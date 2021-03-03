The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R: Surgical Precision With The Heart Of A Supersport

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R is what happens when you lock a bunch of Austrian engineers and designers together in a room, give them the base model of the 890 Duke, and let them have some fun. It has the same 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin engine that its non-R brother has, but it has been tweaked and tuned to produce 121 HP with the same 68 lb-ft of torque.

The Austrian company didn’t stop there, either. A die-cast, double sided swingarm is set to a higher angle than on the non-R, and sits under a minimalist aluminum subframe. No pillion cushion or secondary footpegs here, as the 890 Duke R is meant to be a purist sport naked with everything centered around the ride itself, something that KTM shows that they understand, as the bike is significantly lighter than the non-R.

This is also why there are a few motorsport grade parts suddenly appearing on the 890 Duke R as standard. WP APEX suspension is fitted front and rear, with sticky Michelin Power Cup II Evo tires fitted onto lightweight cast alloy wheels. The engine management is also more aggressive, giving power that can be felt through the throttle-by-wire system.

All of this is routed through a motorcycle stability control system, as well as a motorsports-derived ABS system that features mid-corner braking assist to prevent high-sides. Anti-wheelie and anti-rear-wheel-lift systems keep the bike on the road and the track, allowing one to fully enjoy the power and the agility of the R version of the 890 Duke.

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke R starts at $11,999 USD / $12,899 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD / $12,899 CAD

$11,999 USD / $12,899 CAD Key Features:

Motorsports derived dual-zone ABS with cornering assist Optional QuickShift+ quickshifter Full color TFT display

Main Specs Engine Type: 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin

889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin Horsepower: 121 HP

121 HP Torque: 68 lb-ft

68 lb-ft Wet Weight : Approx 376 lbs (Approx 170 kg)

: Approx 376 lbs (Approx 170 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Triumph Speed Triple S

Yamaha MT-09 SP

BMW S 1000 R

2021 KTM 890 Duke R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin Power 121 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 90.7 mm x 68.8 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Fuel System Injection Starter Electric Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch ASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-Speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 240 mm Tires Front Tires Rear Fuel Tank Capacity 9.2 L Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Curb Weight WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 890 Duke R Features

Accordion Title Developed from the same parallel twin that powers the KTM 790 DUKE, the KTM 890 DUKE R engine has been worked into a fire-breathing, high-performance midweight titan. With its increased bore and stroke, higher compression and higher max. RPM limit, the KTM 890 DUKE R churns out an impressive new level of horsepower and torque.



Engine case The KTM 890 DUKE R features horizontally split, high pressure cast aluminum crankcases, allowing for reduced wall thickness and weight. A heavier crankshaft and flywheel setup also helps to pump up torque.



Injectors Developed specifically for KTM by DELL’ORTO, new sensors in each throttle body measure the manifold pressure and adjust the mixture accordingly per cylinder, improving throttle response and smoothing out throttle action for more precise throttle inputs.



Cylinder heads A new cylinder head has been developed specifically for the KTM 890 DUKE R to accommodate a set of larger 37 mm intake and 30 mm exhaust valves, while the camshafts feature increased lift and a more aggressive profile. A new balancer shaft has also been added to match the increased RPM and increased rotating mass.



Frame Just like the KTM 790 DUKE, the KTM 890 DUKE R’s handling characteristics are thanks to the dynamic, loadbearing design of the tubular chassis, which allows it to carve through twisty tracks and mountain passes with extreme responsiveness. Just like every other KTM R, the frame is painted orange to highlight its sporty credentials.



Handlebar The tapered aluminum handlebars are positioned flatter, lower and further forward to increase feeling from the front tire and give the KTM 890 DUKE R a racier riding position. Riders can also tailor their preferred reach with three rotational adjustments and 4 positions of fine-tuning on the triple clamp.



Bodywork The KTM 890 DUKE R casts an intimidating shadow thanks to its menacing profile and ultrasharp lines. In the metal, however, it’s obvious that this DUKE means business. Compact proportions, loud graphics and a bright orange frame are all unapologetically KTM R.



LED Headlight The LED headlights on the KTM 890 DUKE R combine optimal near-field illumination with maximum light output. Daytime running lights ensure that other road users see you coming, which you undoubtedly will be doing at speed.



