is the best. You might disagree with us on which is best, but you should agree with us on our choices.
Looking for the best modular but not sure where to start? Check out our helmet buyers guide to learn how to find the right helmet, and then take a look at the options and information listed below. Okay, let’s get into it.
Best Modular Helmets
In Detail
Best Overall
Shoei Neotec II
Price: $699
Review: In-depth review
The Shoei Neotec II offers the best overall package and is popular amongst our reviewers.
With an intermediate oval head shape, the Shoei Noetec II should fit the majority of riders out there. The helmet can be had with the SENA SRL integrated and that makes it a real communications winner as well. Cameron reviewed this helmet not too long ago and found few faults with it.
With that said, he wasn’t without a few gripes. First, he called out the matte paint blemishes, then he turned to noise levels at speed, and finally the high price of the Neotec II is less than a bargain. However, that doesn’t keep this lid from being the best overall choice.
The Neotec II might be pricey, but you get what you pay for. It is a premium helmet and feels it. The integrated sun visor, chin bar, and levels of comfort are top-notch. It’s a helmet built not only for high levels of comfort and usability but also to protect your noggin in the event of an accident.
It’s a lid that is well-designed, comfortable, and packed with features. The helmet gets everything you’d want from a $699.00 lid including proper ventilation, a Pinlock visor, aerodynamic shell shape, and a featherlight overall weight. The Schuberth C4 Pro is here to challenge the Neotec II, but the Shoei wins in our book.
Best Value
Scorpion EXO AT950
Price: $270 – $300+ (for graphics)
Review: In-depth review
No other modular offers the kind of versatility the Scorpion EXO-AT950 does anywhere near this price point. It’s a lot of helmet per dollar.
One of the most versatile helmets on sale today is the Scorpion EXO-AT950. It is a dual-sport or adventure lid that can be worn in various ways. Its this versatility that makes it stand out, but it’s the price that makes this helmet one of my top choices. You get a lot for your money.
One of the things I like about this is that you can take the peak off, remove the face shield, or just wear it as is. There’s also plenty of venting, an internal sun shield, a removable chin curtain, and a removable interior. This helmet has a lot of features and they’re good features too, the sun shield operates well, the chin curtain and vents work well. There’s just not much wrong with this helmet.
It packs a lot into a helmet at this price point. While it does fit a little snugly there’s not much to complain about here as I said above. The helmet offers way more than many premium lids do for a small fraction of the price. It’s honestly about a third as expensive as some of the other best modulars out there. While it might not feel like the most premium lid on your head (the interior could be softer and a tiny bit more padded, for its price, it’s a real winner.
Sleek and Sophisticated
SCHUBERTH C4 Pro
Price: $699
Review: In-depth review
A close second, the Schuberth C4 Pro offers a lot of content with speakers and microphone built right into the shell.
Pricey, comfortable, and dare I say sexy, the Schuberth C4 Pro has a kind of Bavarian sleekness that is hard to pass up. The helmet is right up there with the Shoei Neotec II in terms of high-level modular helmets. It’s packed with features and ready to rock any ride.
The C4 Pro features a microphone and speakers integrated into the helmet. This eliminates anything unsightly or cumbersome and allows the helmet to be all you need from a communications standpoint. Additionally, the helmet’s interior is well-made and comfortable and the helmet itself isn’t too heavy or oddly shaped from an aerodynamic standpoint.
However, just like the Shoei, there are some issues. The C4 Pro only comes in two shell sizes no matter the size of your head. This means you could end up with a bobblehead look. More shell sizes would be preferable. Also, the vents on the C4 Pro don’t move enough air around the helmet.
As you can imagine, these are not absolute dealbreakers, and if you want a modular with a Pinlock visor and all the bells and whistles and you don’t like the Neotec II, then the C4 Pro with its intermedia oval head shape is a winner for many riders.
Other Great Modular Helmets
In Detail
AGV Spordmodular Carbon
Price: $750+
Review: In-depth review
A beautiful modular helmet with a carbon fiber shell and plenty of features.
If the high-end modular options shown above don’t suit your fancy, but you have plenty of money for a lid, then the Sportmodular helmet is the helmet for you. This thing is a super-lightweight piece of gear, and if you hate wearing modular helmets because of the weight, this is the modular you should pony up the money for
Jim Pruner, my esteemed colleague and O-Great Bearded One, holds this helmet in high regard. He would likely place it above the Shoei at the top of this list, but its super-high price tag keeps it down here. AGV makes masterful lids, but that hard work comes at a premium price.
As I said, the helmet is extremely lightweight. That’s thanks to the carbon fiber shell. The rest of the helmet is equally high-quality. It doesn’t have the fancy communications technology like other helmets discussed here, but that’s the price to pay for its lightweight and still high-level of protection, not to mention the comfy interior and pretty good venting.
