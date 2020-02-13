Best Modular Helmets [2020 Edition]

Our Top Picks

This is the third year for our recommended modular helmet article. We’ve updated it for 2020. There have been plenty of new modular helmets out there, but you’ll notice some familiar lids here as well as a newcomer. That’s simply due to the fact that Shoei, Scorpion, and Schuberth make awesome modular helmets.

All of the helmets listed here are helmets that we tested and reviewed. This doesn’t mean we didn’t consider other new products we have not had a chance to test yet. After looking over the features specs and opinions of our and other reviewers, these are the helmets that we know to be of the best quality. They’re the helmets that we’d all be comfortable buying and recommending to you, good reader.

All modular helmets offer plenty of versatility, but protection, comfort, features, and style are what placed these particular helmets in their places below. All of these lids are close to each other in terms of which is the best. You might disagree with us on which is best, but you should agree with us on our choices.

Looking for the best modular but not sure where to start? Check out our helmet buyers guide to learn how to find the right helmet, and then take a look at the options and information listed below. Okay, let’s get into it.

Shoei Neotec II Buy: Amazon | Revzilla | 2Wheel

Price: $699

Review: In-depth review The Shoei Neotec II offers the best overall package and is popular amongst our reviewers.

With an intermediate oval head shape, the Shoei Noetec II should fit the majority of riders out there. The helmet can be had with the SENA SRL integrated and that makes it a real communications winner as well. Cameron reviewed this helmet not too long ago and found few faults with it.

With that said, he wasn’t without a few gripes. First, he called out the matte paint blemishes, then he turned to noise levels at speed, and finally the high price of the Neotec II is less than a bargain. However, that doesn’t keep this lid from being the best overall choice.

The Neotec II might be pricey, but you get what you pay for. It is a premium helmet and feels it. The integrated sun visor, chin bar, and levels of comfort are top-notch. It’s a helmet built not only for high levels of comfort and usability but also to protect your noggin in the event of an accident.

It’s a lid that is well-designed, comfortable, and packed with features. The helmet gets everything you’d want from a $699.00 lid including proper ventilation, a Pinlock visor, aerodynamic shell shape, and a featherlight overall weight. The Schuberth C4 Pro is here to challenge the Neotec II, but the Shoei wins in our book.

Best Value

Scorpion EXO AT950 Buy: Amazon | Revzilla | 2Wheel

Price: $270 – $300+ (for graphics)

Review: In-depth review No other modular offers the kind of versatility the Scorpion EXO-AT950 does anywhere near this price point. It’s a lot of helmet per dollar.

One of the most versatile helmets on sale today is the Scorpion EXO-AT950. It is a dual-sport or adventure lid that can be worn in various ways. Its this versatility that makes it stand out, but it’s the price that makes this helmet one of my top choices. You get a lot for your money.

One of the things I like about this is that you can take the peak off, remove the face shield, or just wear it as is. There’s also plenty of venting, an internal sun shield, a removable chin curtain, and a removable interior. This helmet has a lot of features and they’re good features too, the sun shield operates well, the chin curtain and vents work well. There’s just not much wrong with this helmet.

It packs a lot into a helmet at this price point. While it does fit a little snugly there’s not much to complain about here as I said above. The helmet offers way more than many premium lids do for a small fraction of the price. It’s honestly about a third as expensive as some of the other best modulars out there. While it might not feel like the most premium lid on your head (the interior could be softer and a tiny bit more padded, for its price, it’s a real winner.

Sleek and Sophisticated

SCHUBERTH C4 Pro Buy: Revzilla

Price: $699

Review: In-depth review A close second, the Schuberth C4 Pro offers a lot of content with speakers and microphone built right into the shell.

Pricey, comfortable, and dare I say sexy, the Schuberth C4 Pro has a kind of Bavarian sleekness that is hard to pass up. The helmet is right up there with the Shoei Neotec II in terms of high-level modular helmets. It’s packed with features and ready to rock any ride.

