2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 V-Strom 650: Suzuki’s Incredibly Versatile Middle-Weight ADV
The V-Strom 650 is one of those motorcycles that’s made quite the name for itself as one that can do it all. Whether you’re looking to commute around the city or ride across the country, this middle-weight Suzuki will do it with ease. The base V-Strom 650 is the entry point into Suzuki’s adventure lineup in the their 2022 motorcycle portfolio.
Like many Japanese motorcycles, the Suzuki V-Strom is known for its reliability. It’s such a celebrated piece of engineering that it’s often regarded as one of the most versatile Suzuki motorcycles on the market. At the heart of the motorcycle is a 645cc V-twin engine that produces 70hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. Power delivery is calm and confidence-inspiring fashion, perfect for riders who’re just getting their first taste of bigger adventure motorcycles.
The V-Strom 650 also boasts of Suzuki’s advanced traction control system, easy start system, low-rpm assist function, and ABS. The base V-Strom 650 is the more tarmac-oriented sibling and features a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel shod in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires.
For 2022, the V-Strom 650 is available in just one color scheme in the U.S. — Pearl Brilliant White. Across the border in Canada, where it’s called the V-Strom 650A, it’s sold in two colorways — Pearl Vigor Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.
The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 starts at $8,904 USD / $10,299 CAD.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine
|645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90˚ V-twin
|Bore x Stroke
|81.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.2 in. x 2.5 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection, SDTV-equipped
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed constant mesh
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Final Drive
|Chain, RK525SMOZ8, 118 links
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Tokico, 2-piston calipers, twin disc, ABS-equipped
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin, 1-piston, single disc, ABS-equipped
|Tires Front
|110/80R19 M/C (59V), tubeless
|Tires Rear
|150/70R17 M/C (69V), tubeless
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20.0 L (5.3 US gal.)
|Color
|Pearl Brilliant White
|
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (transistorized)
|Spark Plug
|NGK MR8E-9 (x 4)
|Headlight
|12V 65W (H9 high-beam) and 12V 55W (H7 low-beam)
|Tail Light
|LED
|
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2,275 mm (89.6 in.)
|Overall Width
|835 mm (32.9 in.)
|Overall Height
|1,405 mm (55.3 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm (6.7 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1,560 mm (61.4 in.)
|Seat Height
|835 mm (32.9 in.)
|Curb Weight
|213 kg (470 lb.)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|12-month limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Features
Key Features
Coated in Pearl Brilliant White paint, the effective fairing with vertically stacked headlights, adjustable windshield, and iconic Suzuki DR-Big styling adds true adventure style and real-world function.
Liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low- to mid-rpm range, yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that’s ideal for any riding mission.
Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS** technology make a great motorcycle really incredible.
Multifunction, illumination-adjustable instrument panel brings a wealth of information to the rider in a concise manner and helps when setting rider-assist features.
Strong and lightweight chassis has integrated mount points for unified Suzuki V-Strom luggage that’s easy to clip on and off and keeps the motorcycle trim when ready for touring.
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please ride carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.
Engine Features
Using SV650 engineering, the V-Strom 650’s DOHC, liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to deliver clean, strong power at any rpm.
Low-friction resin-coated pistons and SCEM-coated cylinders help deliver high mileage for class-leading touring range.
Unique engine cover hardware and select other fasteners are designed to permit the use of Torx or conventional hex-style tools.
The sleek 2-into-1 exhaust system routes below the chassis to reduce weight, centralize mass, and provide space for a narrow tail section (and optional luggage).
The exhaust system has twin catalyzers and employs O2 feedback to the EFI system to produce optimum combustion efficiency and reduce emissions to an incredibly low level.
The fuel injection system employs Suzuki’s innovative SDTV (Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve) on 39mm throttle bodies. The secondary throttle valves are controlled by a servo motor for smooth power delivery.
Ten-hole, long-nose-type fuel injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization for better combustion efficiency while reducing fuel consumption.
Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) stabilizes the engine idle speed and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.
