It was a unique and successful way to create excitement around the model introductions for 2021, so Ducati created a 6 episode release for the 2022 models that premiered at the end of September 2021. Now I will be the first to admit I have become way too addicted to the marathon style of watching shows that Netflix has taught us all. I had zero patience waiting for each episode to drop. My hat goes off to you Ducati, you had me from the start.

The Ducati lineup for 2022 once again confirms why they are not just the hottest Italian manufacturer, but a premium brand globally. This year there are new additions to the Multistrada, Scrambler, and Streetfighter families. Then to cap off the release videos Ducati unveiled a new Panigale and the very exciting DesertX models.

Alright enough of my babble, let’s get into it and check out every model in the 2022 Ducati lineup.

2022 Ducati DesertX

This was an eagerly anticipated addition to the Ducati lineup. The DesertX reveals from first glance that it is meant for aggressive off-road adventures. Using the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta engine, which it shares with the new Multistrada V2, configured to deliver 110hp and nestled within a tubular-steel trellis frame.

Ducati equips the DesertX like it is factory prepped to run the Dakkar. Fitted with a fully adjustable Kayaba suspension with 9.1/8.7 inches of front/rear travel, Brembo brakes with a 320mm front and 265mm rear discs. Using the latest IMU technology the Desert X has 4 selectable power modes, 6 riding modes, you can choose from 3 ABS settings, even the display offers a road display and a rally display.

I can go on and on about this bike, but I will just say this, as a middle-weight ADV bike, the DesertX is poised to be a class leader.

2022 Color: Star White Silk

MSRP: $16,795 USD / $19,295 CDN

Diavel

2022 Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati’s class-leading muscle cruiser is back for 2022. The Diavel range doesn’t get much in the way of updates for this year. The standard Diavel retains its contemporary, muscular physique, but with an agile, sporty nature.

The secret to the Diavel’s ongoing success is the Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. It’s a 1262 cc twin cylinder unit that produces an impressive 159 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque. It comes equipped with a modern Ride-by-Wire system, three riding modes, three power modes, Desmodromic variable valve timing, and a two-tailpipe exhaust pipe. Traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and a full LED lighting system also come as standard too.

2022 Color: Dark Stealth

MSRP: $21,195 USD / $24,595 CDN

2022 Ducati Diavel 1260S

The 2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S is a machine made for those looking for a slightly more refined muscular cruiser experience. While it shares almost all of the same DNA as the standard Diavel 1260, it comes with a number of surprising extras that elevate it above the base model. If you’re expecting a more powerful engine, that’s not the case. The Diavel 1260 still uses the same desmodromic 1262 cc twin cylinder unit, making the same 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque.

The most significant difference between the two models is the addition of Ducati’s Quick Shift (DQS) technology as standard. It’s a bi-directional system that allows for easy clutchless shifting, enhancing your ride experience and making urban riding a blast—especially during stop-and-go traffic. The 2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S also gets a second color option for prospective buyers to choose from too.

2022 Color: Black and Steel, Dark Stealth

MSRP: $24,195 USD / $27,895 CDN

XDiavel

2022 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Blackstar

The XDiavel offers a relaxed riding position, characterized by a low seat and advanced footpegs, offering riding ergonomics that allow a relaxed and comfortable ride at any speed.

The Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power output of 152 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 92.9 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm. Approximately 80% of the maximum torque of the XDiavel is almost immediately available: at 2,100 rpm.

Of course, the electronics package is superb with Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, and a full-LED lighting system.

For 2022 the XDiavel range appears to continue with no updates from last year.

2022 Color: Dark Stealth(Dark), Thrilling Black(S), Black Star Graphics

XDiavel Dark MSRP: $20,895 USD / $23,495 CDN

XDiavel S MSRP: $25,595 USD / $28,795 CDN

XDiavel Black Star MSRP: $25,995 USD / $28,995 CDN

Hypermotard

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950

The standard Hypermotard 950 is back for 2022 but with no changes from 2021. This cool hooligan machine offers exceptional sports performance, incredible handling, and a ride experience like no other. It’s sharp, nimble, and lightweight in nature, but don’t be fooled by its spartan aesthetic, because it packs a powerful punch.

Under the hood, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 features a 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11-degree engine. It’s a powerful engine that produces an impressive 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque. It also features a vast array of top-level riding aids, including selectable riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and more. It’s the ideal motorcycle to channel your inner mischief-maker.

