Known for their off-road prowess, KTM has always led the industry when it comes to all things offroad. This makes their diverse range of ADV motorcycles especially deadly when considering their massive lineup of MX bikes alone.

In addition to their successful line of Adventure-style motorcycles, KTM has also experimented with some seriously fun short-wheelbase naked models in the Duke series which pleastly combine fun and performance into wide displacement range of naked sportbikes.

2022 KTM RC 8C

Ever wanted to feel what it’s like to be a MotoGP rider? The KTM RC 8C is a specialized weapon designed and developed specifically for the track. Say goodbye to riding your motorcycle to your local track day – because this baby is not street legal. Featuring MotoGP-inspired winglets, no headlights, and a hand-built chassis; everything about this bike screams “race me!”. Oh, and don’t forget it only weighs around 300 lbs.

Limited to 100 units globally, the RC 8C will be available to the select few with the funds and prestige to purchase such a rare steed. The 889cc LC8 is borrowed from the 890 Duke R and produces 128 horsepower leading to close to a 1 to 2 power to weight ratio.

MSRP: SEE DEALER USA / SEE DEALER CAN

2022 KTM RC 390

To provide something more attainable to the average consumer, KTM has a race-bred RC 390 for easy track days. Lightweight, fun, and adequately powered; the RC 390 was also developed with track-day times in mind. More importantly, this little full-fairing beast is street legal.

The RC 390 is propelled by its 373cc single-cylinder mill which keeps it lightweight and agile.

MSRP: $5,799.00 USA / $6,899 CAN

2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

Originally sold as a single model, in 2017 KTM decided to dismember the Super Adventure and split it into two versions: The Adventure S and the Adventure R. The Adventure S is the pinnacle of road-centric ADV touring built on the legendary Duke platform boasting insane amounts of tech and other goodies to make your tarmac treks smoother.

The 1290 Super Adventure is built around a liquid-cooled 1301cc mill and produces an industry-leading 158 (off-road capable) horsepower. If you’re in the market for a road-based Adventure touring motorcycle that checks all the boxes, this is your best bet.

MSRP: $19,499 USA / $21,499 CAN

2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

As previously mentioned, through extreme off-road mitosis the Super Adventure was split into 2 separate bikes. The 1290 Super Adventure R is the off-road brother to the S edition. Where you find road-worthy slicks on the S, the Super Adventure R wields knobby tires wrapped around wire-spoke rims for more grip when taking the long way home.

In addition to the change in shoes, the R introduces a shorter windscreen and fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension. Beyond the off-road changes, the motorcycle still rocks the same 1301cc engine found in its road-based brother.

MSRP: $19,499 USA / $21,499 CAN

2022 KTM 690 ENDURO R

Looking for less of an “ADV” bike and more of a traditional MX that allows for legal on-road riding? The 2022 KTM 680 Endure R is quite literally a traditional dirt bike that has been re-purposed for public roads.

Far more equipped for serious off-roading, the 690 Enduro R boasts a monster 692cc single-cylinder motor in addition to the WP XPLOR suspension and industry-leading electronics.

MSRP: $19,599 USA / $20,599 CAN

2022 KTM 390 ADVENTURE

The smallest of KTM’s ADV-dedicated motorcycles is the 390 Adventure. Designed to make the most out of its 373cc single-cylinder engine, the KTM 390 provides riders with the ability to take heed of trails with a lighter, more compact form factor. Lugging a 1300+cc ADV bike around tightly woven trails can be a real pain, therefore the 390 Adventure is perfect for riders looking for a small and agile bike without sacrificing quality or ability.

MSRP: $19,599 USA / $20,599 CAN

2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO

Let’s get naked! Seeking a true death machine with a short wheelbase and unlimited torque? The KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO sits atop the mountain of insanity. With almost every press photo being released from KTM showcasing this motorcycle doing burnouts and wheelies, you should know what you’re signing up for when getting onto this beast.

Although it looks insane at first glance, the insanity doesn’t just stop at the visuals. The bike has been designed around the very reliable 1301cc LC8 V-Twin motor borrowed form the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE series. Although it is the same engine, this beast has been tuned to produce 180 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $19,599 USA / $20,599 CAN

2022 KTM 690 SMC R

Piggybacking off the 690 Enduro R, KTM offers a supermoto converted version ready to rain havoc on the streets in the form of the 690 SMC R. Boasting some flashy super-slick road-based tires wrapped around the existing wire-spoke wheels, the 690 SMC R takes hooning on the roadways to a whole new level thanks to the 692cc single-cylinder motor borrowed from the Enduro version. In typical SUMO form, the front brake rotor has also been beefed up to make this bike more road-safe.

MSRP: $12,499 USA / $13,499 CAN

2022 KTM 450 SMR

With most major manufacturers offering their supermoto models being based off their existing 450cc four-stroke dirt bikes, KTM has a similar offer with their 450 SMR.

Taking the championship-winning 450 SX-F and translating it into a street machine thanks to racing tires and a bigger front brake, this motorcycle embodies the traditional supermoto ethos like no other.

MSRP: $11,999 USA / $13,449 CAN

2022 890 Duke R

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 890 Duke

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 390 Duke

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 200 Duke NG

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN