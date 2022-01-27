Suzuki is making its way into 2022 with a redefined attitude and many updates to some of their longest-running models. Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) brings a revolutionary level of technology to the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s 2022 lineup.

Although Suzuki’s 2021 lineup was strong; it cannot hold a candle to the sheer amount of updates that have come into 2022. With other Japanese sport-bike manufacturers like Kawasaki bringing big changes and facelifts to their 2021 models, it was only a matter of time for Suzuki to follow suit.

Sportbikes

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa

The ‘Busa boys are back in town for 2022, but this time with some great upgrades to fill the holes that were left in the 2021 update. Last year brought a complete redesign to the 20+-year-old hyperbike after a 12 year run with their previous iteration. Overhauls and room for improvement come hand-in-hand. Suzuki has taken into account many of the complaints that came along with the 2021 overhaul and did their best to remedy them for this model year.

A brand new electronics package coupled with Suzuki’s re-designed 1340cc in-line four combine for Suzuki’s most powerful Hayabusa yet. Suzuki has yet to report the horsepower and torque figures for this bike; which is strange since they market this bike as “The King of Speed” – so we’ll have to sit tight until official power figures become public.

MSRP: $18,599 USA / $22,399 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000

The GSX-R1000 is the top of the pyramid for Suzuki’s sport-bikes. Although there are some trim packages to take this bike to the next level, the GSX-R1000 is Suzuki’s bread-and-butter street king since it first showed its face in 2001.

Designed to keep up with the rest of Japan’s 1000cc liter-bike class, Suzuki was sure to not skimp out on any important modern tech features. The 999.8cc inline-four powerplant puts down a comfortable 150 horsepower and 78.18 lb-ft of torque. Suzuki’s Quick Shift System comes standard as well as Showa suspension and Brembo T-drive brake rotors in the front

MSRP: $15,849 USA / $ TBA CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Unlock the full potential of the GSX-R1000 family with the GSX-R1000R. With an extra 50 horsepower layered on top of the existing 150 from the GSX-R1000, the R edition brings a serious amount of power to the table with the 999.8cc inline-four producing a total 199HP and 86.7 lb-ft of torque.

However, the upgrades don’t just stop at the engine. Thanks to the ~$2000 price hike, expect many more upgrades beyond the drivetrain. To help your MotoGP dreams become a reality, a MotoGP-inspired black background LCD instrument panel comes exclusively to this R edition. IMU, fully adjustable traction control and Suzuki’s very own Quick Shift System all come included with this superbike.

MSRP: $17,899 USA / $23,299 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ

For an extra $100 USD, you can enjoy all the luxuries of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R taken to another degree of race-inspired greatness thanks to the introduction of this special edition livery. The 2022 GSX-R1000RZ comes complete with a MotoGP-inspired livery taken right off the Suzuki Factory team bikes.

MSRP: $17,999 USA / NA CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R750

Find the GSX-R1000 too hot, and the GSX-R600 too cold? The GSX-R750 may be just right for you. Despite being one of the only companies still manufacturing a 750cc class sport-bike, the Suzuki GSX-R750 has always managed to find its own segment of the market to dominate.

Suzuki markets the 2022 GSX-R750 as a “balanced sportbike experience” thanks to its 750cc inline-four engine configuration squeezed into the lightweight chassis taken from the GSX-R600. Your stopping-power is supplied by Brembo’s Twin Monobloc front caliper, and Showa’s Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) can be found upfront.

Beyond the 150cc bump in engine displacement over the GSX-R600, the GSX-R750 is a very similar motorcycle when it comes to features and technology (for example ABS, traction control, etc).

MSRP: $12,599 USA / $13,399 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R750Z

Much like the 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ, Suzuki is providing customers with the option to pay extra to have their MotoGP Factory Team’s livery featured on their new 2022 Suzuki GSX-R750. Although it’s a step down from the GSX-R1000R that their official MotoGP race bike is modeled after, it’s still a nice option to bring some “visual horsepower” to your mid-displacement street rocket.