2022 Color: Ducati Red

MSRP: $14,195 USD / $15,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950SP

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is also back for 2022, updated with a new MY22 livery. But don’t worry. No other changes were deemed necessary for the Hypermotard 950 SP, it’s agile, powerful, and designed for serious trouble-making. If you really want to tame the urban jungle, then there’s only one way to do it: on board a Hypermotard 950 SP.

Featuring the same 937 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11-degree engine, with 114 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque, the SP version looks almost identical to the standard model, but there are some key differences. These include the addition of a Ducati Quick Shifter, upgraded suspension, a lighter overall weight, and a few other surprises.

2022 Color: SP Livery

MSRP: $17,695 USD / $20,095 CDN

Monster

2022 Ducati Monster / Monster Plus

The Monster series is arguably the most recognizable and well-known model line that Ducati has ever produced. For 2022, the Monster carries on after significant upgrades in 2021.

Using a lightweight superbike-inspired frame made from aluminum, with a narrow body and slim design, the Monster is an agile and compact motorcycle. Powered by an updated 937 cc Testatretta 11-degree engine, the now Euro5 compliant Monster produces 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque: more than enough for the average commuter!

What is different with the Monster Plus you ask? There is the added trim screen at the instrument cluster and the sweet pillion cover. What else? Uhhhhhhhhhh, yeah I think that’s it.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, Dark Stealth

Monster MSRP: $11,995 USD / $13,795 CDN

Monster Plus MSRP: $12,495 USD / $14,395 CDN

2022 Ducati 1200 / 1200S

The big Monster is still available as part of the 2021 Ducati line-up in North America, but with no updates of any kind. The Monster 1200 is an excellent motorcycle for riders in search of versatility, power, and performance, in a contemporary and modern package.

The heart of the Monster 1200 is the 1198 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, Testastretta engine with 4 valves per cylinder. It produces 147 horsepower and 91 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment on the 1200 includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, selectable ride modes, a power mode, and Ride-by-Wire technology. It might not receive any updates for 2021, but the Monster 1200 is an undeniably advanced machine.

The 1200S has an upgraded suspension with adjustable Öhlins units, for a sportier ride. Other performance upgrades include 3-spoke Y rims, carbon fiber features, an LED DRL, and an advanced racing braking system. These upgrades help the 1200 S weight in at 4lbs lighter than the regular 1200.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Black on Black

1200 MSRP: $14,995 USD / $16,695 CDN

1200S MSRP: $17,595 USD / $20,195 CDN

Streetfighter

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2

The Streetfighter V2 adopts the extremely sporty base of the Panigale V2. But the addition of a high and wide handlebar makes it a lot more comfortable during everyday use. The engine is the 955 cc and 150 hp Superquadro controlled by the latest-generation electronic package. The IMU works on 6 axes by measuring the position of the bike in space in real-time and sending the information to the control units that manage the electronic controls. This means Cornering ABS, Traction and Wheelie Control, Selectable Rider Power modes, and up/down Quick Shifting.

I struggle to call the new Streetfighter V2 a toned down naked when it packs 150 hp and weighs in at a featherweight 392 lbs, yet in the Ducati lineup that’s where it falls. The V2 is poised to be the most rewarding daily rider naked bike from Ducati.

2022 Color: Ducati Red

Streetfighter V2 MSRP: $16,995 USD / $18,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 / V4S

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 platform was a masterstroke when it first burst onto the scene. It was a winning recipe. Essentially, the Streetfighter V4 is a Panigale V4 without the fairings. Featuring an unfettered 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that produces a fear-inducing 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft of torque, and all the trimmings usually reserved for a class-leading, fully-faired sportbike, this naked streetfighter is in a league of its own.

Aside from the powerful engine, the Streetfighter V4 also features wide-set handlebars, a Showa BPF fork, Sachs rear shock, Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 tires, and Brembo Stylema brakes. And of course, there’s no shortage of top-level riding aids too, such as selectable riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie, and slide control, engine brake control, a quick-shifter, and Ducati’s power launch function. The V4S stands out for its Marchesini 3-spoke forged wheels, the adoption of electronically controlled Öhlins suspension and steering damper based on the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. The changes help the V4S shed an additional 2kg’s bringing it in at 199kg.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Dark Stealth

V4 MSRP: $19,995 USD / $24,695 CDN

V4S MSRP: $25,495 USD / $28,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP

New for 2022 the top-of-the-range Streetfighter V4 SP model, offered in a numbered version, and marked with the legendary “SP” (which stands for Sport Production).

