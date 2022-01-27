For 2022, Kawasaki does indeed “Let the good times roll®.”

With gorgeous Anniversary Editions in the Z family, some exciting changes to the Ninja H2 models, and updates on the Versys 650, that would seem like a pretty big set of announcements for 2022.

But wait, there’s more! What I think is the most significant release for Kawasaki this year has to be the return of the KLR650. All-new, and looking like an absolute winner.

Key changes for the 2022 Kawasaki lineup:

The return of the KLR650

50th Anniversary Editions in the Z family

Welcome the all new Z650RS

No Ninja ZX-10RR for 2022?

Follow along and I will break it all down.

Hypersport

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 R

The Ninja H2-R is the exclamation point for the entire Kawasaki lineup. The world’s only limited production supercharged hypersport model represents the unbridled pinnacle of Kawasaki engineering, with astonishing acceleration and mind-bending top speed, only suitable for the track.

Featuring a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, carbon fiber aerodynamic devices, fully adjustable high-performance racing suspension and a rigid single-sided swingarm. This track-only motorcycle also features Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, Öhlins rear shock, highly durable self-healing paint and sits at the head of the class in advanced electronics and technological development.

MSRP: $56,500 USD / $62,700 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2 Carbon

The 2022 H2 and H2 Carbon carry forward from 2021 model basically unchanged. The order window is closed for these limited-run street versions of the H2 R. Packed with 228 HP from the supercharged 998cc engine, and every high tech goodie a flagship HyperSport bike should have, Kawasaki still keeps the weight low at 528lbs fully fueled.

Ninja H2 MSRP: $30,500 USD / $34,000 CAD

Ninja H2-Carbon MSRP: $34,000 USD / $38,000 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

Is the H2 SX SE+ all new, or is it just one heck of an update? Either way, it’s amazing.

New dedicated features like the Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS) provide real-world benefits including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). Integrated into the new 6.5″ TFT color instrumentation is Kawasaki’s SPIN infotainment system. Experience the exhilaration of the unique balanced supercharged engine for both long-distance touring and daily riding.

It even included the new Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) remote key fob. This bike has it all.

MSRP: $27,500 USD / $31,499 CAD

Supersport

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

The very popular Ninja ZX 6R carries forward into 2022 unchanged. Tuned for excellent street performance, the ZX 6R is very capable of weekend track sessions. ABS braking remains an option.

For 2022, non-ABS Ninja ZX-6R models are available in two colorways, Metallic Matte Twilight Blue / Metallic Diablo Black and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. The non-ABS Ninja ZX-6R KRT Edition is available in a Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White color scheme.

Ninja ZX-6R MSRP: $10,499 USD / $13,699 CAD

Ninja ZX-6R KRT Edition MSRP: $10,799 USD / $13,699 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS

The Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-10R supersport was all-new in 2021, and for 2022, it continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe with unmatched success on the racetrack, including carrying Kawasaki to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013. ABS braking remains a $1000 option.

Ninja ZX-10R non-ABS models are available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black and a Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White KRT Edition. The Ninja ZX-10R ABS is available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black and a Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White KRT Edition.

Ninja ZX-10R MSRP: $17,199 USD / $20,899 CAD

Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition MSRP: $17,199 USD / $20,899 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Unchanged from 2021, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX -14R supersport will continue its reign as “King of the Quarter Mile”.

The 2022 model is available in a Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Diablo Black.

Ninja ZX-14R MSRP: $15,599 USD / $18,299 CAD

Sport

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

Matching the looks of its larger siblings, the 2022 Ninja 400 continues to be a leader in the small-displacement sportbike market. The “little” Ninja is a very fun bike and an excellent value.

Approachable power, superb ergonomics, and class-leading performance offer a smooth, manageable ride that’s ideal for new riders while also alluring experienced riders. ABS is a $400 option on the Ninja 400 and included on the Ninja 400 KRT Edition.

For 2022, the Ninja 400 is available in Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte. The Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition is painted in a Lime Green / Ebony /Pearl Blizzard White color scheme.

Ninja 400 MSRP: $5,199 USD / $6,599 CAD

Ninja 400 KRT Edition MSRP: $5,799 USD / $6,799 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650

The 2022 Ninja 650 sees little change from 2021, continuing to be an excellent daily rider. A sporty 649 cc engine tuned for low/midrange power delivery, matched with an upright riding position for exciting daily commutes.

The Ninja 650 also features, Bluetooth Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, twin LED headlights, upper cowl and windshield, passenger seat, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires. ABS braking is still optional and adds $400.

For 2022, the Ninja 650 is available in n Metallic Matte Graphenesteel / Metallic Diablo Black and Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Carbon Gray. . The Ninja 650 ABS KRT Edition is available in Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White.

