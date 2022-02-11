KTM: ‘Ride Orange’ Street Demo Announced for 2022

The schedule for KTM’s ‘Ride Orange’ street demo has been officially released for this season, with the series kicking off tomorrow, Saturday, February 26 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California.

The street demo will be stopping at some of the biggest motorcycle events in the country, with riders slotted to enjoy a boatload of pre-planned routes courtesy of KTM’s participating dealerships.

Here’s a list of the bikes that you’ll be able to swing a leg over:

*List subject to demo availability*

KTM 1290 Super Adventure R/S

KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke

KTM 690 Enduro R / SMC R

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Adventure (at select demos)

KTM RC 390 (starting in April)

KTM 200 Duke

KTM 350/500 EXC-F* (at select demos)

Be sure to check out the full schedule on KTM’s website – and remember to read the fine print!

“Participants must be 25 years or older for motorcycles 690cc and above; and at least 21 years or older for motorcycles under 500cc. Participants 21 to 24-years-old can ONLY ride 500cc and lower engine displacement motorcycles.”

“Experienced riders only (no beginners). All riders must show a government-issued Photo ID with motorcycle endorsement. Demos are on a first-come-first-served basis and registration will take place on-site the morning of the event.”

*All media sourced from KTM