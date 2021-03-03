The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R: At Home On The Road Or Off It

The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R is a very interesting motorcycle, existing in a weird middle space between a full-out dual-sport and a stripped down adventure bike. On the one hand, it has a single cylinder, 4 valve engine that is at home in any dual-sport. On the other hand, that engine has a displacement of 693cc, and produces 74 HP and 54 lb-ft of torque.

This could be seen as the Austrian company flexing its muscles in engine knowledge, as it also has built-in balancer shafts on both the crankshaft and the cylinder head to reduce overall vibration. It also has developed a lightweight piston head and conrod, to reduce reciprocating mass and improve response. On top of that, KTM has developed a superb engine management and injection system, combined with dual spark plugs, to ensure the most efficient and complete combustion possible in the cylinder.

In effect, using the knowledge gained through their racing and rally programs, KTM has made a dual adventure-sport, if such a class exists. It’s a bike that will happily carve corners and go long distances on the tarmac, and with the flick of a thumb button, switch over into a fun, rowdy off-road adventure bike with dirt bike underpinnings that will let you scramble through trails, over hills, and kick up the dust while doing so.

The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R starts at $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD.

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Integrated lean-sensitive traction control (street mode)
    • Quickshifter
    • Dual-zone ABS with cornering control (street mode), front-wheel-only ABS (off-road mode)

Main Specs

  • Engine Type: 693cc 4-valve single
  • Horsepower: 74 HP
  • Torque: 54 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: Approx 350 lbs (Approx 159 kg)
  • Seat Height: 35.8 inch (910mm)

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE
Engine 693cc 4-valve, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Power 74 Horsepower
Bore x Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm
EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
Power in KW 55 kW
Starter Electric starter
Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
Transmission 6-Speed
Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″

CHASSIS
Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
Suspension Rear WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
Brakes Front 300 mm
Brakes Rear 240 mm
ABS Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable)
Color Black, Orange

ELECTRICAL
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Wet Weight Approx 350 lbs (Approx 159 kg)

WARRANTY
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Features

The engine combines powerful acceleration from the very lowest revs with an outstanding free-revving nature and refined engine running. Another big plus: It’s extremely economical with fuel.

Cylinder Head

A lightweight, compact cylinder head contains four valves and a single camshaft placed over the intake valves, with a secondary balancer shaft driven by the timing chain. The intake valves are actuated by finger followers and the exhaust valves by a rocker arm.

Resonator Chamber

A resonator chamber balances out pulses in the intake tract and makes the throttle response smoother with reduced vibrations.

Balancer shaft

Twin balancer shafts, one in front of the crankshaft and the other in the cylinder head, reduce vibration for a smoother ride.

Piston

The lightweight and durable forged piston is designed to reduce reciprocating mass which improves engine response.

Frame

The trellis frame is manufactured from lightweight sections of top-quality chrome-molybdenum steel tubing of varying thicknesses. This type of balanced frame design provides high torsional rigidity for best handling and rideability, while a more specifically-tuned longitudinal flexibility can absorb the wheel impact energy, supporting the suspension for reduced rider fatigue.

Handlebar

The lightweight tapered 808 mm wide handlebars are rubber mounted to reduce vibrations. Their width and shape are aimed at providing maximum control in all situations.

Dashboard

The dashboard provides the rider with essential information in an easy-to-read layout.

Footpegs

Sophisticated “No Dirt” foot pegs prevent jamming up of the pegs, even when digging your way through deep ruts or navigating wet terrain. Rubber inserts can be mounted for street use to help reduce any vibration that might be felt through the pegs on smooth roads.

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Photos

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Videos