The TI-ISC on the V-Strom 650 has Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed riding to smooth the power delivery. It also helps reduce the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.
The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has enhanced settings to suit the updated intake and exhaust systems, resulting in better fuel economy and linear throttle response.
The engine has dual spark technology heads with two high-energy, slim electrode spark plugs per cylinder, which aid in combustion efficiency and power production.
The V-Strom 650 is equipped with Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, which lets the rider control the throttle with more confidence in various riding conditions. It continuously monitors front and rear wheel speeds, throttle opening, engine speed, and the selected transmission gear to adjust engine output if wheel spin is detected.
There are three traction control modes (1, 2, and OFF), and the difference between the modes is their sensitivity to road conditions. Mode 1 is lowest sensitivity level, most suitable for skilled riders or in conditions that have good road surface grip (riding on good, smooth roads). Mode 2 is highest sensitivity level, suitable for road conditions where the grip may be limited (wet or cold surfaces). OFF disengages all traction control features.
This V-Strom also features the Suzuki Easy Start System, which lets the rider start the motorcycle with a momentary press of the start button without pulling in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral.
The compact radiator is flanked by wind-directing plates that enhance cooling efficiency and direct heat out of the side vents away from the rider’s legs.
The six-speed transmission suits sporty rides with tight first through fifth gear ratios and a tall top gear (sixth gear) for highway cruising.
Low-maintenance, long-life sealed O-ring drive chain is standard.
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
Chassis Features
The beak-style fairing, with vertically stacked headlights and a stronger internal structure, helps the V-Strom 650 cut through the wind, protecting the rider in style.
The three-way height-adjustable windscreen was wind-tunnel tested to reduce wind sounds, buffeting, and rider fatigue.
The fuel tank has a generous 5.3-gallon capacity but is shaped to be thin at the rear to flow into the slimmer seat, which aids the rider in touching the ground at stops.
The internal construction and cap of the fuel tank are updated so the gasoline capacity is the same for both the 49-state and California versions.
The spacious two-up seat combines smooth and slip-resistant surfaces, plus an embossed V-Strom logo.
Lightweight, rigid twin-spar aluminum frame and swingarm contribute to smooth handling performance and excellent stability.
Spring-preload-adjustable 43mm front forks and link-type rear suspension are combined with a rebound damping adjustment and hand-operated spring preload adjuster.
Light, 10-spoke cast wheels are shod with Adventure-spec Bridgestone Battlax 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless radial tires for all-around good performance.
Front dual 310mm disc brakes and a rear 260mm disc brake deliver controlled stopping power.
Compact Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** system monitors wheel speed to match braking to available traction.
The lightweight resin luggage rack incorporates easy-to-grasp grab bars and aligns with the passenger section of the seat, offering a larger surface for carrying cargo or luggage.
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please ride carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.
Electrical Features
The multifunction instrument panel features brightness-adjustable LED backlighting for its large diameter analog tachometer, digital speedometer, and LCD data display.
LCD readouts include odometer, dual trip meter, traction control modes, gear position, coolant and ambient temperature, fuel consumption, fuel gauge, and clock. Switching between readings can be done with the left handlebar switch.
LED indicators include an ABS alert and a freeze warning icon, which together with the air temperature display warn of possible icy road conditions.
Strong three-phase charging system supplies the 10Ah maintenance-free battery for easy starting and additional accessory power. A dedicated accessory fuse is located under the seat.
The stacked, 65/55-watt halogen headlamps illuminate the road when your ride stretches into night.
The LED tail and brake light is bright and vibration resistant. The turn signals use bright amber incandescent bulbs with clear lenses.
A handy 12-volt DC accessory outlet is mounted on the inner dash.
Additional Features
Genuine Suzuki Accessories include side and top cases, engine guards, low- and high-profile seats, heated grips, hand guards, and more.
12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).*
*Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Photos
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Videos
Suzuki V-Strom 650/XT Promo:
Suzuki V-Strom 650 Review by Yammie Noob:
