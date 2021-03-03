The 2021 KTM 200 Duke: Big Duke Attitude In A Small Engine Motorcycle
The 2021 KTM 200 Duke is a bike that many in North America have been asking the Austria-based company to bring across the seas for years. Long a mainstay in Asia, and also popular in Europe and the UK for its ease of access to A2 license category holders, the 200 Duke is a fun, super lightweight naked bike designed to give all the thrills of its bigger brothers, but at a reasonable price.
With KTM having mastery of the single cylinder engine from their extensive motocross, supercross, and rally experience, the 199.5cc liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single powering the 200 Duke pushes out an impressive 26 HP and 14 lb-ft of torque. When it’s pushing along 340 lbs of wet weight, that is more than enough to have the little bike react with lively acceleration and sharp cornering.
Much like its bigger brothers, the 200 Duke doesn’t go rummaging in the cheap parts bin, either. You get ByBre brakes with Bosch single channel ABS, 17 inch cast alloy lightweight wheels, upside-down WP forks up front and a monoshock for the rear mounted directly under the rider’s center of balance for immediate and optimal feedback. An easy to read LCD dash is all you need, and it glows the traditional KTM orange day or night.
At the time that this overview was written, the 2021 KTM 200 Duke is available in the USA. KTM has announced that the 200 Duke is coming to Canada, but no official information currently exists from official sources regarding availability or pricing.
The 2021 KTM 200 Duke starts at approximately $3,999 USD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,999 USD
- Key Features:
-
- Single channel Bosch ABS with ByBre brakes
- Super lightweight, meaning under 350 lbs wet
- Keeps the Duke DNA in a small form factor
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 199.5cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single
- Horsepower: 26 HP
- Torque: 14 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 340 lbs (154 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
2021 KTM 200 Duke Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|199.5cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke, 4 valve single
|Power
|26 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|72 mm x 49 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Power in KW
|19 kW
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Suspension Rear
|Brakes Front
|Brakes Rear
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|340 lbs (154 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 200 Duke Features
Cylinder head
Injection
Exhaust
Upside-down fork
Wheels
Brakes
Seats
2021 KTM 200 Duke Photos
2021 KTM 200 Duke Videos