The Sportmodular is a top-quality helmet, but it’s not quite as comfy or good overall as the C4 Pro or the Neotec II. It lacks features I look for in a helmet. It’s darn, darn close to those lids in terms of overall enjoyment, but no cigar. Jim would likely disagree with me here, but I’d rather have the communication tech and the superior comfort of the other great modulars.
NEXX X.Vilitur
Price: $499.95
Review: In-depth review
NEXX’s first foray into the modular market proves to be a good one, with a helmet that has a bit of everything.
The NEXX X.Vilitur is a good helmet with a weird name. It is the first modular helmet for the brand, and the folks who designed this did a fantastic job. They made an aggressive and sporty modular helmet that combines good features and quality at a fair price.
Cameron reviewed this lid and came away really impressed with it. The helmet features good venting, a wide viewport, comfortable fit, and a stiff and strong shell. It is not without some issues, though. It’s a bit loud and doesn’t come with a Pinlock—a feature other helmets around the same price do have. The vent switches can also be a little tough to manipulate.
Otherwise, there isn’t much to dislike here. The helmet is lightweight, has an intermediate oval head shape, and comes in with a non-premium helmet price of $499.95. The lid also has things like a sun visor, removable breath guard, adjustable chin curtain, and it is NEXX X-Com compatible (sold separately).
Nolan N100-5
Price: $450ish
Review: In-depth review
An attractive helmet that’s moderately priced with a good list of features and top-notch comfort.
The Nolan N100-5 is another helmet that Jim tested and really liked. It is a fantastic blend of affordability and premium helmet features and design. The aerodynamic shell shape and included PinLock lens are just two of the great things about this helmet. There’s also proper venting and the lid is quieter than many other modular helmets.
The helmet isn’t without its faults. The helmet only comes in two shell sizes, making for the bobblehead look potentially. Also, you can only really use N-Com Bluetooth units if you want to keep[ the safety ratings intact, and it’s pretty much impossible to get on without lifting the chin bar. Not dealbreakers, but worth noting.
You can also buy this helmet with a fully-integrated N-Com B901 Bluetooth communication system. If you were to add that system, though, you’d be right up there with Shoei in terms of price. Still, this comfortable and sleek helmet is a fantastic offering.
14 Comments
I was very interested in the C4, but the reported weight is way out there: 4.11lbs for size L without the comm module and battery installed. Doubly surprising considering the C3 Pro was only 3.53lbs. Granted the C4 has the speakers, mic and related wiring pre-installed, but even the new Neotec II is apparently only 3.86lbs with the SENA SRL comm system installed.
None of the helmets you recomend get a high SHARP rating
Hi Cholo. Have a look at the updated helmets on the SHARP site.
The C4 only got 3 stars but the AGV Sportmodular got 4 stars. The first generation Shoei Neotec got 4 stars as well and I would think the Neotec II would likely get the same score if not better.
Cheers.
I have both Schuberth C3 Pro and C4 and they are quite heavy indeed. So, I am considering buying an AGV Spordmodular as well. Thanks for the review.
Sportmodular is a great helmet. I prefer more tech and a quieter ride myself.
The AGV is quieter on my head than the C4 because it fits my round oval shaped head better than the intermediate oval Schuberth does.
If your head is intermediate oval shaped like Cam’s is then chances are you may find the AGV noisier as he does.
The other reason I pick the AGV over the C4 is airflow. I can’t get any satisfaction from the C4 when it comes to copious cooling flow inwards. The AGV has a direct vent to the outside world right in front of the wearer’s nose. When I open it fully and the temperature is on the cool side I can actually get uncomfortably cold while riding. That never happens to me while wearing the C4. I tend to lift the chinbar often just to get some fresh air while wearing it.
For me my Sena 30K mounts very well in the AGV SMC and that’s all the integration I need. If your number one priority is low mass followed by airflow it’s no contest between these helmets. The AGV wins in my books.
Having said all that. I just finished testing the Nolan N100-5 and like it just as much as the AGV SMC! It’s much less expensive and nearly as light. It’s also more of a round oval shape, but I think will work on a intermediate oval head well too. It has excellent airflow and a fully integrated Nolan N-Com bluetooth system you can buy separately. Unfortunately the N-Com system isn’t as high tech and user friendly as the Sena 30K or high end Cardo units, but it’s pretty good all the same. You also will have a hard time installing a Sena 30K or Cardo unit in the N100-5 because Nolan feels those systems compromise the safety rating and built the helmet for the N-Com exclusively.
My review should be published fairly soon on the site and you can read all the details then.
