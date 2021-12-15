UK Government To Cut Electric Motorcycle Grants

In a recent about-twist, the UK Government has gone from announcing zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the EU by 2050, to encouraging EVs with grants for the masses, to now cutting those same perks.

Let’s dig into it.

The report from MCN states that “The Department for Transport has announced changes to the plug-in grant scheme, which will exclude electric motorcycles priced over £10,000 and likely limit the money off mopeds to just £150.”

Source: Bike Stop

This means that the previous perk – that “road-registered electric bikes would receive a price reduction of £1500 or 20%” – no longer applies to gorgeous electric beauties such as Energica’s lineup, Zero’s range, or the mythical creatures from Damon Motors (though it could potentially cover certain new machines about to come out, such as the SONDORS MetaCycle).

The reason for the cuts?

Apparently, the UK wants to stretch out the allocated green a wee bit further.

With £582 million pledged to help the masses toward the European Climate Law, limiters on the millions mean more can take advantage.

Unfortunately, this also means that those exclusively priced EV machines (such as Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire One) will stay further out of reach to certain ladies and gents – at least for now.

“This is not a way to incentivize the consumer to think electric and buy electric products,” criticizes Chief Executive of the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), Tony Campbell.

“What this will do, clearly, is it suddenly completely changes the landscape of the affordability of an electric power two-wheeler. If you’re looking at one of the cheaper model Zeros for around £10,000, that £1500 could’ve been the difference or the motivator.”

As an example, MCN outlines the A2-compliant £12,300 Zero FXE. Priced as one of Zero’s more budget-friendly bikes, we’re told that it will no longer be eligible, since the pricepoint hits right at £10,800.

Bummer.

“£150 is 10% of what the previous grant was, so they’ve taken 90% away,” continues the MCIA boss.

“It’s purely spreadsheet politics. It’s not about decarbonisation, it is about the fact that they’ve probably overspent on other sectors and now we’re clearly paying the price as well.”

“Moped category vehicles make up roughly 50% of the market now…In most cases, the grant – as it was – fundamentally aligned an electric powered two-wheeler with its internal combustion engine equivalent, which is why we’ve seen such a success rate in the grant and its impact in sales.”

“The moped category this year will probably end up with around 10,000 vehicles – half of which will be fully electric,” he finishes.

“If you look at the 50% it looks like a fantastic success story, but this is only the tip of potentially what the iceberg could look like…”

“Therefore, it’s ridiculous at this point, to change the grant when it has been so successful.”