The C4 Pro features a microphone and speakers integrated into the helmet. This eliminates anything unsightly or cumbersome and allows the helmet to be all you need from a communications standpoint. Additionally, the helmet’s interior is well-made and comfortable and the helmet itself isn’t too heavy or oddly shaped from an aerodynamic standpoint.

However, just like the Shoei, there are some issues. The C4 Pro only comes in two shell sizes no matter the size of your head. This means you could end up with a bobblehead look. More shell sizes would be preferable. Also, the vents on the C4 Pro don’t move enough air around the helmet.

As you can imagine, these are not absolute dealbreakers, and if you want a modular with a Pinlock visor and all the bells and whistles and you don’t like the Neotec II, then the C4 Pro with its intermedia oval head shape is a winner for many riders.

AGV Spordmodular Carbon Buy: Amazon | Revzilla | 2Wheel

Price: $750+

Review: In-depth review A beautiful modular helmet with a carbon fiber shell and plenty of features.

If the high-end modular options shown above don’t suit your fancy, but you have plenty of money for a lid, then the Sportmodular helmet is the helmet for you. This thing is a super-lightweight piece of gear, and if you hate wearing modular helmets because of the weight, this is the modular you should pony up the money for

Jim Pruner, my esteemed colleague and O-Great Bearded One, holds this helmet in high regard. He would likely place it above the Shoei at the top of this list, but its super-high price tag keeps it down here. AGV makes masterful lids, but that hard work comes at a premium price.

As I said, the helmet is extremely lightweight. That’s thanks to the carbon fiber shell. The rest of the helmet is equally high-quality. It doesn’t have the fancy communications technology like other helmets discussed here, but that’s the price to pay for its lightweight and still high-level of protection, not to mention the comfy interior and pretty good venting.

The Sportmodular is a top-quality helmet, but it’s not quite as comfy or good overall as the C4 Pro or the Neotec II. It lacks features I look for in a helmet. It’s darn, darn close to those lids in terms of overall enjoyment, but no cigar. Jim would likely disagree with me here, but I’d rather have the communication tech and the superior comfort of the other great modulars.

NEXX X.Vilitur Buy: Amazon | Revzilla

Price: $499.95

Review: In-depth review NEXX’s first foray into the modular market proves to be a good one, with a helmet that has a bit of everything.

The NEXX X.Vilitur is a good helmet with a weird name. It is the first modular helmet for the brand, and the folks who designed this did a fantastic job. They made an aggressive and sporty modular helmet that combines good features and quality at a fair price.

Cameron reviewed this lid and came away really impressed with it. The helmet features good venting, a wide viewport, comfortable fit, and a stiff and strong shell. It is not without some issues, though. It’s a bit loud and doesn’t come with a Pinlock—a feature other helmets around the same price do have. The vent switches can also be a little tough to manipulate.

Otherwise, there isn’t much to dislike here. The helmet is lightweight, has an intermediate oval head shape, and comes in with a non-premium helmet price of $499.95. The lid also has things like a sun visor, removable breath guard, adjustable chin curtain, and it is NEXX X-Com compatible (sold separately).

Nolan N100-5 Buy: Amazon | Revzilla | 2Wheel

Price: $450ish

Review: In-depth review An attractive helmet that’s moderately priced with a good list of features and top-notch comfort.

The Nolan N100-5 is another helmet that Jim tested and really liked. It is a fantastic blend of affordability and premium helmet features and design. The aerodynamic shell shape and included PinLock lens are just two of the great things about this helmet. There’s also proper venting and the lid is quieter than many other modular helmets.

The helmet isn’t without its faults. The helmet only comes in two shell sizes, making for the bobblehead look potentially. Also, you can only really use N-Com Bluetooth units if you want to keep[ the safety ratings intact, and it’s pretty much impossible to get on without lifting the chin bar. Not dealbreakers, but worth noting.

You can also buy this helmet with a fully-integrated N-Com B901 Bluetooth communication system. If you were to add that system, though, you’d be right up there with Shoei in terms of price. Still, this comfortable and sleek helmet is a fantastic offering.

