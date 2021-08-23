$5,000 SONDORS Metacycle Soon To Hit American Market

Electric vehicle manufacturer SONDORS has been preparing their upcoming electric motorcycle for the market – and with an impressive bang-for-buck aesthetic, buyers are curious to see how the SONDORS Metacycle will hold up to the daily commute life.

According to a report from ElecTrek, SONDORS anticipated releasing the MetaCycle in 2021 – and despite the restrictions of the past year, the company has released that they will be able to move forward ahead of schedule.

That means a release date for fall of this year – so let’s take a look at what they’re asking and what you’d be getting.

To be clear, the SONDORS Metacycle is not in the same category as its older e-Motorcycle siblings, the LiveWire One and ZERO SR/F.

With a claimed top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h) and a maximum range of 80 miles (130 km) per charge, it’s obvious the goal is urban accessibility over maximum performance.

We’ve been given just over 4000Wh of superior EV cells in a removable battery pack, as well as a PMAC Hub Motor that uses a magnetic current to keep things running smoothly.

The beastie also rides on hydraulic brakes that feature a nifty anti-theft lock feature, as well as adjustable suspension, a digital full-color display, and full-fledged LED lights at the front and the back – everything riding on an exclusive cast “exo-frame” with a narrow profile to make the bike more reachable.

The bike even has a reverse function – an achievement that speaks to the company’s goals of providing practicality to the urban commuter.

Essentially, this bike is the cool, modern option for riders wanting a budget-friendly scoot without actually having to buy a scooter/moped.

“With the average price of a new car costing $40,000 and many new electric motorcycles – like the LiveWire One and ZERO SR/S – coming in just as expensive, the SONDORS MetaCycle could find itself in an economical price-to-performance sweet spot, especially since the average American’s commute is only about 16 miles per day”, writes Electrek.

Currently, you can check out the SONDORS MetaCycle on their website, though there isn’t yet a function to purchase anything.

A handful of bills (in the form of a $100 deposit) can be tossed to reserve your spot in the stereotypical pre-order style that has become so popular for many electric vehicle companies.

We’re not sure if the American company will be able to make their 2021 deadline, or if we will see a repeat of the delays more similar to that of Damon Motorcycles.

Regardless, with the purported price of the MetaCycle skimming the bar at a stunning $5000, SONDORS will be giving the masses a run for their money…hopefully.

Stay tuned here at wBW, and make sure to check out our archives on all things electric.