The 2023 Honda Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

While Honda’s exciting line-up mostly features color changes and price increases, there’s still a lot to spark interest. From the touring and adventure bikes including an array of tech upgrades to Honda’s Rebel series expanding their line, there is something for every type of rider and budget. The lower end of the price spectrum includes a few pint sized but capable options to introduce new riders or act as a blank canvas for those who like to customize their rides.

Touring

2023 Honda Goldwing Tour/Automatic DCT

The 2023 Goldwing continues with their excellent 1833cc six-cylinder engine that’s over 13 lbs lighter along with some other incremental updates. Those updates include color changes and navigation updates as well as still including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. All the best features remain and you can take your pick between manual, Automatic DCT or Airbag Automatic DCT. The Tour also includes a large trunk and saddlebags for a total of 121 liters of storage. Special features of the “Airbag” version include electronic goodies like a reverse mode and electronic suspension.

Available Colors: Black/Candy Ardent Red.

MSRP: $28,600 USD DCT:$29,600, Airbag: $32,900 / $34237.44 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda Goldwing Automatic DCT

The 2023 Goldwing Automatic DCT retains the same six-cylinder engine as the other models but doesn’t include the large rear trunk. You do get that smooth 7-speed automatic transmission and a reverse mode though. The tech features and electrically adjusted windscreen remain and you get about a 40 lb weight savings as well. Color is limited to Matte Gray here.

Available Colors: Matte Gray

MSRP: $25,600 USD / $28,399 CAD

More @ Honda

Adventure

2023 Honda Africa Twin

The Honda Africa twin is basically unchanged for 2023 though there are four feature-packed models to choose from on this platform. The standard version comes with the same rear carrier as the ES model, and they include available DCT transmission and tech features like Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The only color available again is Grand Prix Red. Available in both manual and DCT versions, the price is unchanged over the 2022 models. The DCT option is $800 more.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red

2023 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES/DCT

The 2023 Honda Africa Twin ES is carried over from 2022 with no changes. Available in manual and DCT versions. Both include a sophisticated electronics package with different riding modes and a variety of sensors to keep you on track. Honda HSTC, slipper clutch and a broad power band means you’ve got power at your twist grip to handle anything.

Available Colors: Tri-Color, Mat Iridium Gray Metallic

2023 Honda NC750X

Unchanged from 2022 except a new paint job, the NC750X is still a great city bike out there with the cavernous 23 liter storage space. The 745cc parallel-twin engine is versatile and has a ton of power. The seating position is comfy no matter how long you’re on the road or where you’re going. There’s a wide selection of accessories, and you can choose between two transmissions: a regular manual-clutch six-speed, or Honda’s Automatic DCT.

Available Colors: Matte Nightshade Blue

MSRP: $9399 USD / $11,099 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CB500X

Honda’s CB500X is already known as one of the best do-it-all, middleweight motorcycles. Like last year,the unchanged 500X retains its inverted Showa SFF-BP fork and dual-disc front brakes. The CB500X comes into 2023 as a great adventure partner whether on city streets or country roads.

Colors: Pearl Organic Green/Black

MSRP: $7,199 USD / $8,249 CAD

More @ Honda

Cruiser

2023 Honda Rebel 1100

Honda’s 2023 Rebel 1100 includes the option of Manual or Automatic (DCT) Transmission. Other exciting news is the release of the new Rebel 1100T bagger.

Standard is a host of technology goodies, including ABS, Cruise Control and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system lets you dial in three levels of wheelie control. Available Colors: Iridium Gray Metallic, Green Metallic

MSRP: $9,499 USD / $13,199 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda Rebel 500

This middleweight cruiser has a timeless style with modern amenities. Features like LED lighting, slipper clutch and ABS make this a great all around motorcycle. Step up to the Rebel ABS SE and get a factory installed custom accessory package

Colors Available: Candy Blue, Matte Black Metallic, Titanium Metallic

MSRP: $6,399 USD, ABS: $6,699, ABS SE: $6,899/ $7999 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda Rebel 300

No changes for 2023. This low, comfortable bike is perfect around town or commuter ride. ABS is optional and a host of Honda accessories are available to personalize your Rebel..

Colors Available: Matte Black Metallic, Candy Diesel Red

MSRP: $4,749 USD / $6,149 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda Fury

Unchanged for 2023 in Pearl Yellow paint, this 1312cc V-twin engine means you get plenty of torque from idle to redline. Pair Honda reliability with an aggressive chopper look that will turn heads.

