2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Supermoto Is a Street-Legal Hooligan

The Suzuki DR-Z400SM takes the popular DR-Z400S platform and turns it into a SuperMoto that’s a proper hoot of a motorcycle. It’s the Japanese manufacturer’s only offering in the SuperMoto category this year and is a properly fun addition to the 2022 Suzuki lineup.

Powered by the same 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine from the DR-Z400S dual-sport bike, peak output figures are an identical 39hp and 29 lb-ft of torque. This may not sound like much, but consider the 322 pounds curb weight, and you’ll realize that it’s more than enough power to fulfill all your hooligan needs.

Suzuki has made some notable changes to set it apart from the DR-Z400S and be more tarmac-oriented. It features a 17-inch wheel at either end, shod in 120/70-R17 (front) and 140/70-R17 (rear) section tires. It also has a larger 300mm front disc (compared to the 250mm disc on the DR-Z400S) for improved stopping power on the tarmac.

Suspension is handled by an inverted, long-travel Showa unit with compression and rebound adjustability and a fully adjustable monoshock.

For 2022, the DR-Z400SM is available in two color schemes — Solid Special White No. 2 and Solid Black. If you’re looking for a reliable commuter that you can also have a tonne of fun on, this is definitely a Japanese bike you should consider.

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM starts at $7,599 USD / $8,199 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $7,599 USD / $8,199 CAD

$7,599 USD / $8,199 CAD Key Features: Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder. 398cc engine Anodized aluminum rims with sporty radial tires Fully-adjustable rear monoshock

Main Specs Engine: 398cc single-cylinder

398cc single-cylinder Power: 39hp

39hp Torque: 29lb-ft

29lb-ft Wet Weight: 322 lbs (146kg)

322 lbs (146kg) Seat Height: 35.0 inches (890mm) Competitors KTM 450 SMR

Husqvarna FS 450

Kawasaki KLX 300SM

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 398cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC Bore x Stroke 90.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.54 in. x 2.44 in.) Compression Ratio 11.3:1 Fuel System Mikuni BSR36, single carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication Semi-dry sump Drivetrain Transmission 5-speed constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Final Drive Chain, RK520KZ0, 110 links Chassis Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force Suspension Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force Brakes Front Disc brake, single floating rotor Brakes Rear Disc brake, single rotor Tires Front 120/70 R17 M/C 58H, tube type Tires Rear 140/70 R17 M/C 66H, tube type Fuel Tank Capacity 10.0 L (2.6 US gal.) / 9.5 L (2.5 US gal.) CA model Color Solid Black or Solid Special White No. 2 Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (CDI) Spark Plug NGK CR8E or DENSO U24ESR-N Headlight 12V 60/55W (H4) Tail Light 12V 21/5W Dimensions Overall Length 2,225 mm (87.6 in.) Overall Width 855 mm (33.7 in.) Overall Height 1,200 mm (47.2 in.) Ground Clearance 260 mm (10.2 in.) Wheelbase 1,460 mm (57.5 in.) Seat Height 890 mm (35.0 in.) Curb Weight 146 kg (322 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12-month limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Features

Key Features Suzuki’s Supermotard model, based on the proven DR-Z400S, combines Supermotard style and features in a narrow, lightweight, street-legal package Versatile and strong, 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine has push-button starting SuperMoto boasts fully adjustable MX-style suspension plus high-grip sportbike tires on strong spoke wheels featuring anodized, aluminum Excel rims Solid Black or Solid Special White No. 2 bodywork with angular graphics complement the motorcycle’s styling

Engine Features Lightweight, 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine produces strong, tractable power. Compact, four-valve cylinder head has 36mm intake valves, 29mm exhaust valves, narrow 28-degree included valve angle, and shim-under-bucket valve adjustment system. Simple electric starting is powered via a lightweight starter motor with an automatic mechanical decompression system. SCEM-plated cylinder (nickel-silicon-phosphorus) is lighter and more durable than an iron liner and has excellent heat transfer properties. Forged aluminum piston is 10 percent lighter than a cast piston and receives additional oil-cooling through a crankcase oil jet. Fed by a six-liter air box, the Mikuni™ 36mm carburetor incorporates a deceleration enrichener circuit to help provide smooth throttle response when accelerating or engine braking. The left side body cover has quick-release fasteners for easy access to the air filter. The use of a PAIR (air supply) system to the exhaust helps the motorcycle achieve emissions compliance without affecting performance. Thermostatically-controlled cooling fan mounted to the left radiator helps maintain consistent operating temperature in traffic. Magnesium-alloy clutch, magneto, and cylinder head covers contribute to the bike’s low weight.

Chassis Features Wide, black-anodized RK Excel aluminum rims with stainless steel spokes are fitted with sporty radial tires: 120/70-R17 front and 140/70-R17 rear. Strong braking performance is supplied by a front disc brake with a large 300mm floating-type rotor and dual-piston caliper, plus a 240mm rear disc brake with a single-piston caliper. Long travel, Showa inverted front fork is derived from the RM250 and features adjustable compression/rebound damping and a special coating on inner tube surfaces for smooth action. A fully adjustable rear shock absorber with high/low speed compression damping adjuster and a tapered RM-inspired aluminum swingarm combine for precise rear wheel control. Renthal tapered aluminum handlebar has an aggressive look, reduces vibration, and has a great bend for spirited riding. Chrome-moly steel frame tuned for Supermotard style riding is torsionally strong with minimal weight. The backbone tube, front down tube, and steering head gussets form the dry-sump engine oil tank. A bolt-on aluminum sub-frame helps reduce weight, simplify maintenance, and contributes to the trim rear fender appearance. Front and rear axle sliders, and specially designed mirrors that rotate, help protect against damage in the case of a tip-over. Derived from the off-road DR-Z400, the black or white bodywork features angular graphics for a race-ready appearance. A pouch on the rear fender carries the tool kit, owner’s manual, or other cargo.

Electrical Features Compact, digital instrument cluster includes speedometer, odometer, twin-trip meters with addition/subtraction capability, clock, and stopwatch functions. On-road legal lighting includes bright 60/55-watt halogen headlight, compact tail/stoplight, lightweight, rubber-mounted turn signals, and horn. Electrical systems, including the easy-push button starter, are powered by a compact, 6.5-amp, maintenance-free battery.

Additional Features 12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).* *Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty. A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for DR-Z400SM owners are available, including a low-profile seat, cargo rack, handguard set, and a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Review by MC Commute:



2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM First Look by Link’s Garage:

