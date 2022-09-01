Shaken, Not Stirred: “No Time to Die” (2022) Triumph Scrambler 1200 Up for Auction

If you sauntered into a theatre at any point in the September/October period of last year, you might have grabbed a seat to bug your eyeballs at “No Time to Die” (2022), the 25th Bond movie in the action flick series.

The film was known for breaking the record for ‘most high explosives detonated in a single film take’ (via Guiness World Records), and has grossed over $774 million USD worldwide, slotting the film at fourth-highest-grossing for 2021 (via Wikipedia).

Daniel Craig showing the stunt that required 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola. Media sourced from Daily Mail.

British actor Daniel Craig also stole the screen in his fifth and final portrayal of fictional British MI6 agent James Bond, who shows off several brilliant chase scenes, one of which required 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola to add ‘stick’ to the cobblestones in the scene.

Now, with the wall jump out of the way, the bike responsible for these fantastic views is purportedly up for auction.

Any takers?

The Scrambler 1200 from “No Time to Die” that is currently up for auction. Media sourced from MotorBiscuit.

“The bike, which was first ridden by film baddie ‘Primo’ before being commandeered by 007 for an epic wall jump in the opening sequence, joins seven other Bond vehicles from the film in a two-part event to celebrate 60 years of the secret agent on the silver screen,” comments a report from MCN.

“The bike is the actual Scrambler 1200 XE provided in partnership with Triumph.”

The Scrambler 1200 from “No Time to Die” that is currently up for auction. Media sourced from MotorBiscuit.

With “No Time to Die” (2022) showing off a mind-boggling $154 million USD domestically and $579 million USD internationally, we’re expecting the bike in question to go for a wee bit more than a song, though not as much as the next-in-line Aston Martin DB5 stunt car.

We and MCN are anticipating a selling price between £20,000 and £30,000.

Daniel Craig in the Title Hero of the new action flick “No Time to Die”(2022). Media sourced from MCN.

What do you think?

Comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.