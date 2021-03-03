The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R: At Home On The Road Or Off It
The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R is a very interesting motorcycle, existing in a weird middle space between a full-out dual-sport and a stripped down adventure bike. On the one hand, it has a single cylinder, 4 valve engine that is at home in any dual-sport. On the other hand, that engine has a displacement of 693cc, and produces 74 HP and 54 lb-ft of torque.
This could be seen as the Austrian company flexing its muscles in engine knowledge, as it also has built-in balancer shafts on both the crankshaft and the cylinder head to reduce overall vibration. It also has developed a lightweight piston head and conrod, to reduce reciprocating mass and improve response. On top of that, KTM has developed a superb engine management and injection system, combined with dual spark plugs, to ensure the most efficient and complete combustion possible in the cylinder.
In effect, using the knowledge gained through their racing and rally programs, KTM has made a dual adventure-sport, if such a class exists. It’s a bike that will happily carve corners and go long distances on the tarmac, and with the flick of a thumb button, switch over into a fun, rowdy off-road adventure bike with dirt bike underpinnings that will let you scramble through trails, over hills, and kick up the dust while doing so.
The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R starts at $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Integrated lean-sensitive traction control (street mode)
- Quickshifter
- Dual-zone ABS with cornering control (street mode), front-wheel-only ABS (off-road mode)
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 693cc 4-valve single
- Horsepower: 74 HP
- Torque: 54 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 350 lbs (Approx 159 kg)
- Seat Height: 35.8 inch (910mm)
Competitors
- Husqvarna 701 Enduro
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|693cc 4-valve, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|74 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
|Brakes Front
|300 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable)
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|Approx 350 lbs (Approx 159 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
