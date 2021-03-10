The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F: Street Ready Powerhouse

The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F is an interesting bike, in that it seems to straddle the gap between a 250cc and a 450cc bike, and not in name only. Powered by a 350cc four stroke single, it develops approximately 35 HP, making it close to what a 450cc engine can make. On the other hand, the bike only weighs 236 lbs wet, making it more in line with a 250cc style bike in the overall 2021 lineup.

What this means is that the Austrian company has developed an extremely competent, competition ready, dirt-spraying motorcycle that is also quite capable of getting you around on the street without any fuss, as it is a fully street legal dual-sport.

KTM themselves position the bike as a “do it all, do it your way” style of bike. Want to go on a trail ride? Go right ahead! Want to run down to the store to get some milk and cheese? The 350 EXC-F will get you there and back without a fuss (as long as you wear a backpack). It’s a bit wet and muddy and you still want to ride? Well, the bike can handle that too!

The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F starts at $11,199 USD / $12,699 CAD.

Model Overview

6-speed transmission by PANKL Racing Lightweight, super strong frame LED lighting all around

2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Specifications

ENGINE Engine 350cc , 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

Power 35 HP Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 57.5 mm EMS Keihin EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-speed Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP Xplor PDS shock absorber Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm, Disc brake

ABS Suspension travel (rear) Tank capacity (approx.) Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 236 lbs (107 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Features

Engine Compact dimensions with an unbelievable power output, the KTM 350 EXC-F’s fuel-injected DOHC engine offers the best power-to-weight ratio on the market. Its class-leading power delivery is available throughout the entire rev range and the light weight of just 61.7 lbs, makes it almost as light as a 250, while offering power and torque closer to a 450 cc.



Cylinder Head The KTM 350 EXC-F engine is fitted with a compact DOHC cylinder head for optimal mass centralization while contributing to even better handling. The head configuration, with 2 overhead camshafts controlling the gas flow through the ports, promises outstanding, dual-sport specific engine characteristics. The DLC coated finger followers, as well as the lightweight valves they actuate (intake 36.3 mm, exhaust 29.1 mm), allow for higher engine speeds, a crucial factor in the 350’s dynamic performance.



Crankshaft The KTM 350 EXC-F’s crankshaft is located in an ideal position close to the center of gravity, contributing to easier handling. It utilizes a short connecting rod, which makes for an overall compact and lightweight engine with a snappy power delivery. A plain big (bottom) end bearing with two force-fitted bearing shells runs directly on the crank pin. The engine’s pressurized lubrication system provides the necessary oil feed for this bearing. This design has a direct benefit for the crankshaft with extended service intervals, which are lengthened due to the plain bearing. So just pin it, all day long.



Engine cases and covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process which helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for a very centralized shaft configuration, making the engine very short and compact, while contributing to an efficient centralization of mass. Additionally, the engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought it.



Transmission The KTM 350 EXC-F features a robust 6-speed transmission made by PANKL Racing Systems. The gears are made of a strong, forged raw material, ensuring the highest durability and reliability level. There was no need to change the gear ratios that are perfectly matched to the power characteristics of the engine. All four-stroke engines are fitted with a gear sensor, giving the option of different engine characteristics for each gear.



Engine management system The state-of-the-art Keihin Engine Management System, with electronic fuel injection, features a 42 mm throttle body with separate systems for cold starting and idle adjustment. The throttle cable mount allows for easy access and a smooth routing of the cables. The ECU provides different maps for each gear, according to the information received from the gear sensor, ensuring maximum power as you shift through the gears.



Cylinder and piston Inside the short 88 mm bore cylinder, is an extremely lightweight, forged bridged box-type piston made by CP. Despite its incredibly low weight, it has an extra rigid structure for enhanced durability. Thanks to its lightweight construction, the oscillating masses are low, giving the engine extremely lively characteristics. The compression ratio of 13.5:1 delivers an exceptional engine performance and reduces the risk of engine knocking.



Frame All EXC models feature high-tech, lightweight chromoly steel frames. This includes hydro-formed elements produced by state-of-the-art robot welding. With its race-proven geometries and optimal stiffness, the frame provides great feedback for the rider, playful handling and remarkable stability. The laterally attached engine head stays (the connection between cylinder, head and frame) are made of aluminum, reducing vibration and further contributing to precise cornering. The bikes also feature lateral frame guards with a structured surface, improving grip, while also serving as a heat protector against the muffler on the right side. The subframe is made of extra-light and stable aluminum profiles, weighing less than 900 gr, providing great rear fender stability.



Handlebar All KTM EXC models are equipped with the same high-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar. The handlebar allows for four different positions. The handlebars come standard with an ODI vulcanized grip on the right side and a comfortable ODI lock-on grip, which does not require any wire or glue, on the left.



