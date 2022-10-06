Electric Everything: Kawasaki Debuts Electric Motorcycle at INTERMOT

Well, we certainly didn’t have long to wait, did we.

On the first day of INTERMOT (the International Motorcycle, Scooter and E-Bike Fair), Kawasaki dropped the canvas on their EV prototype – and spoiler, this beastie counts as one of the three electric machines promised by the end of 2022.

A view of Kawasaki at 2022 INTERMOT, where they dropped the canvas on their EV production prototype. Media sourced from Kawasaki EU’s press release.

This EV prototype will, according to Kawasaki EU’s press release, be the foundation of their first electric production motorcycle, with the debut added as a visual ‘told you so’ to the speech presented by Managing Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe, Mr Masaya Tsuruno.

“…both E-fuel and Bio-fuel [are] among the options being considered in addition to the much-reported research into hydrogen as a possible carbon neutral choice,” adds Mr. Tsuruno.

“We are highly motivated and strongly connected and will continue our research and development”.

In August, a report from MCN covered Team Green trademarking the titles Ninja E2 and Ninja E2-R, which in turn were followed up by filings from NHSTA showing two codes: ‘NX011AP’ and ‘NR011AP.’

With the lettering following the typical equation (X – Sportbike, R – Naked Roadster, N – Electric), we anticipate more news and details on future bikes (or this one) as we get closer to EICMA’s expansive stages and global exposure.

Stay tuned for updates as the come trickling down the proverbial pipeline, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.