MSRP: $12,699 USA / NA CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R600

In an ever-growing mid-displacement market, Suzuki has been manufacturing the GSX-R600 since 1997. The popular 600-class sports bike has been a staple in Suzuki’s lineup since its inception, and the 2022 model year is no different. The little brother to the GSX-R750 features the same chassis, suspension, brakes, etc. The motorcycles are pretty much identical beyond the smaller displacement 599cc engine featured on the GSX-R600.

Brembo brakes are found up front, mounted to Showa’s Big Piston Front Fork (BPF). To separate itself from the 2021 model, Suzuki has shortened the wheelbase of this bike by 15mm when redesigning the frame. All the advanced tech you would expect from a modern motorcycle is also found here including separate riding modes to swap through depending on your riding conditions.

MSRP: $11,499 USA / $12,499 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R600Z

It’s a special edition livery party! The 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600 is also available in a “Z” edition to pay tribute to their highly successful MotoGP team! Much like its bigger brothers, the 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600Z boasts a livery to match the Suzuki Factory team’s current MotoGP livery. For only an extra $100 USD, you might as well get yourself onto this special edition if you’re in the market for a new GSX-R600.

MSRP: $11,499 USA / $12,499 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-R125

The 125cc displacement class in motorcycles has seen a global popularity boom in recent years. Suzuki’s chip in the pile comes in the form of their GSX-R125. 2022 Suzuki GSX-R125 is claimed to have the best power-to-weight ratio, torque-to-weight ratio, and acceleration across the entire 125cc market; which is pretty amazing.

The brand new 124cc engine produces a predictable 14.7 horsepower and 8.5 lb-ft of torque. Although these power figures appear to pale in comparison to the rest of the Suzuki lineup due to the small displacement, the Japanese manufacturer still claims to have best-in-class specs which are great to see.

LED lighting, ABS, and a wicked lightweight chassis all play a part in making this a dangerous competitor in the small-displacement market.

MSRP: £4499 GBP

Learn More: globalsuzuki.com

2022 Suzuki Katana

Suzuki’s modern iteration of the classic Katana first launched back in 2019, and since then the motorcycle has undergone some minor changes to keep up with the yearly tech updates that relentingly unroll every model cycle.

Although you could argue that the Katana sits in its own category when being compared to the rest of the sportbikes found in Suzuki’s lineup, it borrows many features and components from many existing bikes. The GSX-R based 999cc powerplant produces 147 horsepower and it was developed straight from the 2005-2008 GAS-R1000 engine.

If you’re looking for a modern up-right naked bike with style call-backs to a forgotten era, this is the perfect bike for you.

MSRP: TBA

Learn More: globalsuzuki.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

The 2022 model year welcomes a brand new sport-touring model that comes in the form of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT. This model comes as a direct replacement to the previous GSX-S1000F and has a hard focus on “going the distance” thanks to its touring-based design ethos.

The same 150 horsepower inline-four found in the GSX-S1000 has been carried over to this model. Although it isn’t cranking insane power figures like many other bikes found in the same 999cc displacement class, Suzuki has tuned the block to be as comfortable as possible for long-distance riding.

Fresh styling, a beautiful full-color TFT display, Brembo stopping power, inverted KYB forks, and touring-centric features like a bolt-on seat subframe (for more luggage) make this replacement in Suzuki’s Touring segment happily welcomed.

MSRP: $13,149 USA / $15,399 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+

Four a couple extra hundred dollars you can get yourself on a 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT with a plethora of additional accessories already installed on the bike. A wind-tunnel-developed windscreen, cast aluminum handlebars, fully integrated side-cases, and two model-specific paint options.

MSRP: $13,779 USA / NA CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GTA

The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GTA is the fully-loaded GSX-S1000GT+ for the Canadian market.

MSRP: NA USA / $16,999 CAN

Learn More: suzuki.ca

Standard

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 comes into the 2022 model year carrying over the completely re-designed visuals from the previous year. The naked-styled 999cc bike serves as the base for the touring-centric GSX-S1000GT+; meaning that it shares the same 150 horsepower inline-four capable of putting down 78 lb-ft of torque to the rear tire.

As a direct competitor to bikes such as the MT-10 and Z1000, Suzuki is stuck with developing a highly capable naked sportbike to compete. The GSX-S1000 comes complete with Brembo brakes, ABS, 43mm KYB front fork, and has even managed to shed a couple of pounds from last year’s iteration.