Not available in Canada.

Available Colors: Pearl Yellow

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom

Back in the 2023 Lineup, the Shadow is a total classic. The engine, a blacked-out 745cc V-twin with a throaty twin exhaust, has great down-low torque and runs smooth and easy. The low seat height and pullback handlebar keep it comfortable and a shaft drive ensures low maintenance riding.

Not available in Canada.

Available Colors: Adventure Green, Matte Black Metallic

2023 Honda Shadow Aero

Retro cool styling and Honda reliability, that is what the Shadow Aero is all about. The V-twin engine produces loads of torque, with a throaty dual exhaust note that is sure to turn heads. The low-slung seat, pullback handlebars, and forward-set pegs provide all-day comfort, making it perfect for long rides.

Not available in Canada.

Available Color: Ultra Blue Metallic

Standard

2022 Honda CB1000R

The CB1000R Black Edition is carried over from last year in terms of design and styling. LED headlamp, alloy wheels and the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) ensure a clean look and controllable ride. They kept it simple while still including features like a digital instrument display, usb port under the seat and a quick shifter.

Not available in Canada.

Color: Graphite Black

2022 Honda CB650R ABS

No changes for the 2023 model after last year’s updates. The Neo-Sports Café design combines elements from pure sportbikes and sporting nakeds. The CB650R features a Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit (SFF-BP). The 31.9 inch seat height and 445 pounds wet weight hint at just how easy and nimble the CB650R is on the road.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $9,299 USD / $10,149 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CB500F

Much like its brother the CBR500R, the 500F benefits from the same forks, brakes and wheels. Unchanged for 2023 but why change what works so well? . The Showa fork, dual front brake discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers, and ABS keep this standard on the top of any wish list this year..

Colors: Matte Gray Metallic

MSRP: $6,699 USD / $7,749 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda CB300R

With the only changes being to the available colors and a gear position indicator, it continues to look a much bigger bike and the CB300R offers a fresh, contemporary take on the modern street bike. The higher end features like the, LED instrument panel and anti-lock brakes make this a great choice.

Available Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Pearl Dusk yellow

MSRP: $5049 USD / $6,199 CAD

More @ Honda

Supersport

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP

No changes for 2023 and the only color on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the Honda special anniversary graphics. Honda’s top of the line in performance needed nothing else for it’s 1000cc engine. Matched with the latest electronics package and features like quick shifter and performance enhancements like an Akropvic muffler make this an easy choice for those craving performance with Honda reliability.

MSRP: $28,900 USD / $35,999 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda CBR1000RR

No significant changes for the 2023 model but with that powerful engine, TFT display and LED lighting, not much is needed. ABS is still optional, and this year, there is only one color choice: Grand Prix Red.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Color: Grand Prix Red

2023 Honda CBR600RR

No significant changes for the 2023 model. It still comes with notable performance features like radial brake calipers, Honda’s inverted fork and electronic steering damper. ABS is still optional, and the base price has had a small bump of $100 over the 2021 model.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Grand Prix Red Tricolor

Sport

2022 Honda CBR650R ABS

After a big update last year, the 2023 CBR650R carries on unchanged. The 649cc DOHC engine has good low- to midrange torque and decent range thanks to the 4.1-gallon tank. Dual 320mm front discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers and standard ABS provide confidence-inspiring control.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $9,799 USD / $10,899 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CBR500R ABS

Honda gave the CBR500R a hefty dose of upgrades for 2022 so new changes were needed. With a 41mm Showa upside-down SFF-BP fork, dual disc brakes with radial mount calipers and ABS as standard, it was already a competent bike.

Colors: Grand Prix Red, Sword Silver Metallic (only option in Canada)

MSRP: $7,199 USD / $8,149 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CBR300R

In the world of small-displacement sport bikes, the CBR300R is a brilliant machine. Sharing the Honda 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke, the small CBR is big on handling. The Pro-Link single rear shock has five-position spring-preload adjustability, and braking is handled by a 296mm front disc, and 220mm rear disc, ABS is optional for $200 more.

Colors: Grand Prix Red, Matte Grey Metallic

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

MSRP: $4,899 USD / $N/A CAD

More @ Honda

Minimoto

2023 Honda Grom

Unchanged for 2023 as it had a big update last year, the only changes are color and price. All the awesome Gromitude has been given “extra”, and ABS is still optional.

The USA gets 3 color options, in Canada you just have one…but it’s cool. Pearl Horizon White Tricolor.

