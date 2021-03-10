The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F: Street Ready Powerhouse
The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F is an interesting bike, in that it seems to straddle the gap between a 250cc and a 450cc bike, and not in name only. Powered by a 350cc four stroke single, it develops approximately 35 HP, making it close to what a 450cc engine can make. On the other hand, the bike only weighs 236 lbs wet, making it more in line with a 250cc style bike in the overall 2021 lineup.
What this means is that the Austrian company has developed an extremely competent, competition ready, dirt-spraying motorcycle that is also quite capable of getting you around on the street without any fuss, as it is a fully street legal dual-sport.
KTM themselves position the bike as a “do it all, do it your way” style of bike. Want to go on a trail ride? Go right ahead! Want to run down to the store to get some milk and cheese? The 350 EXC-F will get you there and back without a fuss (as long as you wear a backpack). It’s a bit wet and muddy and you still want to ride? Well, the bike can handle that too!
The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F starts at $11,199 USD / $12,699 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,199 USD / $12,699 CAD
- Key Features:
- 6-speed transmission by PANKL Racing
- Lightweight, super strong frame
- LED lighting all around
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 350cc four stroke, four valve single
- Horsepower: 35 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 236 lbs (107 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
- Kawasaki KLR650 (will go on sale later into 2021)
2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|350cc , 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|35 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 57.5 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|ABS
|Suspension travel (rear)
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|236 lbs (107 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Features
2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Photos
2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Videos
