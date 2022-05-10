2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

Engine Features

Using SV650 engineering, the V-Strom 650’s DOHC, liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to deliver clean, strong power at any rpm.

Low-friction resin-coated pistons and SCEM-coated cylinders help deliver high mileage for class-leading touring range.

Unique engine cover hardware and select other fasteners are designed to permit the use of Torx or conventional hex-style tools.

The sleek 2-into-1 exhaust system routes below the chassis to reduce weight, centralize mass, and provide space for a narrow tail section (and optional luggage).

The exhaust system has twin catalyzers and employs O2 feedback to the EFI system to produce optimum combustion efficiency and reduce emissions to an incredibly low level.

The fuel injection system employs Suzuki’s innovative SDTV (Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve) on 39mm throttle bodies. The secondary throttle valves are controlled by a servo motor for smooth power delivery.

Ten-hole, long-nose-type fuel injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization for better combustion efficiency while reducing fuel consumption.

Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) stabilizes the engine idle speed and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.

The TI-ISC on the V-Strom 650 has Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed riding to smooth the power delivery. It also helps reduce the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.

The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has enhanced settings to suit the updated intake and exhaust systems, resulting in better fuel economy and linear throttle response.

The engine has dual spark technology heads with two high-energy, slim electrode spark plugs per cylinder, which aid in combustion efficiency and power production.

The V-Strom 650 is equipped with Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, which lets the rider control the throttle with more confidence in various riding conditions. It continuously monitors front and rear wheel speeds, throttle opening, engine speed, and the selected transmission gear to adjust engine output if wheel spin is detected.

There are three traction control modes (1, 2, and OFF), and the difference between the modes is their sensitivity to road conditions. Mode 1 is lowest sensitivity level, most suitable for skilled riders or in conditions that have good road surface grip (riding on good, smooth roads). Mode 2 is highest sensitivity level, suitable for road conditions where the grip may be limited (wet or cold surfaces). OFF disengages all traction control features.

This V-Strom also features the Suzuki Easy Start System, which lets the rider start the motorcycle with a momentary press of the start button without pulling in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral.

The compact radiator is flanked by wind-directing plates that enhance cooling efficiency and direct heat out of the side vents away from the rider’s legs.

The six-speed transmission suits sporty rides with tight first through fifth gear ratios and a tall top gear (sixth gear) for highway cruising.

Low-maintenance, long-life sealed O-ring drive chain is standard.

*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.