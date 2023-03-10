Fast Figures: Triumph Reveals Record-Breaking Sales for 2022

Per previous celebrations from Ducati, BMW, Energica, Pierer Mobility (KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS) and Piaggio Group (Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi), Triumph’s got record-breaking sales figures to tout, with 2022 “break[ing] every previous retail-sales record” for the Hinckley-based brand.

All told, Triumph sold 83,389 in 2022 – a +1.8% surplus compared to the 78,365 shifted in 2021, and a whopping 31% increase compared to the 48,993 sold in 2020.

A view of Triumph’s iconic bikes, many of which contributed to the brand’s stunning 2022 sales figures. Media sourced from Triumph.

While the figures do represent a global positive, every market received the Brit bikes differently; coverage from MotorcyclesData points out the following percentages for Triumph’s 2022 sales:

Chile (+104.2%)

Guatemala (+60.8%)

Latin America (+11.1%)

West Europe (+4.0%)

North America (+2.0%)

Taiwan (+1.2%)

South Korea (+0.3%)

Thailand (-19.3%)

China (-20.9%)

Indonesia (-32.4%)

Highlights from 2022 include the booming reception of Triumph’s new Tiger Sport 660, Street Triple 765 and Speed Triple 1200 RR, with the iconic Chrome Collection taking up more than a few web tabs (via a press release issued by Triumph).

Triumph’s partnerships with Breitling watches and Gibson Guitars also added diversity to the brand’s portfolio, with perhaps the biggest event being Triumph’s participation in the new Bond flick, “No Time to Die” (2022), which featured the iconic Scrambler 1200 XE and contributed to the debut of 60 Limited Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR motorcycles.

In short, Triumph’s crushing it, and we’re happy for them.

What’s your favorite Triumph bike?