The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R: Surgical Precision With The Heart Of A Supersport
The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R is what happens when you lock a bunch of Austrian engineers and designers together in a room, give them the base model of the 890 Duke, and let them have some fun. It has the same 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin engine that its non-R brother has, but it has been tweaked and tuned to produce 121 HP with the same 68 lb-ft of torque.
The Austrian company didn’t stop there, either. A die-cast, double sided swingarm is set to a higher angle than on the non-R, and sits under a minimalist aluminum subframe. No pillion cushion or secondary footpegs here, as the 890 Duke R is meant to be a purist sport naked with everything centered around the ride itself, something that KTM shows that they understand, as the bike is significantly lighter than the non-R.
This is also why there are a few motorsport grade parts suddenly appearing on the 890 Duke R as standard. WP APEX suspension is fitted front and rear, with sticky Michelin Power Cup II Evo tires fitted onto lightweight cast alloy wheels. The engine management is also more aggressive, giving power that can be felt through the throttle-by-wire system.
All of this is routed through a motorcycle stability control system, as well as a motorsports-derived ABS system that features mid-corner braking assist to prevent high-sides. Anti-wheelie and anti-rear-wheel-lift systems keep the bike on the road and the track, allowing one to fully enjoy the power and the agility of the R version of the 890 Duke.
The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R starts at $11,999 USD / $12,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,999 USD / $12,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- Motorsports derived dual-zone ABS with cornering assist
- Optional QuickShift+ quickshifter
- Full color TFT display
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin
- Horsepower: 121 HP
- Torque: 68 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 376 lbs (Approx 170 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
2021 KTM 890 Duke R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin
|Power
|121 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|90.7 mm x 68.8 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Fuel System
|Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|ASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|9.2 L
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Curb Weight
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
