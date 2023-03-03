Fast Figures: Piaggio Group’s 2022 Sales Were “Best Results Ever”

The parent company to Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and more has their own 2022 annual sales figures to tout – and, per the trend with Ducati, BMW, Energica, Pierer Mobility (KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS), Piaggio Group is celebrating a surplus of similar successes.

Coverage from Total Motorcycle tells us that the Italian motor vehicle manufacturer “closed 2022 with its best results ever, setting new records for all indicators, including net sales of more than €2 billion EU and net profit up 41.4% to €84.9 million EU.”

A view of available offerings from brands and organizations connected to Piaggio Group. Media sourced from Piagggio’s full 2022 Financial Results.

625,000 vehicles in total were shipped worldwide for 2022 – a figure up by 16.7% compared to the 536,000 units celebrated in 2021.

Perhaps the biggest contribution to these sales was Piaggio’s scooter category, with a stunning +30% generated by Piaggio’s offerings (including contributions from Vespa and Aprilia).

Following closely behind was Piaggio’s motorcycle sector, which showed off a +19.7% increase, with both Aprilia and Moto Guzzi celebrating their “best results ever” (+30% and +15%, respectively).

The surplus will do nicely in funding the 9-year, €60 million EU loan agreement with the European Investment Bank, created to “fund research and development work in electric-vehicle technologies for 2022-2025.”

Bottom line, we’re excited to see what Piaggio brings to the coming season of shenanigan-worthy scoots… especially considering how hard Aprilia’s satellite team is crushing the competition in MotoGP.

Be sure to check out Piaggio’s official 2022 Financial Results here.

Which Piaggio power machine is your favorite and why?