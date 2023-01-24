BMW’s 2022 Bike Sales Reach All-Time Record High

The Bavarians are cracking open a good barrel in celebration of their 2022 sales figures: A stunning 202,895 motorcycles and scooters sold, rating at a 4.4% surplus compared to 2021 – and that’s not even to speak of the 40% sales growth felt in the brand’s Indian markets (coverage supplied via RideApart).

Yes, to say BMW’s experiencing similar sales-specific dopamine levels as Ducati and PIERER Mobility’s sub-brands KTM / GASGAS / Husqvarna isn’t too far from the truth… now any guesses as their top-selling bike for this year?

BMW’s R 1250 GS. Media sourced from BMW.

“Germany remains the manufacturer’s largest market, and the R 1250 GS is still the biggest selling BMW motorcycle,” lauds MCNews.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers worldwide for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2022,” adds Dr. Markus Schramm, the Head of BMW Motorrad in the above report.

“The record result in 2022 clearly proves that our attractive product range and our brand are very popular with customers. I look forward to our centenary year in 2023 with great joy and confidence.”

BMW’s machines, in all their glory. Media sourced from BMW.

What do you think BMW’s centenarian celebrations will look like?

Drop a comment below, subscribe for updates, hit that orange button at the top of our page for a nice bit of ad-free reading, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.