Damon Motors Reveals HyperFighter Colossus: The Brand New Electric Streetfighter

Damon Motors has just given us the name of a new electric bike set to join their showroom floor – and we’re told only 100 units of this stripped down streetfighter-style will be made available.

Before we get our bonnets in a twist, I’m going to start off by saying that Damon is holding their cards super close to their chest for this one. They’ve given us a guess-worthy silhouette for the HyperFighter Colossus, along with a full specification sheet and the heads-up that Damon Motors plans on releasing this exclusive machine in 2022.

Beyond that, we don’t have a lot to go off of, and we’re assuming it’s going to be the typical game of bait-and-retreat that Damon’s gotten too good at.

(We’d love to be wrong, though at this point we’re also volunteering chamomile tea and calming breathing techniques to the many empty-handed reservees of the Hypersport model, bless them.)

Purported by Yahoo! Finance as “derived from Damon’s first bike, the HyperSport, and built upon the company’s groundbreaking HyperDrive™ technology”, the HyperFighter Colossus has apparently also pioneered into new territory. Damon’s website tells us that the naked supersport is officially “the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain.”

Here’s the full list of specs, should you want to see what the buzz is about:

Body

Wheelbase

57″

Rear Tire

200/55/17

Front Tire

120/70/17

Rim Size

17″

Seat Height

32″

Warranty

2-Year Powertrain Warranty

Other Features

Single-Sided Swingarm

Monocoque Frame Structure

Performance

Power

200hp

170mph (Top Speed)

0-60 in < 3 Seconds

Range

146 Miles for both Highway + City

Torque

>200 Nm

Hyperdrive™

20 kWh Battery

150 kW Peak Output

PMAC Liquid-Cooled Motor

Charging

45 Mins to 80% – DC Fast Charging

2.5 Hrs to 90% – Level 2 (240V)

15 Hrs to 90% – Level 1 (110V)

Technology

CoPilot™

Shift™

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) Connectivity

ABS

Traction Control

Ride Modes

Parking Brake

Automated Anti-Tamper Device

Reverse Mode

Mobile App

Wireless Connectivity & Data

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates

Front & Rearview 1080P Cameras

“100 fully-optioned HyperFighter Colossus ‘First-in-Line’ motorcycles will be available worldwide for order starting at 9 a.m. ET on December 8,” cautions the official press release on BusinessWire.

“Once sold out, this version will be retired.”

Damon’s official website tells us that we can reserve the HyperFighter Colossus for $250 USD, with the full price blowing the bank at a whistle-worthy $35,000 (we also have the option to ‘subscribe’ to the HyperFighter and ride for $475 per month).

Let us know what you think by commenting down below – I’m going to hold my peace on this one and see what y’all think.

Let us know what you think by commenting down below – I'm going to hold my peace on this one and see what y'all think.