In the future please list how hard it is to integrate comms to the different helmets. I have ZERO use for a proprietary system like what the Nolan has. It is getting harder to find helmets that are NOT built for a custom comms system. I own about 9 helmets and they all have comms. I use the U-Clear in all of them except for the Modular I use on my HD Ultra. I refuse to pay the Harley tax to purchase their Bluetooth upgrade for my 2017 Ultra, and they too have made it that you can ONLY use the Harley branded SENA systems they sell if you want stereo when paired with their system. It is customer unfriendly as far as I am concerned. I hate a boom mic, and I rarely talk using the BT system preferring it for music and GPS instructions. Revzilla reviews aren’t as specific as yours are since you ride with the equipment which is why I come here to see if you have reviewed gear I am interested in.
Hi Todd!
Sorry this took so long to notice and address, but better late than never. We took your advice and have been mentioning comms installation ease in reviews since, so thank you for the suggestion.
The Nolan definitely would be challenging to install any non proprietary comm device inside thanks to the unusual bottom section on it. The Nolan system is actually fairly good and the sound from the speakers better than average. I just don’t find it as convenient not to use voice command like I can with Sena and Cardo units. The boom mic is also a bit annoying but you don’t have to install it in reality if you don’t want to. All this is in my review.
Cheers.
I currently have a NeoTec 1 modular. It has been very good, but a bit heavy and noisy. I bought a NeoTec2 a year ago, but had to to return it because the chin strap was too far back and cut into my throat. I find the same problem with the Schuberts and also with AGV carbon, which I wanted to love. I need a new helmet, but everyone I try, has a chin strap that keeps digging into my throat. Is there a fix for this, or a model that does not do this? Do other people have this problem?
thanks
Hi Hal,
I have this EXACT problem. I note it in my reviews of the Neotec II, C4/C4 Pro, and X.Vilitur.
The padding on the C4 Pro makes it much more manageable compared to other options. Have you tried one on?
Try the Nolan N100-5, Hal.
Another good one is the Bell SRT Modular. Not quite as high end as the others, but a great modular helmet in its own right.
I hate for this to sound political, but I have very low tolerance for companies that take advantage of cheap Chinese labor, and lax labor and manufacturing standards, but still charge US/EU built prices for the product.
That’s my problem with the AGV Sportmodular.
$750 to $850 price point. Made in China.
Yes, it’s very light, and that carbon fiber sure looks gorgeous, but they could probably MSRP this for $400 and Still make a handsome profit.
Hi Wally!
Well yes and no re: profit margin on carbon fiber.
Yes we’re beginning to see other manufacturers producing carbon fiber helmets for $500 USD and presumably making a profit, but they’re not as fine quality as the AGV is.
The materials used in the comfort liner are very plush and there’s special ingredients and design therein to keep the wearer cooler and dryer while also comfortable. I don’t find any of the other modular helmets as comfortable as my AGV other than the Nolan N100-5, but it lacks the smoothness of the action of the visor and hinge. The AGV comes with a Pinlock insert which is at least a $50 add on and the visor is impeccably clear along with the inner sun lens that drops down. The AGV has a titanium D- ring set on the chinstrap… ya… titanium. The visor quick detach mechanism on it is made of metal instead of plastic too.
It’s the lightest modular on the market… period. It was specially designed to be one of the best and it really is in my books. Each time I put it on I’m impressed.
By the way it’s on sale at Revzilla right now for $499 too.
Thanks for the feedback. I agree about the made in China exploited labour though. I’m not a fan, but so many helmet companies do it now it wouldn’t leave too many choices if we boycotted them. Shoei and Arai are made in Japan, X Vilitur is Portuguese I think. The list gets pretty short after that.
After doing my homework decided on the Schuberth C4 Pro Carbon (Tempest yellow) & associated Senna Bluetooth hardware in a package deal from a dutch helmet company. The major factor was the integration of the BT hardware. It was a Ebay purchase as the helmet was not available anywhere in Australia (I live in South Australia). After more than 4 months & emails….No helmet arrived. An email to Schuberth revealed they were having ‘production issues’ with the carbon helmets and my particular helmet was not yet released to any dealer in Europe yet (as of Oct 2019) even though the Ebay ad said it was ‘In stock’. In Australia we need the ECE 22.05 certification for the helmet to comply with our laws. Appears Schuberth readily supplies the USA (& Canada) markets but has left Australia wanting. Cancelled my order in disgust & bought an LS2 Valiant 1 modular helmet & Senna Linkin RidePal 3 BT unit which this helmet is made for….also this helmet is a long oval which suits me better. The LS2 Valiant 1 is affordable ($500AUD) & has all the features at under 1/2 the price of the Schuberth ($1,100AUD). Basically if you’re in Australia you can only buy a Schuberth C4 Pro helmet if it’s already on the shelf.