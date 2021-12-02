KTM 390 Adventure Gets Upgrades for 2022

Since the unveiling of the KTM 390 Adventure at 2019’s EICMA, the bike has proven itself to be a highly capable off-roading bite of delight – and now, KTM’s boasting ‘more free-roaming spirit’ for the little Austrian companion with a list of key upgrades.

The 2021 model year saw a very nice lineup of specs for the machine. In the words of our man Simon Bertram, “Dakar-rally proven painted chrome-molybdenum steel trellis frame? Check. Suspension provided by racing partner WP Racing? Check. Under-engine bash plate built-in? Check. Full on-and-off-road switchable ABS? Check.”

On top of all that, the 2022 390 Adventure will purportedly sport two new livery schemes, as well as “STREET and OFFROAD modes for Traction Control.”

“Selecting OFFROAD from STREET will give the KTM a degree of rear wheel slip to enable even easier use of the bike in loose or wet terrain,” the press release explains.

“If the conditions momentarily get the better of the rider – the OFFROAD TC will remain activated in the event of a brief stall or fall. The additional Traction Control capabilities mean it’s easier to get even more exploratory, allowing the KTM 390 ADVENTURE to consolidate its spot as the segment leader in terms of technology and electronic features.”

In plain speech, it’ll now be easier to get down and dirty on the weekends.

Muy bueno.

Moving on, we’ve got the addition of five-spoked rims (instead of the usual six). More resistance, more strength – and naturally, the engine is now fitting to fashion with the ‘latest Euro-5-crafted engine’, purportedly tested out by “multi-time Baja winner Quinn Cody and world traveler Paolo Cattaneo to provide the ultimate verdict from their own weekend adventure,” with the engine itself boasting 43 hp with 37 Nm of yank.

(see video above for Cody and Cattaneo’s excursion)

Here’s the official list of upgrades from the press release:

2022 KTM 390 Adventure Upgrades

Electronics

Enhanced electronics as standard & OFFROAD TC for added adventuring potential

lean-angle sensitive ABS & TC

Wheels

Stronger & more resistant for tougher riding

Power

43 hp

Torque

37 Nm

Engine

Euro5-compliant

373cc, single-cylinder

Body

Dakar Rally-proven chassis architecture & settings

Crafted as part of superlative ergonomics set-up

Removable steel trellis subframe fitted with just four screws

Two-part seat

Brand new graphics & fresh look

Suspension

WP APEX adjustable

Brakes

BYBRE, 320 and 280 mm discs

Two-channel ABS

Gas

14.5 l fuel tank

“Possible 400 km with one fill”

The 2022 KTM 390 ADVENTURE will be hitting our showrooms in January 2022. Be sure to visit KTM’s official website for more information, check out other news coming down the pipeline from the industry proper, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.