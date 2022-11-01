Royal Enfield: New Platforms and Model Variants for 2023

We’ve just had word that Royal Enfield is working on a whole new handful of platforms and model variants – and the range will be punted out in the next twelve months.

I must say, Royal Enfield’s current doings are a breath of fresh air (pardon the fumes), given the projects of her surrounding peers.

Don’t believe me? Just look at what we have lined up so far this season.

Ducati? New electric VL21 prototype for MotoE.

Energica? New 200hp electric bike.

Kawasaki? New electric bike, production to start this year.

…Even Triumph’s made made progress with their electric TE-1 prototype, though she’s WAY too fast for mere mortals, so we’re told her children will be the ones ready for our roads in the near future.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Whilst these magnificent marques galvanize their zero-emission future, Royal Enfield continues to tout tradition as top priority – both through their new ‘Born to Ride’ program as well as their juice ‘o’ choice for future tanks.

According to MCN, the Indian multinational motorcycle marque is making good on the plethora of leaked spy shots showing new machines for the coming season. This past month was Royal Enfield’s best sales month ever, showing a stunning 82,000 units sold – and Arun Gopal, Enfield’s Head of Business for Europe, plans on making sure his brands’ spike in sales continues for the foreseeable future.

A rider enjoying the rays on a gorgeously painted Royal Enfield bike. Media sourced from Total Motorcycle.

“The ranges will increase,” ensures Gopal.

“It’s difficult to give specifics now, but there are new platforms, and new variants coming.”

“We will expand our current platforms sooner rather than later. I can say that in the next 12 months we should be in a very, very different situation.”

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from BikeWale.

As for how RE will unfurl the new range, Gopal reminds us that their choices in the market here have to make sense in the motherland first; after all, India sells in a month what Europe sells in a year – and given Gopel works with numbers, those figures can’t lie.

“Sales peaked at 18 million motorcycles in a year,” adds Gopal.

“The total market in Europe is 1.5 million, so what India sells in a month is what the whole of Europe sells in a year. It has to make sense in India.”

Royal Enfield’s Scram 411. Media sourced from Elkhart Indian Motorcycle.

Stay tuned for updates; if Royal Enfield has this new range coming out in the next year, odds are we will start getting details on more than the 650-twin range update and new single-cylinder 450 off-roader, seen in spy shots this year.

What do you think? Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.