Because clearly the Streetfighter V4S just wasn’t enough (sarcasm alert) the V4SP brings additional awesomeness under the stunning “Winter Test” livery. Now mated to the 208hp mill is the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function, even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle” stages. Add to this carbon rims and Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers, tweaks to the Öhlins suspension, and the Streetfighter V4 SP sheds an additional 3 kg and becomes an even more capable track weapon.

2022 Color: Winter Test livery

V4 SP MSRP: $35,500 USD / $40,000 CDN

Multistrada

2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2 S

There has been a lot of hype for the new 2022 Multistrada lineup, and though another model is getting the most attention, this will be the model that the competition is paying the most attention to.

Centered of the latest evolution of the 937cc Testastretta 11°engine, the new V2 and V2 S excel thanks to 113hp from a twin-cylinder unit that has been lightened and updated in the gearbox and clutch to ensure smoother and more precise running.

Naturally, the new V2 is fitted with the latest electronics including, Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Brake Light, and Vehicle Hold Control.

Stepping up to the V2 S the headlamp is full-LED, equipped with the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) function which optimizes the lighting of the roadway when cornering based on the inclination of the motorcycle.

Lastly, the S version adds the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system, which is based on a 48 mm SACHS fork and a SACHS rear shock absorber, both electronic.

The V4 S also allows the choice of cast or spoked wheels.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Street Grey

V2 MSRP: $15,295 USD / $16,995 CDN

V2 S MSRP: $17,895 USD / $20,295 CDN

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 / V4 S / V4 S Sport

Often reviewed as the best Adventure touring machine available, the V4 family of Multistradas come into 2022 with few changes after being all-new last year.

Lightweight and compact, with the 170 HP V4 Granturismo engine for a sporty and exciting ride on mixed terrain. Ready for long journeys thanks to the navigation system that can be viewed on the dashboard and the innovative rider assistance radar system, it will offer you excellent riding comfort.

Everything you want comes standard on the Multistrada V4 S and Multistrada V4 S Sport. The integration of Radar with the Travel Equipment gives the rider greater comfort and safety with innovative riding support technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection. The V4 S and S Sport also boast Marzocchi Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution, larger brake discs and Brembo Stylema calipers, full LED lighting, and Ducati Connect smartphone compatibility.

The Sport model comes equipped with a unique livery, Akrapovič exhaust, and carbon front fender.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, Sport Livery

V4 MSRP: $19,995 USD / $22,395 CDN

V4 S MSRP: $26,095 USD / $28,745 CDN

V4 S Sport MSRP: $28,245 USD / $31,095 CDN

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

This is the model that had all the hype in the 2022 Multistrada family. Scrapping off-road duties for pure corner carving, Sport Touring goodness, the all-new V4 Pikes Peak is sure to excite.

Developed to bring the sporty qualities of the Multistrada V4 S to the extreme, a dedicated riding position, 17″ wheels with sports tires, a single-sided swingarm, Öhlins suspension, and the new Race Riding Mode turn the V4 into a bike that is sharp, precise and effective even on the track.

2022 Color: Pikes Peak Livery

V4 Pikes Peak MSRP: $28,995 USD / $32,695 CDN

Panigale

2022 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 Bayliss

Unchanged after last year’s update, the Panigale V2 features the single-sided aluminum swingarm, the hallmark of every high-end sports Ducati. The extensive fairing highlights the more compact twin-cylinder Superquadro engine (smaller in comparison to the Desmosedici Stradale), creating a bike that is visibly leaner and less intimidating than the Panigale V4.

With a maximum power of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm, this twin-cylinder engine delivers power smoothly and enjoyably on the road. The Panigale V2 front brakes use twin M4.32 Brembo monobloc calipers, biting 320 mm discs, while a single 245 mm disc at the rear is gripped by a single Brembo caliper.

The new Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary celebrates one of the most successful riders of all time and the symbol of an entire community: Troy Bayliss. A special motorcycle, manufactured in a numbered series. 52 wins, 94 podiums, and 3 World Superbike Championships: the Ducati-Bayliss pair was one of the most successful in the motorsports world. Compared to the Panigale V2, the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary is more than 6.5 lbs lighter, thanks to the use of a lithium-ion battery and the choice to adopt a single-seater configuration that explicitly recalls the look of the renowned racing bike.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, White Rosso Livery, Bayliss Special Livery

Panigale V2 MSRP: $17,395 USD / $19,595 CDN

Panigale V2 Bayliss MSRP: $21,000 USD / $23,695 CDN

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 / V4 S

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S receive the most thorough update yet, with revisions to the aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics.

A new torque management system helps bump the power, and a new SBK gearbox with lengthened 1st, 2nd, and 6th gears helps maximize the new power output. Every aspect of the V4 has been touched with a magic wand, improving it over last year’s model.

The V4 S features electronically controlled Öhlins suspension, with an NPX 25/30 fork, TTX36 rear shock, and steering damper. And it rolls on premium forged aluminum alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires. Upgrades over the standard Showa/Sachs combo and cast wheels.

2022 Color: Ducati Red

Panigale V4 MSRP: $23,295 USD / $26,495 CDN

Panigale V4 S MSRP: $29,995 USD / $33,895 CDN

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Unchanged from last year this is the Panigale V4 SP, a numbered series of top-tier machines emblazoned with the “SP” (Sport Production) moniker. The Sports Production name first appeared on the Ducati 851 and has since been used to designate models that served as the base for Ducati’s racing bikes in the Sport Production Championship. Today, the SP designation recognizes production bikes with track-focused technical equipment.

Using Ducati’s 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 214 horsepower and 91.5 lb-ft of torque, the Panigale V4 SP is already a formidable motorcycle, but it has so much more. It’s got carbon parts, billet features, top-shelf suspension and brakes, and all the riding aids you can think of. Better still, it features a “Winter Test” inspired livery in striking black and with brushed aluminum. It’s one of the most beautiful motorcycles on the market, without a doubt.

2022 Color: Winter Test Livery

Panigale V4 SP MSRP: $38,500 USD / $44,495 CDN

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Despite the excellence of the Panigale V4 SP, it’s not the top model in the range. That title is reserved for the Panigale V4 R. Though it has no updates for 2022 and remains identical to the 2021 version, it’s still the top dog in the Ducati superbike stable. In stock form, the Panigale V4 R’s 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine produces a whopping 221 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. But with the race kit installed, it’s even better.

With the race kit installed, including the Akrapovic exhaust system, that power figure jumps to an incredible 234 horsepower. Considering that the Panigale V4 R has a total dry weight of 365 lbs, that’s a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41. To keep that under control, the engineers at Ducati Corse treated the Panigale V4 R to everything, from the best suspension available, sophisticated aerodynamics, and more riding aids than most riders would even know what to do with. It’s literally all that and more.

2022 Color: R Livery

Panigale V4 R MSRP: $40,000 USD / $47,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Superleggera V4

Produced in a limited edition of only 500 numbered units and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, the Superleggera V4 is the most exclusive Ducati ever produced. This superlight sportbike features a carbon fiber front frame, swing arm, fairings, and wheels, partnered with Ducati’s powerful 998cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, with power outputs of 224 horsepower and 85.5 lb-ft of torque, or 234 hp and 87.7 lb-ft with a racing exhaust installed. The lightweight chassis and strong engine result in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.41 hp to kg. Which is seriously impressive.

As you’d expect, this exclusive motorcycle has the full works in terms of top-spec equipment and rider aids. If it can be made out of carbon fiber, it’s made out of carbon fiber. It has all the technology currently on offer from advanced traction control to lap timers. Naturally, it also has a titanium Akrapovic exhaust too.

Color: Red-SLV4 and lots of Carbon Fiber

Superleggera V4 MSRP: It is simply not polite to ask

SuperSport

2022 Ducati 950 / 950 S

The Ducati Supersport 950 is an entry-level sportbike that captures the spirit of Ducati’s sporting nature. It takes its inspiration directly from the Panigale V4 range, but in a more compact and manageable shape, and with an entirely different engine. If you’re looking for a calmer, but no-less sexy, Ducati sportbike with a cheaper price tag, then the Supersport 950 is the bike for you.

Powered by Ducati’s 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine, the Supersport 950 produces a modest 110 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, all in a chassis with a dry weight of 405 lbs. The engine is complemented with an advanced electronics suite that included multiple riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, next-generation traction control, wheelie control, and a Ducati bi-directional quick-shifter. It’s not just a Panigale-lite. It’s a serious sportbike in its own right.

What do you get with the 950S? Suspension improvements. The fully adjustable Marzocchi on the 950 is good, the fully adjustable Öhlins setup on the 950S is even better, plus you can get it in White.