Available Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Cherry Red, Force Metallic Silver

MSRP: $3,499 USD / $3,949 CAD

Learn More: Honda

2023 Honda Monkey

The uber-cool little Monkey is unchanged for 2023. The 2023 Honda Monkey is a small, light bike that is very fuel efficient. It has a five-speed transmission and ABS for safer stopping. It is a great bike for anyone who wants to have more fun in their life.

Available Colors: Banana Yellow, Pearl Nebula Red. Canada only gets Banana Yellow

MSRP: $4,249 USD / $5,399 CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS

The cool commuter machine carries on unchanged for 2023.

The Super Cub features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission that you shift with your left foot, like a traditional motorcycle. But here’s the unique feature: there’s no clutch to worry about—you just toe and go.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Available Colors: Matte Grey Metallic

2022 Honda Trail 125 ABS

Back for 2023, and unchanged after the revamp in 2021. This workhorse of the mini-moto lineup has a fuel-injected 125cc engine, disc brakes, and a four-speed gearbox. Like the originals, it still features Hondas world-famous no-clutch semi-automatic transmission, a frame with a low step-over height, and an integral luggage rack. There’s even front-wheel ABS and an electric starter.

Not available in Canada as of this writing.

Colors: Glowing Red

2022 Honda Navi

The Honda miniMOTO lineup continues to include the unchanged Navi. With a 109cc single and CVT transmission, the Navi is meant to be simple and oh so fun. Quite easily the most approachable motorcycle you will ever come across, Honda made sure that the little Navi would also be a welcome canvas for customization. Have fun.

Available Colors: Red, Ranger Green, Nut Brown, Grasshopper Green. Patriot Red (Canada Only).

MSRP: $1,807 USD / $2,299 CAD

More @ Honda

Dual Sport

2022 Honda XR650L

Unchanged coming into 2023, save for the color, which this year is white. The 644cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the strong steel frame, the long-travel suspension are a proven combo, capable of taking all the abuse you want to throw at it. Sadly not showing as available in Canada.

Colors: White

2023 Honda CRF450RL

No significant change for 2023.

A full-on dirt bike with a license plate, giving you the freedom to ride from trail to trail. The on-road part is usually pretty easy, but the off-road part separates the best bikes from the rest. And that’s exactly where Honda’s extraordinary CRF450RL shines the brightest.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $9,999 USD / $12,499 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CRF300L

This may well be the most popular choice for a dual-sport machine in the Honda lineup. Perfectly capable on road with the solid and smooth 286cc Honda single providing about 27hp and 19 ft-lbs of torque. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for everything from serious off-road trail riding to smooth on-road adventures but trust me you want to keep it in the dirt. ABS is optional.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $5,349 USD / $6,599 CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda CRF300L Rally

Take all the awesomeness of the standard CRF300L and add on bodywork inspired by Dakar Rally race bikes, and a tall windscreen and hand guards.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $6,099 USD / $7,599 CAD

More @ Honda

Scooter

2023 Honda ADV150

In a new color for 2023 the top Honda scooter remains unchanged from last year. Powered by a 149cc, smooth, reliable Honda engine, the long-travel suspension promises a comfortable ride. There is spacious under-seat storage for your gear, and the windscreen is adjustable.

Colors: Candy Rose Red

MSRP: $4,349 USD / $N/A CAD

More @ Honda

2022 Honda PCX

A brilliant urban commuter, the PCX hardly needs fuel—thanks to the efficient 156.9cc liquid-cooled 80º single-cylinder four-stroke. The seat is long and plush and the under-seat storage can easily handle your helmet. ABS remains an option and you only get the 2023 in white.

Colors: Pearl White

MSRP: $3,899 USD / $N/A CAD

More @ Honda

2023 Honda Ruckus

Yes, the Ruckus is as tough as it looks. The rock-solid 49cc engine and Honda V-Matic automatic transmission are seemingly unbreakable. Cruise around town or into the zombie apocalypse on a Ruckus in your choice of 3 colors for 2023. Honda is so ahead of the game they are already showing the 2023 Ruckus on their webpage.

Colors: Gray, Midnight Blue/Tan, or White/Metallic Blue

2023 Honda Metropolitan

This is the choice when you want that Euro scooter flair. Perfect for running around the city streets in style and economy, powered by a 49cc engine and Honda V-Matic automatic transmission. At only 179 lbs the Metropolitan is light and easy to maneuver and has 22 liters of storage to hold all your things.

Colors: Pearl Soft Beige, Coastal Blue