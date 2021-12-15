Ducati: Keanu Reeves Tests the Panigale V2

Team Red has just had a special guest take a rip on their Panigale V2, and thanks to the support of Ducati North America, the founder of ARCH Motorcycles apparently had a sweet time on the twisties.

Our (roughly translated) source comes from D1SoftBallNews, along with the update that Keanu Reeves’s track day was a few days ago, taking place at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway’s Desert Centre, CA.

“I really thank Ducati for the occasion, the V2 is spectacular, and it was a really good experience. I had a lot of fun!” says Reeves.

The award-winning Canadian actor, perhaps known best for his role in the original Matrix trilogy, has a sweet spot for bikes, having ridden them since he was 22.

He will soon return to the screen for The Matrix Resurrections, a resurgence of the saga that “made him a legend of cinema.”

On top of mounting a Ducati Scrambler for the upcoming film, Reeves has also been interviewed with GQ Magazine for his love of bikes and can be seen riding locally on his own creation, the ARCH KRGT-1.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in the USA on December 18th and in Italy on January first, 2022.

Be sure to check back for updates on the bikes used in the film; in the meantime, check out other recent posts from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.