2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Is a Dual-Sport Icon
The Suzuki DR-Z400S has been around for over two decades now and, despite its age, is still one of the most capable dual-sport motorcycles you can get your hands on. With its 398cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39hp and 29lb-ft of torque, you can ride this little Japanese motorcycle to a trail and through it without thinking twice. The bike comes with a Mikuni 36mm carburetor with a deceleration enricher circuit for a smoother throttle response.
Considering its off-road intent, the DR-Z400S comes with some pretty impressive hardware. Suspension duties at the front are handled by a fully adjustable 49mm cartridge fork that offers 11.3 inches of travel. The rear monoshok, adjustable for compression and preload, provides 11.6 inches of travel. Like a proper dirt bike, the DR-Z400S has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod in Dunlop D208 dual-purpose tires.
The 2022 Suzuki motorcycle lineup also includes a DR-Z400SM, a ‘SuperMoto’ iteration based on the same platform. This year, the DR-Z400S is available in just one color scheme — Solid Iron Gray with Solid Black.
The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S starts at $6,999 USD / $7,799 CAD.
2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specifications
Engine
|Engine
|398cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|90.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.54 in. x 2.44 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|Fuel System
|Mikuni BSR36, single carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Semi-dry sump
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|5-speed constant mesh
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Final Drive
|Chain, RK520KZ0, 112 links
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force
|Brakes Front
|Disc brake, single rotor
|Brakes Rear
|Disc brake, single rotor
|Tires Front
|80/100-21 M/C 51P, tube type
|Tires Rear
|120/90-18 M/C 65P, tube type
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10.0 L (2.6 US gal.) / 9.5 L (2.5 US gal.) CA model
|Color
|Solid Iron Gray & Solid Black
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (CDI)
|Spark Plug
|NGK CR8E or DENSO U24ESR-N
|Headlight
|12V 60/55W (H4)
|Tail Light
|12V 21/5W
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2,310 mm (90.9 in.)
|Overall Width
|875 mm (34.4 in.)
|Overall Height
|1,230 mm (48.4 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|300 mm (11.8 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1,485 mm (58.5 in.)
|Seat Height
|935 mm (36.8 in.)
|Curb Weight
|144 kg (317 lb.)
Warranty
|Warranty
|12-month limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)
2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Features
Key Features
A compact design, 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine produces strong low-rpm power. Its compact, four-valve cylinder head features large 36mm intake valves and 29mm exhaust valves to help produce broad, tractable power and torque that’s ready for any terrain.
Simple electric starting via a lightweight starter motor with an automatic mechanical decompression system.
Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Materials (SCEM) cylinder is durable and lightweight and provides superior heat transfer.
Digitally-mapped DC-CDI system monitors throttle position/engine rpm and adjusts ignition timing to maintain efficient combustion.
Forged aluminum piston is 10 percent lighter than a cast piston and receives additional oil-cooling through a crankcase oil jet.
Fed by a six-liter air box, the Mikuni™ 36mm carburetor incorporates a deceleration enricher circuit to help provide smooth throttle response when accelerating or engine braking.
The left side body cover has quick-release fasteners for easy access to the air filter.
The use of a PAIR (air supply) system to the exhaust helps the motorcycle achieve emissions compliance without affecting performance.
Magnesium-alloy clutch, magneto, and cylinder head covers contribute to the bike’s low weight.
Thermostatically-controlled cooling fan mounted to the left radiator helps maintain consistent operating temperature.
Engine Features
Compact, five-speed transmission utilizes a cable-operated clutch with a separate magnesium outer cover for simplified clutch maintenance.
Low-maintenance, long-life sealed O-ring type drive chain produces minimal sounds when riding.
Chassis Features
A narrow frame combines thin chrome-moly steel tubes for exceptional torsional rigidity with minimal weight. The backbone tube, front down tube, and steering head gussets form the dry-sump engine oil tank. A bolt-on aluminum sub-frame helps reduce weight and simplify maintenance.
Long travel (11.3-inch), 49mm cartridge-style fork has protective rubber boots plus adjustable compression/rebound damping and adjustable spring preload for smooth performance on all types of on- and off-road terrain.
Rear shock absorber features 11.6 inches of travel, compression damping/preload adjustments, and connects to a lightweight aluminum swingarm through a progressive linkage system.
Spoke-style 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with new blacked-out aluminum rims are fitted with Dunlop D208 dual-purpose tires. The wheels are sized perfectly to accept popular dual sport tires and are set up to accept rim-locks when a more aggressive tread pattern is used.
Sure stopping power is supplied by a 250mm front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a 220mm rear disc brake with a single-piston caliper.
Special design mirrors rotate to avoid damage in case of impact.
A pouch on the rear fender carries the tool kit, owner’s manual, or other cargo.
Off-road inspired gray and black bodywork has bold black, silver, and yellow graphics.
Electrical Features
Electric start system provides convenient operation and features a lightweight starter motor and a compact, 6.5-amp, maintenance-free battery.
Compact digital instrument cluster includes speedometer, odometer, twin-trip meters with addition/subtraction capability, clock, timer, and stopwatch functions.
On-road legal lighting includes bright 60/55-watt H4 halogen headlight, compact tail/stoplight, lightweight, rubber-mounted turn signals, and horn.
Additional Features
Genuine Suzuki Accessories include a low-profile seat, cargo rack, handguard set, and more.
12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).*
*Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.
2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Photos
2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Videos