Ninja 650 MSRP: $7,899 USD / $9,299 CAD

Ninja 650 ABS KRT Edition MSRP: $8,099 USD / $9,599 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Unchanged from last year, the 2022 Ninja 1000SX continues to be a silky smooth, powerful sport machine. Loaded with comfort and technology, Kawasaki provides far more than one might expect for the dollars asked.

Color options for 2022 are Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black.

Ninja 1000SX MSRP: $12,899 USD / $15,099 CAD

Z Family

2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO

No changes are noted for the 2022 Z125 Pro. None are really needed for the fun little hooligan machine. Powered by a four-speed 125cc air-cooled single, and riding on grippy 12” tires, the Z125 is perfect for carving up urban areas.

Available in 3 color choices for 2022, Pearl Shining Yellow, Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Pearl Robotic White/Candy Plasma Blue.

Z125 Pro MSRP: $3,399 USD / $3,799 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

A fiercely authentic supernaked, the 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS exudes fresh street style and is immediately recognizable in a crowd with its compact chassis and aggressive styling. Comfortable, balanced, and capable, the Z400 ABS offers a visceral riding experience that’s sure to turn heads.

For 2022, the Z400 ABS is available in Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black.

Z400 ABS MSRP: $5,199 USD / $6,399 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Z650



The 2022 Kawasaki Z650 is treated to a Special 50th Anniversary Edition. Unique to this Anniversary Edition is the Firecracker Red color & graphics, special textured seat leather, commemorative Z 50th emblem and logos, and a very special Z 50th Anniversary coffee table book.

A number of changes to the intake and exhaust system components were made to ensure that Euro4 emissions regulations are cleared, and offer an increase in mid-range torque while maintaining the power of the previous model. New Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires contribute to lighter handling.

For 2022 the Z650 is available in Heritage Firecracker Red (Ann ED), Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

Z650 MSRP: $8,049 USD / $8,899 CAD

Z650 50th Ann-ED MSRP: $8,299 USD / $9,599 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Z900 ABS

The 2022 Z900 ABS contains a host of advanced features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal supernaked should be. At 948cc with an ultra-lightweight chassis, every ride is met with exceptional power, responsiveness, and excitement.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 is treated to a Special 50th Anniversary Edition. Unique to this Anniversary Edition is the Firecracker Red color & graphics, special textured seat leather, commemorative Z 50th emblem and logos, and a very special Z 50th Anniversary coffee table book.

Also added for 2022 is the new 2022 Z900 SE supernaked comes to life with its aggressive Z Sugomi™-inspired styling and nimble handling that the Z model line is known for. With the addition of an upgraded brake package and higher grade suspension components, riders are granted improved handling, and performance.

For 2022, the Z900 is available in Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Spark Black, Heritage Firecracker Red, Metallic Spark Black/Candy Lime Green.

Z900 ABS MSRP: $9,199 USD / $10,999 CAD

Z900 50th Ann-ED MSRP: $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD

Z900 SE MSRP: $10,699 USD / $12,499 CAD

Retro Sport

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS – All New

All-new for 2022, the Z650RS has a fun and easy character that can be attributed to an engine and chassis based on that of the highly acclaimed Z650. The responsive 649cc parallel-twin engine with robust low-end torque, combined with a lightweight chassis, delivers rider-friendly power delivery and light, natural handling that evokes a dose of fun to city outings and daily commutes.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS is treated to a Special 50th Anniversary Edition. Unique to this Anniversary Edition is the Firecracker Red color & graphics, special textured seat leather, commemorative Z 50th emblem and logos, and a very special Z 50th Anniversary coffee table book.

The 2022 Z650RS comes in Metallic Moondust Gray/Ebony, Candy Emerald Green, and the 50th Ann-ED Candy Diamond Brown.

Z650RS MSRP: $8,999 USD / $9,999 CAD

Z650RS 50th Ann-ED MSRP: $9,249 USD / $10,499 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS

Unchanged from last year, the Kawasaki Z900RS ABS motorcycle calls upon timeless design elements with minimal bodywork and no fairing for a pure retro-style look. For those seeking just a tad more flair, there is the Z900RS Cafe. Featuring a Café-racer style front cowl and vintage graphics.

Serving as a high-grade variation of the Z900RS, the new for 2022 Z900RS SE inherits the same upgraded brake package and similar suspension package of the Z900 SE with a new, iconic “Yellow Ball” livery that is sure to pull at those nostalgic heartstrings.

The Z900RS ABS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, horizontal back-link rear suspension, authentic retro styling, iconic teardrop fuel tank, tuned stainless steel exhaust system, round LED headlight, and bullet-shaped analog dials.

For 2022 the Z900RS ABS comes in Candy Tone Blue (RS), Metallic Diablo Black (Cafe), Candy Diamond Brown (Ann ED), Yellow Ball (SE).

Z900RS MSRP: $11,749 USD / $13,899 CAD

Z900RS Cafe MSRP: $12,049 USD / Not Available in CAD

Z900RS 50th Ann-ED MSRP: $12,199 USD / $14,299 CAD

Z900RS SE MSRP: $13,449 USD / $15,599 CAD

Hypernaked

2022 Kawasaki Z H2 / Z H2 SE

The 2022 Z H2 features a 998cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder balanced supercharged engine, effortless dog-ring transmission, specifically designed lightweight trellis frame, IMU electronics package, high-performance Showa suspension components, Brembo® Monobloc brake calipers, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Integrated Riding Modes, Assist & Slipper Clutch, all-digital TFT Color instrumentation, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, and all LED Lighting.

The 2022 Z H2 SE will once again come with Brembo® Stylema Monobloc brake calipers, a Brembo front brake master cylinder, and steel-braided lines, offering riders strong braking performance and enhanced control. It also adds the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Skyhook EERA Technology which adapts to road and riding conditions in real-time.

For 2022 the Z H2 comes in Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black and Golden Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black (SE).

Z H2 MSRP: $18,000 USD / $20,299 CAD

Z H2 SE MSRP: $20,200 USD / $23,199 CAD

W Family

2022 Kawasaki W800

A true throwback to its 1960’s predecessor, the famed Kawasaki W1, the 2022 W800 is not only rich in history and character but also packed with modern technology.

Powered by a clean running, air-cooled 773cc vertical twin-engine, the W800 has ABS brakes, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Kawasaki advanced analysis designed frame, and an LED headlamp.

For 2022 the W800 is available in Candy Fire Red / Metallic Diablo Black.

W800 MSRP: $9,199 USD / $11,499 CAD

Versys

2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS

Unchanged from 2021. The 2022 Versys-X 300 features a Ninja-derived 296cc twin-cylinder, DOHC, DFI engine, lightweight chassis, a low seat height, front cowling with a tall windshield, and a convenient rear carrier.

The 2022 Versys-X 300 ABS is available in Metallic Ocean Blue/Pearl Robotic White.

Versys X 300 ABS MSRP: $6,099 USD / $6,999 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS/650 LT

The widely popular Versys® 650 and Versys® 650 LT return to Kawasaki’s lineup stronger than ever for 2022 with several upgrades including Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), new TFT Color Instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity, sharper front cowl styling, LED headlight, and an adjustable windshield to ensure you enjoy every ride.

The 2022 Versys 650 comes in Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black, and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Versys 650 ABS MSRP: $8,899 USD / $10,499 CAD

Versys 650 ABS LT MSRP: $9,999 USD / $11,399 CAD

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+

The largest of the Versys lineup, the 2022 1000 SE LT+ sees little change from last year’s model.

The 2022 Versys 1000 SE LT+ features a 1043cc in-line four-cylinder engine, upright riding position, Integrated Riding Modes, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), all-LED lighting including cornering lights, multi-function TFT color LCD screen, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, Electronic Cruise Control and heated grips. For 2022, the Versys 1000 SE LT+ benefits from an update to its KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) to incorporate Showa’s Skyhook EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) technology.

The color for 2022 is Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Versys 1000 SE LT+ MSRP: $18,399 USD / $20,299 CAD

Supersport Touring

2022 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

Unchanged for 2022, the Concours 14 ABS rolls along. I wonder how much longer this bike will remain in the lineup. It still provides a comfortable and powerful platform for Sport Touring but is lacking the technology customers expect in this type of motorcycle.

It remains the most comfortable 2 up sport touring offering for Kawasaki, silky smooth and well-proven.

Available for 2022 in Metallic Spark Black.

Concours 14 ABS MSRP: $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD

Sport Cruisers

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S/ Vulcan S Cafe

Mechanically unchanged from 2021, the 2022 Vulcan S and Vulcan S Cafe continue as an excellent urban cruiser choice.

Both models are powered by the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, and each one also offers the trick Ergo-Fit system, which allows for up to 18 adjustments just by moving the seat, footpegs, and handlebar into different positions.

The 2022 Vulcan S is available in Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Matte Graphite Gray.

The 2022 Vulcan S Cafe is available in Ebony/Pearl Robotic White/Candy Steel Furnace Orange.

Kawasaki Vulcan S MSRP: $7,449 USD / $8,399 CAD

Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe MSRP: $8,049 USD / $9,299 CAD

Classic Cruiser

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic / Custom / Classic LT

Mechanically unchanged from 2021, the 2022 Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom and Classic LT feature a 903cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine. The 900 Vulcans offer the looks and feel of big cruisers while keeping an affordable price.