2022 Color: Ducati Red, Arctic White Silk

950 MSRP: $14,195 USD / $15,995 CDN

950 S MSRP: $16,395 USD / $18,595 CDN

Scrambler

2022 Ducati Icon Dark

The first of the Scrambler 800 models, the Icon Dark is also the best price. With its 803 cc L-Twin making 73hp, the Icon Dark will keep a smile on your face. The brand new seat is flat and comfortable for the rider and the passenger. An improved suspension set-up and Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS system deliver great performance. The Icon Dark has a Matte Black color. Machine-finished aluminum belt covers. Interchangeable aluminum side panels for the highest degree of personalization. Unchanged from last year’s model.

2022 Color: Matte Black

Icon Dark MSRP: $8,995 USD / $10,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Icon

The Scrambler Icon embodies a non-conformist nature. The air-cooled 803cc L-Twin has 73hp and 49 ft·lb of torque gets up and goes, thankfully it also has a 4-piston front caliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment to get you stopped again. You can flaunt style for miles on the Icon. Unchanged from last year’s model.

2022 Color: 62 Yellow, Rosso Ducati

Icon MSRP: $9,995 USD / $11,595 CDN

2022 Ducati NightShift

It’s a stark and bare-bones model designed for prowling through the urban jungle at night. It’s an aggressive-looking Scrambler but with a café racer edge. For example, it features straight, narrow handlebars, café-racer style mirrors, and design elements inspired by the Scrambler Full Throttle model, such as the number plate. Also, take note of the lack of a traditional rear mudguard and wire-spoke wheels. Unchanged from last year’s model.

2022 Color: Aviator Grey

NightShift MSRP: $11,495 USD / $12,995 CDN

2022 Ducati Urban Motard

The new Scrambler Urban Motard hits the street with a sporty attitude and a contemporary look. A Fun, energetic, and explicit bike which rides through the urban jungle standing out from the crowd. Equipped with 17’’ spoked wheels, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires, the performance attitude is obvious. The air-cooled 803cc L-Twin has 73hp and 49 ft·lb of torque is more than up to it.

2022 Color: Star White Silk white and Ducati GP ’19 Red

NightShift MSRP: $11,695 USD / $13,295 CDN

2022 Ducati Desert Sled

The Scrambler Desert Sled remains the same for the 2022 model year. Very much a tribute to the enduro racers of the 1980s, it’s got red and white details on the tank and mudguards, plus a new, off-road character for tackling the dunes. It embodies the spirit of old-school off-road riding in a modern package. Delightful.

Engine-wise, the Scrambler Desert Sled draws power from the usual 803cc Desmodromic L-twin unit, with 73 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque on tap. No surprises there, but what it lacks in engine surprises, it makes up for in aesthetic details, such as the easy-to-miss golden rims.

2022 Color: Star White Silk white and Ducati GP ’19 Red

Desert Sled MSRP: $12,395 USD / $14,095 CDN

2022 Ducati 1100 Sport Pro

The 1100 Sport Pro is the most muscular version ever for a Scrambler. equipped with Öhlins suspension, a new Ride by Wire electronic management system with 3 riding modes, and traction control. The 1100 Sport PRO is equipped with a Brembo braking system with ABS Cornering, which guarantees safety in all types of corners.

The engine is an air-and oil-cooled, 1079cc, two-valve L-twin engine with EURO 5 approval, kicking out 86 hp.

2022 Color: Matt Black

1100 Sport Pro MSRP: $13,995 USD / $18,995 CDN

2022 Ducati 1100 Tribute Pro

Past, present, and future converge in the new Scrambler Ducati 1100 Tribute PRO. Designed to celebrate the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, 50 years after its introduction to Ducati, the latest addition to the 1100 PRO family takes us back in time while unleashing a contemporary and fun attitude.

The Centro Stile Ducati was inspired by iconic Ducati elements of the 70s such as the special “Giallo Ocra” livery, the Ducati logo of the time, and the black spoked wheels measuring 18’’ at the front and 17’’ at the rear.

The engine is an air-and oil-cooled, 1079cc, two-valve L-twin engine with EURO 5 approval, kicking out 86 hp. Naturally, all the latest tech can be found on the Tribute Pro including Ride by Wire electronic management system, three Riding Modes, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Cornering ABS.

2022 Color: Giallo Ocra

1100 Sport Pro MSRP: $16,195 USD / $16,495 CDN

