The 2021 KTM 390 Duke: A Punchy Little Naked Street Beast
The 2021 KTM 390 Duke is branded by the Austria-based company itself as the ultimate naked corner rocket. Designed with the tight streets and crowded squares of many a European city in mind, it is no wonder that KTM themselves have positioned the bike at the top of the A2 license regulations in the UK and many EU nations.
Powered by a 373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single, the little bike punches hard with 44 HP and 27.5 lb-ft of torque. Coupled to a bike that weighs just a hair under 390 lbs wet, almost supermoto levels of power-to-weight are achieved. This means the 390 Duke is extremely flickable, and will happily carve any corner you stick its nose into.
In true KTM fashion, the 390 Duke does also have some motorsport and sportbike DNA in it, with its cousin being the KTM RC390 from 2020. WP Apex suspension, ByBre brakes, Bosch ABS, and a full color, easy to read TFT screen are just a few bits of technology shared between the models, and are tuned to each bikes’ specific intention.
The 2021 KTM 390 Duke starts at $5,599 USD / $6,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,599 USD / $6,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- Dual-zone Bosch ABS with “supermoto” mode
- LED lighting
- Full color TFT display
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single
- Horsepower: 44 HP
- Torque: 27.5 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg)
2021 KTM 390 Duke Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single
|Power
|44 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|230 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Bosch 9.1MP Two Channel ABS (Supermoto ABS)
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Wet Weight
|Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2021 KTM 390 Duke Features
Power & Torque
Slipper clutch
Ride-by-wire
Suspension
Handlebar
TFT color display
Rider Aids
2021 KTM 390 Duke Photos
2021 KTM 390 Duke Videos
