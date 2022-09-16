Meta Platforms & Royal Enfield: The ‘Born to Ride’ Program

Back in October of last year, Facebook (including social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), rebranded simply to ‘Meta.’ (via NewScientist).

The move was made in an attempt to be a major player in ‘a concept for a 3D version of the internet that a number of companies are working on,’ which is now dubbed ‘the Metaverse.’

A figure showing off a Facebook logo in front of a Meta logo. Media sourced from Fortune.

Now that Meta is setting a strong foot forward on that route, Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing brand Royal Enfield wants a piece of the audience…especially since the ‘younger demographic’ is exactly who they want riding their bikes for the foreseeable future.

As such, RE has joined in partnership with Meta on a new enablement program they’re calling ‘Born on Instagram’ (using the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldxBornOnInstagram)- and according to the Finacial Express, that means paying 40+ creators to “create content around ‘pure motorcycling culture.’”

A handful of contributors that participated in the RE x Meta “Born on Instagram’ program. Media sourced from Instagram.

The bike used for said creation is none other than RE’s new Hunter 350, with the creators engaging with Royal Enfield and inspiring a new generation of riders (and continuing to contribute to RE’s previous movement, ‘A Shot of Motorcycling’).

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Meta and reaching out to newer audiences through these cool, young content creators, and in-turn giving them an opportunity to bring their communities closer to brands they’ve always loved,” enthuses Mohit Dhar Jayal, the Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield.

“Royal Enfield and Instagram both symbolize values of authenticity and self-expression…[and] Royal Enfield has always endeavored to bring a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life.”

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from OktakeNews.

With the sky being the limit in social media brand expansion such as this, we will be looking forward to seeing what this news means for the future of Royal Enfield and our good motorcycle industry proper.

stay safe on the twisties.