MSRP: $11,299 USA / 13,999 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-S950

To make the GSX-S1000 available to A2 licensed riders in the UK, Suzuki is offering the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 as a substitute specifically for the UK market. The bike is virtually identical to the GSX-S1000, except it comes with a limiting kit that brings the power down to 98 horsepower from the original 150.

MSRP: £9999 GBP

2022 Suzuki GSX-S750 / GSX-S750A

The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S750 ABS is an up-right naked sportbike centered around Suzuki’s 749cc engine taken from the GSX-R750 producing 112 horsepower and 79 lb-ft of torque. It follows the same formula as the GSX-S1000; taking a full-fairing sport bike and reformatting it for an up-right / naked riding experience.

The most recent generation of this motorcycle has has it’s visuals shifted around to more effectively capture the aggressive “street-fighter” look found in the GSX-S1000; but beyond some paint options, nothing comes new to the 2022 model year for this bike.

MSRP: TBA USA / $10,199 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki SV650

The Suzuki SV650 will forever be known as the king of “starter bikes”. This motorcycle is easy to operate, makes safe and predicable power, and comes at a low cost. It’s a naked bike featuring a very comfortable seating position and has been a main-stay for new riders since it first came onto the scene in 1999.

The bike carries over its same 649cc V-twin that puts down a nice 112 horsepower and 60 lb-ft of torque. There are no updates for 2022.

MSRP: $7299 USA / $10,199 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki SV650X

For the cafe-racer inclined, Suzuki has the SV650X that combines everything right about the original SV650, but with some trick cafe-racer styling. The slotted headlight cowling, blacked-out accessories, and vintage-inspired tuck-and-roll leather seat bring this modern motorcycle back to the past while retaining all the tech and modern accouterments needed to navigate the advanced world of 2022.

MSRP: NA USA / $8799 CAN

Learn More: suzuki.ca

2022 Suzuki GSX-S125

As with most naked models listed here, the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 is a naked conversion of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-R125. Once again, Suzuki claims this platform has the best power-to-weight ratio in the entire 125cc street sport class.

The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 comes complete with a lightweight ABS system (which is probably a contributing factor to the class-leading power-to-weight figures), new chassis, LED lighting, and a 124cc engine capable of producing 14.7 horsepower.

MSRP: £4199 GBP

Learn More: N/A

Cruisers

2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R / Boulevard M109R BOSS

Suzuki’s lineup wouldn’t be complete without a large displacement V-twin-based cruiser in the mix. The 2022 Suzuki Boulevard is here to deliver a careful balance of power and style. The liquid-cooled 1783cc V-twin puts down 112 horsepower and a neck-snapping 118 lb-ft of torque to the overweight 240mm wide rear tire.

The blacked-out BOSS styling continues onwards from last year, but with the paint options even being the same as the 2021 model year there are no notable changes to the motorcycle for the 2022 version.

MSRP: $15,299 USA / $16,999 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50

Another cruiser-style V-twin motorcycle making its way into 2022 with virtually no changes is the base 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50. the C50 is a great option when contrasted to the M109R for riders seeking a smaller, more agile cruiser adorned in classically-styled chrome bodywork.

The C50 is built around a lightweight 805cc liquid-cooled V-twin and produces 53 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque making it a perfect starter bike for those in the market for a new classic cruiser. At the moment only Suzuki’s Canadian site has any of the 2022 C50 model variants listed.

The C50 comes with two additional trim options; the C50T and C50SE. Both of these models come complete with Suzuki’s various add-ons to make your cruiser lifestyle a little bit easier on the open roads.

MSRP: NA USA / $10,499 CAN

Learn More: suzuki.ca

Adventure and Dual Sport

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050A

Suzuki’s V-Strom model family is designed with the intention of being able to take you anywhere, any time. The 1050A comes in a few different variants depending on “how far into the unknown” you’re willing to visit, but they all still retain a base-level ADV awareness. Consider the 1050A as a base that the other variants are based on.