2022 Colors:

Vulcan 900 Classic is available in Metallic Dark Green/Pearl Robotic White.

Vulcan 900 Classic LT is available in Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Graphite Gray.

Vulcan 900 Custom is available in Pearl Robotic White/Pearl Nightshade Teal.

Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic MSRP: $8,499 USD / $10,299 CAD

Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom MSRP: $8,999 USD / $10,499 CAD

Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT MSRP: $9,499 USD / $11,899 CAD

Bagger Cruiser

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

Unchanged from 2021. The 2022 Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, Electronic Cruise Control, Kawasaki Advanced Coactive Braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS, stylish frame mounted fairing, AM/FM/WB audio system with SiriusXM radio compatibility, and sealed saddlebags.

For 2022, the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS is available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS MSRP: $17,599 USD / $19,999 CAD

Touring Cruiser

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

Unchanged from 2021. The 2022 Vulcan Voyager ABS is the king of Kawasaki cruisers, featuring a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, stylish frame-mounted fairing, intercom headset compatible audio system, and integrated luggage.

For 2022 the Vulcan Voyager ABS is available in Pearl Robotic White/Pearl Nightshade Teal.

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS MSRP: $18,299 USD / $21,199 CAD

Dual Sport

2022 Kawasaki KLX 230 ABS

The KLX 230 dual-purpose motorcycle is built to take riders to new places. Taking cues from the KX line and Kawasaki’s racing heritage, this street-legal, dual-purpose motorcycle has been designed to enable riders to get out of town and enjoy the trails with confidence.

A smooth and reliable powerful, 233cc fuel-injected, aircooled engine has been paired with an easy-to-use smooth-shifting six-speed transmission and manual clutch, and a compact steel perimeter frame, which were all designed with trail riding in mind. Full-size wheels, long travel suspension, and ample ground clearance contribute to the off-road capability of the KLX230 motorcycle.

Front and rear disc brakes supported by Kawasaki’s first dual-purpose ABS provide sure stopping power when riding on trails as well as on-road.

Kawasaki KLX 230 MSRP: $4,799USD / $5,599 CAD

Kawasaki KLX 230 S MSRP: $4,799USD / $5,599 CAD

Kawasaki KLX 230 SE MSRP: $4,999USD / $5,499 CAD

2022 Kawasaki KLX 300

The 2022 KLX®300 dual-sport is designed to provide unlimited on- and off-road fun. As the flagship dual-sport in the KLX® lineup, the KLX300 bridges the gap between the ultimate daily commuter and weekend play bike. The powerful 292cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine features an easy-to-use powerband, electric starter, and cam profiles sourced from the KLX®300R off-road model. It comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, 21” wheel up front and 18” wheel in the back, and dual-sport tuned long-travel suspension for optimal ground clearance.

Kawasaki KLX 300 MSRP: $5,799USD / $6,599 CAD

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 – All New

For 2022, Kawasaki welcomes the return of the widely popular and critically acclaimed all-new KLR®650 motorcycle to its lineup. The all-new 2022 KLR650 receives the addition of fuel injection to the 652cc single-cylinder engine offering increased reliability and fuel efficiency. A new multi-functional digital instrumentation panel with a fuel gauge is paired with a new fuel tank design with greater useable volume. Numerous parts have been updated for increased riding confidence when carrying luggage, reduced vibrations, and increased generator capacity, contributing to the improved performance and ride comfort.

For 2022 the KLR 650 is available in Pearl Sand Khaki, Pearl Lava Orange, Cypher Camo Gray (Adventure Only)

Kawasaki KLR 650 ABS MSRP: $6,999USD / $7,799 CAD

Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveller MSRP: $7,399USD / N/A in Canada

Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure MSRP: $7,999USD / $9,999 CAD

Supermoto

2022 Kawasaki KLX 300SM

2022 KLX300SM HIGHLIGHTS

17-inch front and rear wheels

Powerful fuel-injected 292cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine

Electric start

Supermoto tuned long-travel suspension

The 2022 KLX300SM was developed alongside the KLX 300 dual-sport and features similar DNA, including many shared engine and chassis components. Where the models differ is overall styling and intended use. While the KLX300 dual-sport is equal parts on-road and dirt, the KLX300SM receives a host of supermoto inspired componentry. This includes 17-inch front and rear wheels paired with street tires, supermoto tuned suspension, and aggressive styling. These differences establish the KLX300SM as the ultimate lightweight supermoto.

The 2022 KLX300SM supermoto model comes in the Lime Green/Ebony and Ebony.

Kawasaki KLX 300SM MSRP: $6,199USD / $6,999 CAD