The 2021 KTM 890 Duke: A Sport Naked Meant To Rule The Road
The 2021 KTM 890 Duke is the third generation of a continually upgrading motorcycle that started out as a 600cc class sport naked. The 690 Duke was an instant hit many years ago, before that model was replaced by KTM with the 790 Duke, which remained in production until 2020. Now, the 890 Duke picks up the mantle of the midsize sport naked for the Austria-based company.
The new 2021 KTM 890 Duke is powered by an 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin that develops 115 HP and 68 lb-ft. One of the special features of the previous 690 and 790 Dukes carries over, namely the fact that the engine is used as a stressed member of the frame. This allows for excellent feedback to the rider, as well as giving supersport levels of agility when needed.
In terms of rideability, the 890 Duke gives a much more upright standard position, with the handlebars pulled back and up a little. With the high-hump fuel tank, this makes the bike an excellent city bike, especially with the pillion cushion and passenger footpegs as standard. The 890 Duke is also well at home on the highway and/or freeway if you need to commute a fair distance. Assisting with those longer commutes is standard dual-zone ABS, and an optional quickshifter can be added to the bike at a reasonable cost.
The 2021 KTM 890 Duke starts at $10,999 USD / $11,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $10,999 USD / $11,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- Dual-zone ABS
- Optional QuickShift+ quickshifter
- Full color TFT display
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin
- Horsepower: 115 HP
- Torque: 68 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
2021 KTM 890 Duke Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin
|Power
|115 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|90.7 mm x 68.8 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Fuel System
|Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|Approx 390 lbs (Approx 177 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
