Triumph Partners With Breitling For Limited Edition Speed Twin and Chronometer

Triumph is a manufacturer that has always associated itself with some of the finer things in life. For years now, it’s supported the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and last year partnered with another British icon, 007, for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die.

The manufacturer has now announced a partnership with famed watchmakers Breitling, a byproduct of which is a limited-edition iteration of the Speed Twin that will be accompanied by a Breitling Top Time Triumph Chronograph timepiece.

The duo will be limited to just 270 units worldwide and celebrate the Speed Twin’s 270° crank angle parallel twin. As you’d expect, there’s a host of fine details and updates that feature on the limited edition model. The bikes come with a distinctive Breitling edition paint scheme that uses a polychromatic blue. Components like the instrument cluster have been redesigned to match styling cues from the watch design, while the seats come with stitched detailing.

Triumph has also made some hardware updates to the model; the rear suspension on the bike is handled by a higher-spec, fully adjustable setup from Öhlins. The rest of the bike remains essentially unchanged. The Speed Twin is powered by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin that produces 100hp at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm.

As we mentioned above, these exceptional bikes will be accompanied by a gorgeous Breitling Top Time Triumph Chronograph. The watches are individually numbered to match the edition number of the bike and come with a calfskin leather strap and Breitling and Triumph logos. They’re powered by the Breitling Caliber 23, a COSC-certified chronometer.

This year marks Triumph’s 120th anniversary, and this fantastic collaboration likely is just the first of many we’ll see this year.