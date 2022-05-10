2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Is a Dual-Sport Icon

The Suzuki DR-Z400S has been around for over two decades now and, despite its age, is still one of the most capable dual-sport motorcycles you can get your hands on. With its 398cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39hp and 29lb-ft of torque, you can ride this little Japanese motorcycle to a trail and through it without thinking twice. The bike comes with a Mikuni 36mm carburetor with a deceleration enricher circuit for a smoother throttle response.

Considering its off-road intent, the DR-Z400S comes with some pretty impressive hardware. Suspension duties at the front are handled by a fully adjustable 49mm cartridge fork that offers 11.3 inches of travel. The rear monoshok, adjustable for compression and preload, provides 11.6 inches of travel. Like a proper dirt bike, the DR-Z400S has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod in Dunlop D208 dual-purpose tires.

The 2022 Suzuki motorcycle lineup also includes a DR-Z400SM, a ‘SuperMoto’ iteration based on the same platform. This year, the DR-Z400S is available in just one color scheme — Solid Iron Gray with Solid Black.

The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S starts at $6,999 USD / $7,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $6,999 USD / $7,799 CAD

$6,999 USD / $7,799 CAD Key Features: Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder. 398cc engine Fully adjustable front fork with 11.3 inches of travel Dunlop D208 dual-purpose tires

Main Specs Engine: 398cc single-cylinder

398cc single-cylinder Power: 39hp

39hp Torque: 29lb-ft

29lb-ft Wet Weight: 317 lbs (144kg)

317 lbs (144kg) Seat Height: 36.8 inches (935mm) Competitors Honda CRF300L

Kawasaki KLX 300

Royal Enfield Himalayan

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 398cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC Bore x Stroke 90.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.54 in. x 2.44 in.) Compression Ratio 11.3:1 Fuel System Mikuni BSR36, single carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication Semi-dry sump Drivetrain Transmission 5-speed constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Final Drive Chain, RK520KZ0, 112 links Chassis Suspension Front Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force Suspension Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force Brakes Front Disc brake, single rotor Brakes Rear Disc brake, single rotor Tires Front 80/100-21 M/C 51P, tube type Tires Rear 120/90-18 M/C 65P, tube type Fuel Tank Capacity 10.0 L (2.6 US gal.) / 9.5 L (2.5 US gal.) CA model Color Solid Iron Gray & Solid Black Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (CDI) Spark Plug NGK CR8E or DENSO U24ESR-N Headlight 12V 60/55W (H4) Tail Light 12V 21/5W Dimensions Overall Length 2,310 mm (90.9 in.) Overall Width 875 mm (34.4 in.) Overall Height 1,230 mm (48.4 in.) Ground Clearance 300 mm (11.8 in.) Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.5 in.) Seat Height 935 mm (36.8 in.) Curb Weight 144 kg (317 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12-month limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Features

Key Features A compact design, 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine produces strong low-rpm power. Its compact, four-valve cylinder head features large 36mm intake valves and 29mm exhaust valves to help produce broad, tractable power and torque that’s ready for any terrain. Simple electric starting via a lightweight starter motor with an automatic mechanical decompression system. Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Materials (SCEM) cylinder is durable and lightweight and provides superior heat transfer. Digitally-mapped DC-CDI system monitors throttle position/engine rpm and adjusts ignition timing to maintain efficient combustion. Forged aluminum piston is 10 percent lighter than a cast piston and receives additional oil-cooling through a crankcase oil jet. Fed by a six-liter air box, the Mikuni™ 36mm carburetor incorporates a deceleration enricher circuit to help provide smooth throttle response when accelerating or engine braking. The left side body cover has quick-release fasteners for easy access to the air filter. The use of a PAIR (air supply) system to the exhaust helps the motorcycle achieve emissions compliance without affecting performance. Magnesium-alloy clutch, magneto, and cylinder head covers contribute to the bike’s low weight. Thermostatically-controlled cooling fan mounted to the left radiator helps maintain consistent operating temperature.

Engine Features Compact, five-speed transmission utilizes a cable-operated clutch with a separate magnesium outer cover for simplified clutch maintenance. Low-maintenance, long-life sealed O-ring type drive chain produces minimal sounds when riding.

Chassis Features A narrow frame combines thin chrome-moly steel tubes for exceptional torsional rigidity with minimal weight. The backbone tube, front down tube, and steering head gussets form the dry-sump engine oil tank. A bolt-on aluminum sub-frame helps reduce weight and simplify maintenance. Long travel (11.3-inch), 49mm cartridge-style fork has protective rubber boots plus adjustable compression/rebound damping and adjustable spring preload for smooth performance on all types of on- and off-road terrain. Rear shock absorber features 11.6 inches of travel, compression damping/preload adjustments, and connects to a lightweight aluminum swingarm through a progressive linkage system. Spoke-style 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with new blacked-out aluminum rims are fitted with Dunlop D208 dual-purpose tires. The wheels are sized perfectly to accept popular dual sport tires and are set up to accept rim-locks when a more aggressive tread pattern is used. Sure stopping power is supplied by a 250mm front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a 220mm rear disc brake with a single-piston caliper. Special design mirrors rotate to avoid damage in case of impact. A pouch on the rear fender carries the tool kit, owner’s manual, or other cargo. Off-road inspired gray and black bodywork has bold black, silver, and yellow graphics.

Electrical Features Electric start system provides convenient operation and features a lightweight starter motor and a compact, 6.5-amp, maintenance-free battery. Compact digital instrument cluster includes speedometer, odometer, twin-trip meters with addition/subtraction capability, clock, timer, and stopwatch functions. On-road legal lighting includes bright 60/55-watt H4 halogen headlight, compact tail/stoplight, lightweight, rubber-mounted turn signals, and horn.

Additional Features Genuine Suzuki Accessories include a low-profile seat, cargo rack, handguard set, and more. 12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).* *Subject to separate coverage for certain parts and the exclusions and limitations described in the New On-Road Motorcycle Limited Warranty.

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Photos

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Videos

2021 Suzuki SV650 Review by EnglishBikerDan:



Suzuki SV650 vs Honda CB650R Comparison by Yammie Noob:

