The 2021 KTM 200 Duke: Big Duke Attitude In A Small Engine Motorcycle

The 2021 KTM 200 Duke is a bike that many in North America have been asking the Austria-based company to bring across the seas for years. Long a mainstay in Asia, and also popular in Europe and the UK for its ease of access to A2 license category holders, the 200 Duke is a fun, super lightweight naked bike designed to give all the thrills of its bigger brothers, but at a reasonable price.

With KTM having mastery of the single cylinder engine from their extensive motocross, supercross, and rally experience, the 199.5cc liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single powering the 200 Duke pushes out an impressive 26 HP and 14 lb-ft of torque. When it’s pushing along 340 lbs of wet weight, that is more than enough to have the little bike react with lively acceleration and sharp cornering.

Much like its bigger brothers, the 200 Duke doesn’t go rummaging in the cheap parts bin, either. You get ByBre brakes with Bosch single channel ABS, 17 inch cast alloy lightweight wheels, upside-down WP forks up front and a monoshock for the rear mounted directly under the rider’s center of balance for immediate and optimal feedback. An easy to read LCD dash is all you need, and it glows the traditional KTM orange day or night.

At the time that this overview was written, the 2021 KTM 200 Duke is available in the USA. KTM has announced that the 200 Duke is coming to Canada, but no official information currently exists from official sources regarding availability or pricing.

The 2021 KTM 200 Duke starts at approximately $3,999 USD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,999 USD

$3,999 USD Key Features:

Single channel Bosch ABS with ByBre brakes Super lightweight, meaning under 350 lbs wet Keeps the Duke DNA in a small form factor

Main Specs Engine Type: 199.5cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single

199.5cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single Horsepower: 26 HP

26 HP Torque: 14 lb-ft

14 lb-ft Wet Weight : 340 lbs (154 kg)

: 340 lbs (154 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Honda CB300R

Yamaha MT-03

BMW G 310 R

2021 KTM 200 Duke Specifications

ENGINE Engine 199.5cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single Power 26 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 72 mm x 49 mm EMS Bosch EMS Power in KW 19 kW Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated Transmission 6-Speed Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Brakes Front Brakes Rear Tires Front Tires Rear ABS Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 340 lbs (154 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 200 Duke Features

Accordion Title Powered by a powerful single-cylinder engine, the KTM 200 DUKE not only delivers intoxicating acceleration but also everyday rideability. Boasting 19 kW (26 hp), it’s the most powerful 4-stroke option in its class. Thanks to an updated airbox and exhaust, it meets the highest emission and noise standards, while providing maximum performance.



Cylinder head Just like the 1290 SUPER DUKE R, the four valves in the cylinder head of the KTM 200 DUKE are actuated by two overhead camshafts and ultra-hard, carbon coated cam followers. The result is an ultra-reliable, long-lasting engine that produces next-level power.



Injection The intricate engine design, state-of-the-art injection electronics and close-ratio, 6-speed transmission not only help the KTM 200 DUKE to achieve white-knuckle performance, but also extremely low fuel consumption. At the same time, thanks to the regulated catalytic converter, it produces minimal emissions, even when riding at full throttle.



Exhaust The KTM 200 DUKE’s lightweight and precision-crafted exhaust system comprises of a side exhaust, link pipe and silencer. The three-chamber silencer has been positioned close to the bike’s overall center of gravity, improving balance and handling, whilst also delivering smooth, instant and beast-like power. Oh, and it looks angry as hell too.



Upside-down fork The KTM 200 DUKE comes with ultra-lightweight, high-performance upside-down WP forks as standard. Using the latest technology, these forks not only perform flawlessly when pushed to the limit, but also allow riders to cruise comfortably on longer stretches of tarmac.



Wheels 17-inch cast alloy racing wheels help you put the power down with confidence. Utilizing a 110 mm wide tire at the front and an impressive 150 mm at the rear, this pro-spec wheel and tire combination will keep your KTM 200 DUKE glued to the road.



Brakes A high-tech BYBRE braking system works in perfect harmony with the advanced ABS, providing riders with firm, controlled stopping power when they need it most. Thanks to a 300 mm brake disc on the front, paired with a 230 mm disc on the rear, the KTM 200 DUKE stops as quickly as it takes off.



Seats The two-part seat offers first class sport riding ergonomics with maximum support for both rider and pillion.



2021 KTM 200 Duke Photos

2021 KTM 200 Duke Videos

