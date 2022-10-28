Energica: New 200hp Electric Monster In the Works

Since Energica Motor Company signed off from being MotoE’s supplier and pulled an about-face into the world of tech-happy partnerships, riders worldwide have wondered what the brand’s plans are for their bike range.

Will Energica ditch motorcycles altogether? Will they spinoff their bikes from everything else they’re up to, or perhaps downsize their machines to fit the popularity of the smaller-capacity industry?

Energica’s track offering. Media sourced from Energica Motor Company.

While both options remain on the table (especially the small-capacity one), Energica isn’t going anywhere anytime soon – in fact, we have good reason to believe they’re going to continue to push the envelope in electric performance on two wheels.

Take a look at this evidence gathered from an NHTSA filing by CycleWorld, for example.

According to the report, Energica’s working on a motor with power specs that will have their current lineup’s capabilities paling by comparison. It’ll be a tough thing to do, considering their range consists of 148 hp (171 peak hp) motors offered in their present Eva Ribelle, Ego and EsseEsse9 models…but what if they made a motor rated for a continuous 180hp?

That would mean a new heart capable of a crazy 200 peak ponies, if we go by the same 15.5% increase between continuous and peak rating, putting the bike on par with our favorite de-tuned monster hooner, the 2022 Kawasaki Z-H2.

Kawasaki’s 2022 Z-H2. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

“A document filed with the NHTSA this month explaining how to decode Energica’s VIN numbers hints at two additions to the firm’s range,” adds CycleWorld.

“One is that the Experia, which is a completely new platform for Energica, will spawn a second derivative. According to the document, the fourth letter in the VIN defines the model, with two new options appearing…the letter ‘F’ indicates the Experia, which we’ve seen, but Energica has also added a definition for the letter ‘G’ in the same spot, saying it relates to the Experia 2.”

“This new VIN document [also] shows that an additional motor is due to be added to the range, with a rated output of 180 hp (134kW).”

Energica’s new electric adventure bike, the Experia. Media sourced from MCN.

Yes, our industry is certainly getting there when it comes to capable specs in the electric motorcycle industry – now to twiddle thumbs until the pricetag comes out for a gander.

What do you think – will this new machine be one of the five expansion bikes we were told about earlier this month?

Drop a comment below, subscribe for updates on the best of the latest, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.