The 2021 KTM 390 Duke: A Punchy Little Naked Street Beast

The 2021 KTM 390 Duke is branded by the Austria-based company itself as the ultimate naked corner rocket. Designed with the tight streets and crowded squares of many a European city in mind, it is no wonder that KTM themselves have positioned the bike at the top of the A2 license regulations in the UK and many EU nations.

Powered by a 373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single, the little bike punches hard with 44 HP and 27.5 lb-ft of torque. Coupled to a bike that weighs just a hair under 390 lbs wet, almost supermoto levels of power-to-weight are achieved. This means the 390 Duke is extremely flickable, and will happily carve any corner you stick its nose into.

In true KTM fashion, the 390 Duke does also have some motorsport and sportbike DNA in it, with its cousin being the KTM RC390 from 2020. WP Apex suspension, ByBre brakes, Bosch ABS, and a full color, easy to read TFT screen are just a few bits of technology shared between the models, and are tuned to each bikes’ specific intention.

The 2021 KTM 390 Duke starts at $5,599 USD / $6,099 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 390 Duke in one place.

Model Overview

Dual-zone Bosch ABS with “supermoto” mode LED lighting Full color TFT display

Engine Type: 373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single

Horsepower: 44 HP

Torque: 27.5 lb-ft

Wet Weight: Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg)

: Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Kawasaki Z400

Husqvarna 401 Vitpilen

BMW G 310 R

2021 KTM 390 Duke Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 373cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single Power 44 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc clutch, hydraulically actuated

Transmission 6-Speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 230 mm Tires Front Tires Rear ABS Bosch 9.1MP Two Channel ABS (Supermoto ABS) Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 390 Duke Features

Accordion Title The KTM 390 DUKE engine not only delivers arm-wrenching torque and hair-raising acceleration, but also good manners in everyday use, all with outstanding fuel economy. This lightweight, compact engine really packs a punch and with 32 kW (44 hp) it’s one of the most powerful options out there for A2 riders. Thanks to the ingenious intake design and the meticulous fuel injection system, the KTM 390 DUKE is ready and waiting to tear-up the streets and the circuits alike.



Power & Torque A bike as compact and nimble as this one, deserves to pack a solid punch. With impressive power and a dry weight of just 149 kg 328.5 lbs, we did it justice. Thanks to the ingenious intake and exhaust system, the 46 mm throttle body and the meticulous fuel injection system, this strong stroker is ready to leave the rest of the traffic behind at the twist of your wrist.



Slipper clutch Not only does the slipper clutch open when the engine back-torque becomes too high, it also assists when you open the throttle. The former prevents rear wheel chatter when braking sharply or decelerating – and gives the wheel just that bit of braking for a controlled rear wheel slide. The latter allows the clutch to be pulled and controlled with just one trigger-happy finger – saving you energy and offering greater control – just like the pros.



Ride-by-wire It’s the guarantee of a smooth throttle response, more than simply the absence of a throttle cable. The KTM 390 DUKE’s ride-by-wire ensures perfect delivery of the readily available and gut-wrenching torque. It also electronically translates the throttle commands of the rider into throttle valve positions, perfectly suited to the riding conditions, making this the perfect crossover bike for both road and circuit riding.



Suspension The KTM 390 DUKE comes as standard with ultra-lightweight, high-performance upside-down WP forks. Using the latest open-cartridge technology, these forks not only perform above expectations when pushed to the limits, but are also nice and easy to maintain. This makes them perfect for all aspects of riding, from relaxed cruising to hammering around on closed circuits and everything in between.



Handlebar Hi-tech upright handlebars offer KTM 390 DUKE riders a controlled yet aggressive body position, allowing you to dominate in all aspects of riding. From destroying corners to pulling the perfect stoppie, these bars will give you the balance and confidence you need to attack the road like never before. Clutch and brake levers are fully adjustable, allowing you to customize your cockpit to suit your individual riding style.



TFT color display As an absolute first in its class, the KTM 390 DUKE boasts an innovative multicolor TFT display, presenting all the data you need to go faster in a clear-cut, uncluttered way. As you rev the engine, the display bars change color, either spurring you on or telling you to back off when the engine’s still cold. The display also automatically adapts its color to best suit the light conditions around you. Innovation at its best!!!



Rider Aids The KTM 390 DUKE utilizes market leading technology to enhance your ride and provide you with all the assistance you need to help turn the streets into your own personal playground.



2021 KTM 390 Duke Photos

2021 KTM 390 Duke Videos

