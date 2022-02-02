Royal Enfield has been operating on an “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it” mentality for quite some time now. Although the India-based motorcycle company broke serious ground last year with the introduction of its Meteor 350, things haven’t changed much for 2022.

Beyond a few visual changes and some special editions, Royal Enfield doubles down on the successes of their existing masterpieces and continues to churn out the same high-selling bikes with the exception of the Classic 350. Last year introduced the “Tripper Navigation System” that came stock on most of their models, and it’s nice to see it make a return for 2022.

2022 Royal Enfield Int 650 Twin

The Royal Enfield Int 650 Twin is Enfield’s premier middleweight classic-inspired roadster. The relaxed upright classic-style cruiser comes complete with an air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin engine capable of producing 47 horsepower and 38 lb-ft of torque. Although the visual appearance of this motorcycle is attractive, what is even better is the price. With Triumph being R.E.’s main competitor in this classic segment, having a low-priced option such as the Int and Continental 650s gives this bike a home in 2022’s market.

MSRP: $5,999 USA / $TBA CAN

Learn More: Royal Enfield

2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT650 Twin

If you’re still a fan of motorcycles modeled after echos of the past but are looking for something more cafe–inspired than the Int 650, Royal Enfield’s Continental GT660 Twin should fit the bill. The Non-Identical twin to the Int 650 Twin; the Continental GT650 takes what is great about the Int 650 and re-brands it with its deep-rooted cafe-racer-inspired visuals.

The bike remains virtually identical to the Int-650 beyond the visual changes, and even includes the same 47 horsepower air-cooled 648cc powerplant. 2022 brings some new colors to the range with the introduction of five new colorways.

MSRP: $6,199 USA / $TBA CAN

Learn More: Royal Enfield

2022 Royal Enfield Int 650 Twin 120th Anniversary / Continental GT 650 120th Anniversary

To celebrate 120 years of motorcycle manufacturing heritage, Royal Enfield is giving customers the opportunity to purchase a very special edition of both of their 650 models. Featuring special blacked-out accessories and hand-painted pinstriping, the 120th Anniversary bikes will be limited to a very select 480 models worldwide (120 models for each region).

North American customers will have to fight over the 120 models that will be available: 60 Continental GT 650’s and 60 INT 650’s.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan

True to the adventurer’s spirit, the Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to define what it means to be a true dual-sport explorer since it launched back in late 2018. ADV riding can be an expensive hobby, but the Himalayan offers what others can’t: an extremely low price.

2022 brings some ergonomic changes to the middleweight off-road monster and also continues the recent Tripper Navigation upgrade. The air-cooled single-cylinder 411cc engine remains unchanged, and still produces a poppy 24.3 horsepower and 23.6 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $5,299 USA / $TBA CAN

Learn More: Royal Enfield

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 ceased production in 2020 after the Indian motorcycle manufacturer stopped producing their heritage UCE 500 engine. Three million sales later, the Classic 500 was put to rest along with the engine. With the introduction of the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield began planning on resurrecting the Classic but with the newfound 350 platform.

Fast forward to today; we now have a brand new and completely re-designed Classic 500 in the form of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350. Borrowing the engine from the Meteor 350, the same 3349cc single-cylinder engine finds its way into the Classic 350 to produce 18 horsepower and 18 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN