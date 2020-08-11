An Updated KTM RC 390 Was Spotted

An Updated, Killer Bike

KTM has a new RC 390. The company updated the bike recently. There haven’t been official updates yet, but Austria’s Motorrad Magazin was able to get some spy shots of the bike and it shows a more refined and smoother RC 390, which is a very good thing.

It’s not easy to see everything on this bike because it’s painted in a simple flat black and not in production garb, but it certainly looks like a smoother and more sophisticated design. Some folks will deride KTM for cutting back on the sharp angles, but I think it looks better this way.

This bike should be a 2021 model year machine. It should also be Euro-5 compliant, which would set it up for success in the coming years, and give entry-level and intermediate riders a small sportbike to rocket around on. The RC 390 for those who don’t know is no joke of a small sportbike.

As long as KTM didn’t change the riding characteristics of this bike too much, or decided to improve them, I can’t imagine too many people having a problem with these updates. You can check out a full list of images from Motorrad Magazin via the link above.

Wieder eine Neuheit erwischt: KTM erneuert die RC 390! Ein Prototyp des kompakten A2-Sportbikes ist unserem… Posted by Motorradmagazin on Monday, August 3, 2020