The 2021 KTM 890 Duke: A Sport Naked Meant To Rule The Road

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke is the third generation of a continually upgrading motorcycle that started out as a 600cc class sport naked. The 690 Duke was an instant hit many years ago, before that model was replaced by KTM with the 790 Duke, which remained in production until 2020. Now, the 890 Duke picks up the mantle of the midsize sport naked for the Austria-based company.

The new 2021 KTM 890 Duke is powered by an 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin that develops 115 HP and 68 lb-ft. One of the special features of the previous 690 and 790 Dukes carries over, namely the fact that the engine is used as a stressed member of the frame. This allows for excellent feedback to the rider, as well as giving supersport levels of agility when needed.

In terms of rideability, the 890 Duke gives a much more upright standard position, with the handlebars pulled back and up a little. With the high-hump fuel tank, this makes the bike an excellent city bike, especially with the pillion cushion and passenger footpegs as standard. The 890 Duke is also well at home on the highway and/or freeway if you need to commute a fair distance. Assisting with those longer commutes is standard dual-zone ABS, and an optional quickshifter can be added to the bike at a reasonable cost.

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke starts at $10,999 USD / $11,899 CAD.

Model Overview

Dual-zone ABS Optional QuickShift+ quickshifter Full color TFT display

2021 KTM 890 Duke Specifications

ENGINE Engine 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin Power 115 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 90.7 mm x 68.8 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Fuel System Injection Starter Electric Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated

Transmission 6-Speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 240 mm Tires Front Tires Rear Fuel Tank Capacity Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 890 Duke Features

Accordion Title The LC8c engine shares a great deal of its ferocity with the ultra-sharp KTM 890 DUKE R. Boasting a hard-hitting 115 Hp and 92 Nm, this compact, liquid-cooled 8 valve powerplant, is the most compact twin in class punching way above its weight in terms of output.



Balancer shafts No one enjoys unpleasant vibes. That is why the KTM 890 DUKE employs the use of balancer shafts placed in front of the crankshaft and in the cylinder head to ensure the smoothest power delivery and minimal vibration.



Cylinders Coated aluminum cylinders are an integral part of the sleeveless engine casing design of this 889 cc parallel twin. This open deck cylinder construction allows for optimal cooling, improved production tolerances and reliability.



Cylinder heads The 8 valve DOHC cylinder head contains twin chain-driven camshafts and one sparkplug per cylinder. Additionally, the camshafts in the KTM 890 DUKE are assembled, which makes them even lighter than forged camshafts. DLC coated finger followers, steel valves and a hydraulic chain tensioner complete the cylinder head assembly.



Frame The incredible handling characteristics of the KTM 890 DUKE are founded on the dynamic, loadbearing design of the tubular chassis. Engineers had one goal in mind, and that was to keep the chassis as rigid and compact as possible for sharper turn-in and greater lean angles, allowing it to slice through the turns with extreme responsiveness.



Handlebar A tapered aluminum, 760 mm wide handlebar puts you in full control. It’s adjustable, with 4 positions on the triple clamp and can be rotated in three further positions for that perfect riding position.



TFT dashboard Like all pilots, DUKE riders need easy access to information. In that regard, the KTM 890 DUKE features an intuitive multicolor, light variable TFT dashboard. Best of all, as the revs rise, the display bars change color to indicate when to shift, either spurring you on or warning you that the engine is too still cold for flat-out backroad attacks.



Rider Aids The KTM 890 DUKE has adopted a vast swathe of rider aids found on the blistering KTM 890 DUKE R, and further refined them to be more user and road-friendly, without hindering any performance.



2021 KTM 890 Duke Photos

2021 KTM 890 Duke Videos