All of the V-Strom models come with Suzuki’s 1037cc, 90 degree V-twin engine controlled by a Ride-by-Wire system. The 2022 model year for all V-Strom 1050 variants has seen some engine updates, namely new camshafts and pistons. Off-roading is an important facet of ADV riding, therefore Suzuki has also updated the Traction Control System for 2022 thanks to four levels of adjustment in addition to the power delivery settings.

MSRP: NA USA / $14,599 CAN

Learn More: suzuki.ca

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XA / V-Strom 1050XT / V-Strom 1050XAA / V-Strom 1050XT TOUR

The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XA takes the road-leaning 1050A and brings a full off-road package to the model in the form of fully ADV-inspired extras.

Spoke-style rims often found on most premium ADV motorcycles are available in the XA version, along with a welded aluminum bash-bar to protect the undercarriage and engine. Another notable addition would be the hand coverings found mounted to the handlebars to keep your digits safe when flying through the treelines.

Canada and Europe both get a final edition as well. For an extra ~$1000 Suzuki will include their own hard-cases to the build in the form of the V-Strom 1050XAA and V-Strom 1050XT TOUR.

MSRP: NA USA / $16,599 CAN / £12899 GBP

Learn More: suzuki.ca

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 / V-Strom 650A

For ADV riders seeking similar off-road performance as the V-Strom 1050 at the fraction of the price/displacement, the 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 checks most boxes. The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650A serves as a road-focused ADV model with Canada and Europe getting more off-road-centric packages in the form of the 650XT Touring and 650XAA.

The V-Strom utilizes its tried and true 645cc V-Twin to produce 70 horsepower and 45 lb-ft of torque. Beyond some new paint options, the V-Strom 650 is identical to the 2021 version.

MSRP: $8,904 USA / $10,299 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

As previously mentioned, the V-Strom 650 comes in an off-road variant as well. The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT takes everything that’s right about the base 650 and brings some great off-road additions to the platform.

Similar to its big brother – the 1050 – the XT package brings the V-Strom 650 some key upgrades such as wire-spoke rims, handguards, and a belly pan to keep your engine safe when traversing rocky conditions. Beyond these bolt-on additions, the bike remains the same as the base V-Strom 650.

MSRP: $9,399 USA / $NA CAN / £8299 GBP

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XAA

Canadian buyers will have the option of purchasing the 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XAA, which takes the V-Strom 650XT and adds Suzuki’s OEM aluminum side-cases.

MSRP: $9,399 USA / $12,399 CAN

Learn More: suzuki.ca

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure

Much like the V-Strom 650XAA, the 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure gives American buyers the option to get a fully loaded ADV motorcycle straight off the lot.

In addition to all of the goodies found on the 650XT, Suzuki cranks up the accessory levels with the addition of the same aluminum side cases found on the Canadian V-Strom 650XAA along with an engine guard in case keel over on the trails.

MSRP: $10,499 USA / NA CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S is Suzuki’s premiere DualSport bike. The “street-legal dirt bike” comes complete with adjustable suspension, electric start, analog gauges, and inverted forks for agility on the streets.

The liquid-cooled 398cc four-stroke engine provides a bulletproof base with plenty of low-end torque to keep it capable off-road. The “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it” rings loud in the DR-Z ethos as this bike has undergone virtually no changes.

MSRP: $7599 USA / $7799 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

For those out of the loop – a SuperMoto build happens when one takes a traditionally off-road dirt bike platform, and “street-ifies” it with the addition of slick tires and a few more creature comforts for the street. The end result is a buck-wild wheelie machine great for commuting and overall hooning.

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM takes the DR-Z400S and brings an inverted front work, wide spoke-style rims, and a much bigger front brake rotor.

MSRP: $7599 USA / $8199 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com

2022 Suzuki DR650S / DR650SE

The 2022 Suzuki DR650S brings what the 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S does not. Unlike it’s motocross derived little brother, the DR650S is a go-anywhere dual-sport bike with a much bigger engine.

The 644cc single-cylinder engine is oil-cooled and lays down 43.5 horsepower and 40 lb-ft of torque making better for highway riding than the smaller dual-sport option from Suzuki.

MSRP: $7599 USA / $8199 CAN

Learn More: suzukicycles.com